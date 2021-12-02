Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holiday season is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can often be one of the most stressful times, too. Whether you're hosting get-togethers with family and friends, searching for the perfect gifts for everyone on your list or haven't had the time to start decorating your home yet, there's likely an abundance of stressors standing in the way of your celebrations.

So, in the hopes of solving some of the issues that come with this busy time of year, we rounded up 28 tools and gadgets that can help save your sanity. From clips that can help you put your Christmas lights up (and storage options when it's time to take them down), to a one-minute sauce maker that you'll want in your kitchen for holiday recipes, keep reading to see all of the innovative finds we discovered.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below. Or, keep scrolling to see all of our picks.

If you have a live Christmas tree in your home, you have to make sure you're taking care of it. If you don't have a green thumb, though, this water sensor will remind you when it's time to water the tree when it blinks red. It can be suspended from a branch just like an ornament.

Avoid scratches on the floor or spills when you water your tree with the help of a waterproof mat like this one. It's a simple investment that can pay off in the long run.

Eliminate ornaments from shattering in the first place and opt for pieces that aren't made from glass. This set from Pottery Barn is crafted from styrofoam and wool and is available for pre-order right now (but is expected to arrive before Christmas).

Tapered candles look nice, but they can be messy. These wax drip protectors will prevent spills on mantles, tables, couches and more.

These clips are compatible with all types of string lights and can attach to most gutters or shingles when you use the included adaptors. If you have a threading pole handy, you don't have to break out the ladder to decorate the house — these 50 clips make it possible to do it all from the ground.

This pole measures up to 18-feet long when standing and can be used to hang lights during the holidays, but will also prove useful when closing tall vents, hanging clothing and more.

Inside this bag, you'll find three metal reels that make it easy to store light sets away without them tangling. It's made from a waterproof and tearproof material to protect them from the elements, whether you store them in the shed or in the attic.

Accessing the outlet behind your tree to turn the lights on and off might not be an easy job, so this device exists to help you do it with the push of a button. After you plug your tree lights into the outlet once, you can enjoy the convenience of the remote for the rest of the season.

It's a joy to put the tree up, but not always as fun to get rid of it, when the time comes. This reusable polypropylene bag can hold trees that are up to 9-feet tall and can also act as a tree skirt.

Don't forget about your wreaths! This sturdy bag means you can keep your decorations safe and smoosh-free for the next 12 months.

Flimsy metal hooks sometimes aren't enough to hold your favorite Christmas ornaments on the tree. These unique Ornament Anchors fasten to branches using a loop-and-pull system, rather than a hook, so you can breathe easy knowing sentimental pieces won't fall off the tree.

Stocking holders are either too big and bulky or not sturdy enough to hold your stockings once they're stuffed. These stocking holders not only look nice, according to reviewers, but also come with adhesives to keep them in place on your mantle.

Since delicate ornaments need to be stored in individual molds, you likely have to purchase multiple holders that end up taking up more space than necessary in the attic. This storage box can hold up to 64 ornaments at a time and is made from a tearproof fabric that can help keep dust mites away, so you can find your ornaments in pristine condition a year from now.

There's always that one lightbulb on the string that has gone dim, but it's not always easy to find. This smart tool features a trigger that not only helps to replace bulbs with the press of a button, but also has a voltage detector that alerts you of a dim light, so you don't have to waste any time searching for it.

So, you forgot to grab gifts for a few family members and need a backup plan? Everyone will always appreciate some extra cash. Keep these cards handy this season so you don't have to show up empty-handed.

A nicely-wrapped present is sure to impress, and this workstation will help you do that. These clamps can attach right to your table for a sturdy gift-wrapping station that will prevent uneven wrapping. Plus, the clamps can hold rolls of tape — it doesn't get more convenient than that.

Scissors don't always provide an even cut, but that's what this Shark Tank tool was created to do. According to the brand, a simple slide and slice is all it takes to get the perfect cut.

Taking Christmas pictures can be enough of a project — remembering to send them is a whole different issue. You can take advantage of Postable's holiday card service to not only create and design your cards online, but they'll mail them out for you, too.

Holiday cooking problem-solving hacks

If you're no stranger to holiday baking, multi-tasking has probably become a priority for you. This efficient baking rack might be a tool you want under your belt this season — you can take it straight from the oven to the counter for cooling and bake up to four tiers of treats at once.

Dressings, sauces, mayo and more no longer require space — or hours of effort. This unique gadget can whip them up in a matter of minutes. All you have to is add your ingredients and get cranking.

So you cooked up Christmas dinner but you just found out your cousin recently became a vegetarian? You can place an order for five days' worth of vegetarian meals to give them a variety of options for not only the main meal, but the days following, if they're in town for a few days.

Holiday hosting problem-solving hacks

Charcuterie boards can take a party to the next level. This all-in-one compact swivel board makes presentation (and storage) easy, plus it comes with cheese knives to make serving a breeze.

The holidays are busy enough. This craft kit will keep them entertained for hours and also gives them an opportunity to add something personal to the tree this year.

Space on the bar cart is precious, so this dispenser can help cut down on the amount of plastic bottles cluttering the serving area. It not only looks sleek, but its practical.

The drink spill is inevitable at every family Christmas party — but your carpet or your linens don't have to suffer because of it. This highly-rated stain remover is praised by reviewers for how fast it works, and one recent reviewer wrote they "couldn't live without it!"

Skip out on washing plates by hand and opt for disposable silverware that looks just as nice as your fine china. Once everyone finishes eating, you can enjoy the sight of an empty sink.

If your gathering will be intimate this year, you can set the table in a breeze with this set. It includes a table runner and six placements that aren't an eye sore and are sturdy enough to handle spills.

Cleaning doesn't always mean breaking out the mop and vacuum — sometimes you just have enough time to place things where guests can't see them. Not only does this storage cube give you a place to put blankets and other random items you find around the house, but it can also act as an extra seat for guests when you're out of chairs.

