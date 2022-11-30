It’s time to deck the halls, trim the trees and all that jazz. The most wonderful time of the year is finally here, and everyone is excited. But Christmas fanatics are especially psyched to bring tidings of comfort and joy and rock around the Christmas tree. If you're shopping for someone who absolutely loves Christmas, we've rounded up festive, thoughtful gifts that will make sure they have the most magical holiday ever.

Movie and TV-themed Christmas gifts

With any luck, your go-to hot chocolate recipe took a little bit less than 1,200 years to perfect, unlike Judy’s hot cocoa in “The Santa Clause.” But you can enjoy a little piece of the classic Christmas movie with this sentimental mug that reads, “Judy’s hot chocolate, not too hot, extra chocolate, shaken, not stirred.”

Some call it Christmas, and others prefer to celebrate Festivus — that is, if you’re a huge “Seinfeld” fan. This ugly Christmas sweater ornament says, “A Festivus for the rest of us” and even has a little hanger on the top.

Year after year, there’s always a hot toy of the season, just in time for the holidays. If you grew up with “Jingle All the Way” and always admired Turbo Man, you can take a small piece of the movie home with you with this mini Pop! figurine that shows Turbo Man blasting off into orbit.

“Son of a nutracker!” That’s the reaction any “Elf” fan will have when they open this affordable Advent calendar on Christmas day. It comes with 12 pairs of crew socks decorated with quotes and scenes from the Christmas comedy. Some of our favorites include the ones that say, “Does someone need a hug?” and “Cotton headed ninny muggins.”

If you never wanna know a day that's under 60 degrees, you’ll get a nostalgic rush with each sip you take out of this intricate mug inspired by Heat Miser himself. It looks just like the “Year Without a Santa Claus” character with its flame hair, grimace and fists balled up.

If cold weather is more your speed, this Snow Miser ornament will add a cool touch to your Christmas tree this year. The mini figurine spins inside a snowflake as he dons his icy blue ensemble, complete with a straw hat, booties and an icicle cane.

Guests to your house won’t be able to resist saying, “Nice legs!” when they see this set of string lights inspired by the infamous leg lamp in “A Christmas Story.” But don’t worry, they’re not fragile, so you won’t have to worry about breaking them.

Keep the change, ya filthy animal! True “Home Alone” fanatics will lay this doormat down with pride. It has with one of the film’s most famous lines that we always have fun reciting: “I'm going to give you to the count of ten to get your ugly, yella, no good keister off my property.”

You’ll never have to guess whether your dishes are dirty or clean again with this nifty dishwasher magnet. The naughty Grinch can be seen on the “dirty” magnet and Cindy Lou Who appears on the “clean” one.

Whether you agree with them or not, many people firmly believe that “Die Hard” is indeed a Christmas movie, and they feel pretty strongly about the matter. Available in 18 colors and sizes S-3XL, this cheeky T-shirt reads, “Die Hard is my favorite Christmas movie” and has a charming ugly Christmas sweater design.

Fashion Christmas gifts

Whether your favorite Christmas fanatic prefers Santa, elves or reindeer, they’re sure to stay nice and cozy in these plush socks. The set comes with three pairs of soft crew socks in different patterns and you can’t beat the price!

While you’re decking the halls, don’t forget to deck out your ears with some festive accessories. These garland earrings are shaped like wreaths and feature multicolored ornaments to help you jingle while you move around.

While you’re dreaming of sugar plums, keep your Christmas spirit alive with this festive shirt that reads “Candy cane cutie.” The jovial lettering even resembles the red and white stripes on our favorite Christmas candy!

When it’s time to kick back and settle in for a night of gaming, your go-to guy will be psyched to rock these subtle Christmas pajama pants that come in multiple patterns. They have a relaxed fit, a cozy fabric and handy side pockets.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree! By stepping into these festive leggings, the Christmas lover on your list will get the chance to show off their holiday cheer in a fun and funky way. The leggings even have a hidden pocket in the waistband!

Short on time and don’t feel like wrapping gifts this year? We get it. Luckily, this sock set comes in a box that’s shaped like a Christmas tree, making it ready to gift without any heavy lifting on your part.

You'll be rockin' around the Christmas tree with these sparkly studs from Baublebar. The bold design features a Mickey Mouse head on the top and multicolored garland throughout the tree that will catch the light beautifully.

Cozying up by the fire and watching Christmas movies has always been one of our favorite ways to spend a night during the holiday season, and we could totally see ourselves sporting this lightweight sweatshirt while doing so. It reads “Cheers” on one sleeve and can even be worn long after the holiday season is over.

Ugly Christmas sweaters aren’t everyone’s speed, and if you’re shopping for someone who appreciates a more refined look, this sweater strikes the perfect balance between being cheerful and chic. The sleek black sweater has a bow embroidered at the top, making you the best gift at any party.

Christmas-themed decor and housewares

Christmas will be totally lit with this decorative fragrance plug. It features a shiny Christmas tree and presents and holds a fragrance bulb that drifts fragrance throughout the room all day long. The best part? It also serves as a nightlight.

Sometimes we’re naughty, and sometimes we’re nice, and we’ve finally found a piece of home décor that lets us express both sides of our personality. You can flip this reversible pillow to the “naughty” or “nice” sides depending on your mood and it even has adorable pompoms on the corners.

What’s better than a light-up ornament? One that’s personalized with one of your favorite family photos. This one has a color-changing bulb and batteries that last 100+ hours.

If you’re shopping for someone whose holiday plans involve lots of cuddling on the couch, they’ll get lots of use out of this cozy throw. It comes in several designs, including Christmas trees, lights and nutcrackers, and has an oversized design that will fit around them and their main squeeze.

We all know at least one person whose love language is baking, and with so many delightful Christmas cookie recipes to choose from, your favorite home baker is sure to get up to lots of sugary fun this season. Help make their job a bit easier with this nifty multi-cookie cutter that creates festive shapes like trees, ornaments, gift tags, mittens and more.

We could all use a little bit of zen this time of year, and this nutcracker is here to infuse some relaxation into your holiday season. The flexible figure is practicing his yoga form and rocks a shirt that says “om,” making him one cool dude.

It’s not Christmas ‘til you break out some candy canes, and this sweet candle holder lets you who off your holiday spirit while enjoying the delightful scent of your favorite candle. It’s decorated with red and white candy canes and plenty of glitter, and also makes it easier to transport your candles from room to room.

If your holiday freak flag doesn’t fly ultra high and you prefer a more subdued approach to Christmas spirit, Yeti has you covered with its fun holiday designs. From phrases like "Knotty," N'Ice" and "Cheers" to designs like reindeer, snowflakes and Christmas trees, there's something for every aesthetic. The best part? You can customize a plethora of items for free, ranging from travel mugs to water bottles and more.

Unique Christmas-themed gifts

Talk about a blast from the music past! This vintage holiday vinyl dates back to 1987 and has all the classic Christmas songs your childhood self adored, including “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and “Santa Baby.”

Dogs love to get in on the holiday fun too! And with these cozy pajamas, they’ll look pretty darn dapper. The print features Christmas trees, gifts and Santas, and the organic cotton jersey is insanely soft to the touch.

Want to stay festive while you’re fending off germs this flu season? A Santa hand sanitizer holder will do the trick. This adorable option has fun dangly arms and legs and even lights up! Plus, it can easily be attached to a backpack or purse.

Anyone with a sweet tooth will be delighted to find this under their Christmas tree. The festive box is shaped like a tree and comes with M&Ms that you can personalize with pictures and messages.