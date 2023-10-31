Shopping for someone who’s 30, flirty and thriving? Jennifer Garner made the phrase famous in “13 Going on 30,” and she definitely had it right. Each decade of life comes with its own ups and downs, but if you ask us, your thirties are pretty fabulous.

The thirties are a time when many people begin to find the balance between the fun of their youth and the tribulations of adulting, making thoughtful gifts that suit their personality and support their aspirations particularly appreciated.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for a 30-year-old, we’ve put together a list of budget-friendly options along with a few items that are totally worth the splurge.

Gifts under $25 | Gifts under $50 | Gifts under $100 | Gifts worth the splurge

Gifts under $25

Who needs a spa when you can bring the pedicure to your home with this affordable foot mask? The peeling formula features several exfoliating ingredients that tackle dryness and dead skin cells with tease.

Pucker up, baby! Beauty lovers will adore this liquid lipstick that won't dry out their lips. The vegan, cruelty-free formula includes softening rose-hip oil and comes in eight shades, including our favorite, Obsessed.

Remember all those delightful Little Debbie snacks you had as a kid? This candle brand has captured all the delicious flavor in a fragrant candle. It features notes of vanilla cake, sugar and whipped vanilla icing. So basically, it smells like happiness.

Whether they love to light candles to relax or simply use them as a piece of home décor, your favorite 30-year-old will be psyched to house their favorite candle in this bedazzled holder.

Barbie fever has been running rampant over the last few months, and if your go-to 30-year-old has fallen under the movie’s spell, they’ll adore this ornament that features a figurine of the 1983 Crystal Barbie.

Filled with 12 cans (12 oz. each) of Dogfish Head beer, this variety pack is perfect for beer lovers who want to try some new brews. It comes with the following flavors: 60 Minute IPA, Slightly Mighty Lo-cal IPA, Blue Hen Pilsner and Tasty Traveler Lager.

Know a 30-year-old who loves to live life in color? This bold rainbow mat would look perfect in their bathroom, entryway or any other room they want to brighten up.

“The Legend of Zelda” is a classic video game that many 30-year-olds grew up playing, and it’s more popular than ever after the release of the latest game. Shopping for a fan? Consider this striped tee that features the Hyrule royal crest.

The force will definitely be with your gift recipient when they sport this tee that features a graphic of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Princess Leia and more. It’s made of 100% cotton and comes in sizes S-6XL.

Searching for a gift for a hat lover? In our humble opinion, you can never have too many. This one is made of a soft woven canvas fabric and features a fun "puppy party" pattern. What more could you ask for?

Fighting back against the early signs of aging is key in your thirties, and this serum does all the work for you with the help of vitamin C and peptide collagen. It brightens skin, tackles dark spots and smells amazing.

Gifts under $50

Anyone who takes their brews seriously will get a kick out of this glass that can be engraved with a custom message like “Beer me.” The best part? It’s safe to toss in the dishwasher!

Life is hectic in your thirties and you don't have time to worry about how much movement you're packing into your day. That's why a fitness tracker is a handy addition to your workout routine. This one monitors heart rate, tracks steps and reminds the wearer to regularly hydrate. Plus, it comes in eight colors!

Self care is so important in your hectic thirties and this exfoliating sugar scrub is one way to treat yourself to some TLC in the shower. It smells like warm and sweet, just like birthday cake, and gently removes dead skin cells, leaving behind insanely soft skin. It's also free of sulfates, phthalates and parabens.

Ideal for concerts and sporting events, this clear bag from Lululemon fits all the essentials — phones, keys, wallet etc. — and is also water-resistant so you’re good to go in case a stray shower pops up.

Chocolate is life when you have a sweet tooth, and this set of rich chocolate truffles is a worthy contender for best gift. It comes with 50 truffles with a smooth center that’ll melt anyone’s heart.

Whether he wears it to work or on date night, the stylish guy in your life will look super suave in this faux suede bomber jacket. The lightweight design is made with plenty of stretch and features one chest zip pocket and two front pockets. It also comes in two neutral hues: brown and navy.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a 30-year-old who didn’t get wrapped up in “Harry Potter” mania. This set of sweets is filled with treats inspired by the film and comes with Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, Fudge Flies, Fizzing Whizzbees Chocolate, a Chocolate Frog and Peppermint Toads Chocolate.

