26 festive holiday looks for the kids, from tots to tweens

Picking out your own holiday outfit is one thing — picking out an outfit for your kid is another. For the babies in the family, their first Christmas outfit might be one you want to make special; the older kids might have their own ideas about how to dress up a look.

To make getting dressed the least stressful part of the holiday season this year, style expert Amy Goodman stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some festive outfit ideas for kids of all ages. Whether you've recently welcomed a new bundle of joy into the family or want to find some middle ground with your tween-ager, Goodman has fashionable picks that no kid could turn down.

From sweater dresses to warm flannels, keep reading to see all of the holiday looks.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Holiday outfits for babies and toddlers

Newborns to 2-year-olds can rock this romper for the holidays. The festive print includes florals and animals and is crafted from a soft cotton that's gentle on skin.

This fleece-lined set makes staying warm and fashionable a possibility.

Little ones can sport statement sleeves, too. The print on this dress was inspired by scenes from Sweden and features polar bears, deer and foxes all over.

These soft leggings feel like luxury for little kids. They can be worn with a dress for the holidays and with a simple T-shirt for casual occasions.

Sparkles can jazz up any look, and this cardigan doesn't disappoint. Goodman chose this cardigan to add just the right touch to this outfit.

Vintage is in — for everyone. These boots are handmade by Nicaraguan artisans from genuine leather. Be sure to check out the brand's size guide before your purchase to ensure a proper fit.

Holiday outfits for young kids

Look 1

This was Goodman's original pick for this look, but it was so stylish that it sold out. Below are other looks you can shop.

These fuzzy boots were made for walking! They're covered in subtle gold glitter and the exposed faux fur is on-trend right now for everyone.

Look 2

If she doesn't want to put on tulle, you might have better luck with a comfortable sweater dress. This cable knit style features balloon sleeves and a cable knit that is just right for the holidays.

This Fairisle print sweater dress also comes with its own faux fur vest and can fit sizes 2T to 4T.

For some extra warmth, you can't go wrong with an oh-so-plush jacket.

Look 3

The little guy who might refuse to wear a jacket might have some luck with this cardigan. It's made from a wool-blend fabric, which is made for the colder months.

Along with the Fairisle print, corduroy is another staple of the season. These pants are made from cotton but have been enhanced to have a little bit of stretch, so they can still play.

A little bit of rain is no match for this water-resistant boots. They come in three different styles, including a sleek black leather option, that are all perfect for year-round wear.

Look 4

Dresses are always an easy one-and-done option, and Goodman loves that this dress is ready for the holidays thanks to its festive print.

A little faux fur can elevate any outfit, and this jacket proves it. Although it's white, with some extra care, you can keep it looking pristine (at least for the holidays).

On the outside, these boots look sturdy. On the inside, they're lined with irresistibly soft velboa. The chunky soles are also trending right now.

Holiday outfits for tweens

Look 1

It's beanie season! The ribbed fabric and range of prints and colors makes it a standout in any wardrobe.

Puffer jackets are another big trend right now. This one from Abercrombie is made with recycled fill and has a soft, faux fur interior lining. According to the brand, it's perfect for temperatures ranging from -1 to 25 degrees.

Argyle prints aren't just for Grandpa. This cozy sweater makes the pattern feel fresh and young for the tween in your life.

Jeggings don't have to look like denim — take this pair, for example. The plaid pattern adds a pop of color to their look and feels timely.

Bright white boots are sure to make a statement in the winter time. This pair complements the jeggings and jacket perfectly, so they can keep wearing them later on when they mix and match pieces.

Hats and gloves are not just functional accessories — they can be fashion statements, too. The cable knit on this beanie proves it.

Look 2

Although the kid's version of this flannel is currently out of stock, they can sport a flannel from the teen section.

Sherpa-lined trucker jackets feel right for the winter. This style from Gap is made from non-stretch denim and features both front and side pockets that are actually functional.

You won't have to layer up on bottoms with these jeans. They have a soft knit lining that can keep some extra warmth in.

A faux leather upper and a rubber outsole make these boots durable and fashionable. Right now, you can grab them for 50% off.

