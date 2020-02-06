Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

We all know that shopping for a middle or high schooler can be tricky.

This year, forget gift cards and video games and opt for one of these gifts for teens instead. We know you'll find a winner in this list of not-so-boring stuff — it's all made just for them! Whether your teenager is into sports or makeup, this list has a gift for everyone.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below or keep scrolling to see more.

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling gifts for teens

This miniature screaming goat figurine is a great small gift for teens of all ages. The toy actually screams like a goat (cue the laughter!) and it even comes with a little book full of fun facts.

Know a teen who has a serious case of wanderlust? This scratch-off map will allow them to proudly display all of the places they visit, right on their wall.

This easy-to-use boomerang is perfect for everyone from age 10 to 70. It even comes with a handy 24-page manual on how to throw a boomerang.

AirPods have been a game-changer for me. The wireless headphones are perfect for when I need to multitask — I can easily pop them in and out, giving me a truly hands-free experience.

A little self-care is needed every once in a while! This book is full of different ways to make natural DIY face masks at home with ingredients that can be found in your own pantry.

Best tech gifts for teens

Echo Buds are another great option for wireless earbuds — and are slightly cheaper than the AirPods.

The new Echo Dot is a perfect addition to any teen's nightstand. The device now has an LED display that will show you the time, temperature or even a countdown timer. The Echo Dot also has an awesome speaker and is Alexa enabled.

Any millennial obsessed with Instagram will also be obsessed with this camera that prints out Polaroid-style photos. The bundle includes all the accessories any teen photographer will need!

GoPros are super durable, easy to operate and can be used in endless environments. Your teen can capture every minute of his or her favorite memories while hiking, biking or even swimming.

I know we said no boring gifts, but if your teen will only settle for something they can pick out themselves Amazon's gift card superstore is an easy way to cross a few different gifts off your list. From Whole Foods (for the broke college kid) to Sephora (for the beauty-obsessed) to Game Stop and even Uber, they have them all.

Best clothing and jewelry gifts for teens

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

These fun lightweight tassel earrings come in 10 different colors and will add a bit of flair to any outfit.

Everyone needs a good set of tech gloves for the winter so they can get through the cold weather and simultaneously scroll through Instagram. It'll easily become a new winter staple.

Both fashion-forward and understated, this necklace is great for the budding style icon.

Scrunchies are all the rage this year! There are endless different sets to choose from in this selection from Urban Outfitters — and each package comes with four unique styles.

These trendy unisex slip-ons are a wardrobe staple for all teens. Added bonus: They're extremely comfortable!

These adorable socks will put a smile on his or her face every time they are worn.

A good duffel bag is perfect for the teen who loves sleeping over at a best friend's house on the weekend.

Best home gifts for teens

This stainless steel and vacuum-insulated water bottle has become all the rage with teens this year. The brand promises to keep beverages cold for 24 hours and warm for 12. It also has a lifetime guarantee.

He or she will love being wrapped up like a burrito in this fun blanket.

Perfect for the nap queen or king! This portable pillow can be easily put on your hand or elbow to make a quick siesta so much more comfortable.

For the teen who always wishes she had fins rather than feet.

Your teen will love seeing his or her name in lights! They can switch out the letters to write whatever inspirational message strikes their fancy.

Does your high schooler crave a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich in the morning? With this handy maker, delicious and hot breakfast sandwiches can be ready in less than five minutes!

Best beauty and grooming gifts for teens

Want glamorous waves? This curling wand boasts more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon and is a personal favorite!

This is a game-changer for the teenager who hasn't quite locked in the perfect skin care regimen yet. I've had mine for more than six years and it still is a staple in my routine.

Urban Decay is famous for its highly pigmented eye shadow palettes and the brand just launched this new one with warm honey tones.

This hair iron will let your teen try out with smooth hairstyles.

If he's ready for his first shave, this kit is for him! The set comes with pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and a handy shaving brush. All he'll need is a good razor.

Best book gifts for teens

New York Times bestselling author Marie Lu released the final book in her "Legend" series — "Rebel." The suspenseful plot will keep the reader's pages turning!

The teenage classic comes to life in this companion piece to the hit Broadway musical.

Zap! Pop! Once your artistic teen whips up some cool comic drawings, slip it into the mail. The print-ready artwork will be made into a professionally-bound comic book.

Best games for teens

Catan is an addicting game based on strategy that will have the whole group entertained for hours on end.

With endless combinations of silly cards, this game will keep teenagers occupied and giggling for hours. It is recommended for teenagers older than 17.

Best unique gifts for teens

This lightweight skateboard is perfect for riders of all levels of expertise.

These little pop sockets are super convenient for teens (or even adults!) who are constantly on their phones ... and who have a tendency to drop them.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Nov. 16, 2017.