Know a 30-year-old who wishes they had a green thumb but needs a bit of help? Gift them this mini desktop garden that features eight mini growing pots and a self-watering interior. It literally couldn’t be easier to use.

Your favorite movie buff can catch a flick of their choice with this gift card that's redeemable at Regal, AMC, Cinemark, Marcus Theaters and other locations.

This innovative ring lets you see one of your favorite photos whenever you want. Here's how it works: The photo is printed inside the pendant and you can view it in several ways. You can look inside the gem, use your phone's flashlight to project it or touch the gem to the front of your camera lens.

Variety is the spice of life, especially when you're trying to find the right scent. This set comes with four mini fragrances that let you try four colognes commitment-free. Scents include the following varieties: Ocean, Bourbon, Teakwood and Graphite.

Gifts under $100

Novice and seasoned home cooks alike will have fun experimenting in the kitchen with braiser made of sturdy cast iron. It’s safe to toss in the oven or dishwasher and works with gas, electric and induction ovens. Did we mention that it comes in three beautiful colors?

Taking it back retro style! This playful hoodie brings us back to the good old days with its Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Super Mario decal and comes in sizes S-2XL.

Anyone who’s constantly cold knows the appeal of a tower heater, especially in those in between times when it’s not quite chilly enough to justify turning on the heat just yet. This one one has three heat settings, a 12-hour auto shut-off timer and oscillation control. Plus it comes with a handy remote control.

Ideal for any guy who’s on their feet all day, these sneakers have ample cushioning, shock-absorbent technology and other features that put a focus on comfort. They’re also slip-resistant and come in four colors.

Leggings are the most versatile piece of clothing you can own. Think about it: They can be dressed up or down and work all year long. This faux leather pair is perfect for the 30-year-old who appreciates fashion but still wants to stay comfortable. They feature a four-way stretch nylon fabric and plenty of shaping technology to accentuate your curves.

Faux Fur Throw

There's nothing quite like cozying up on the couch with your partner while you're wrapped in a faux fur throw. This one is ultra spacious (50"x70") and it earned an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification since it's made of safe materials.

Cozy and cute? Yes please! This knit top features adorable ruffles at the neckline and on the shoulders for just the right amount of sass. It's available in two colors — black and white — so if you fall hard for one of them, you can always grab a second.

Whether she rocks it during workouts or while running errands, your favorite 30-year-old will look ultra stylish in this sporty, strappy dress that features odor-eliminating technology. It's made of a stretchy knit material that's ideal for working out and features adjustable straps and a built-in bike short bodysuit.

Cozying up after a long day is a lot easier with the right pair of slippers. This comfy style from Dearfoams wicks away moisture and features a supportive memory foam insole. They come in three colors, but we’re partial to the pretty purple.

Wine lovers are never shy about trying new varieties whenever they get the chance. This subscription service sends them six new wines each month along with expert tips for food pairings. The recipient will also get access to virtual tasting events.

When it comes to classic gifts, wallets are an option that will never go out of style. This sturdy style is made of full-grain leather and features plenty of slots for all the essentials (aka your cards and cash).

Pretty in pink! These cozy thermal PJs come with a drawstring jogger pant and a matching pullover top with a beautiful and romantic heart print.

Know someone who appreciates a jolt of caffeine every morning? This Advent calendar is filled with 12 different coffees to let them try a few new flavors!

Forget about one-stop-shopping. This 12-in-1 trimmer makes one-stop-shaving a reality and works on facial and body hair. It features a beard and body trimmer, ear and nose trimmer, hair clippers, 40 length settings and a rechargeable 100-minute battery.

A video doorbell is a home mainstay these days, and this classic design lets you see, hear and speak to anyone before you let them into your house. It features clear HD video, night vision and two-way talk. You'll also get alerted when someone walks by your door.

Gift worth the splurge

Available in three colors, this warm down jacket is a practical and stylish gift for any guy. The slim fit and short length lend it a sleek vibe, while the insulated panels keep you nice and toasty and the detachable zip hood offers versatility.

Stumped for gift ideas? Edible options are always a crowd pleaser! This customizable cheese and charcuterie board comes with 19 artisan cheeses, meats, nuts, dried fruits, crackers and chocolates

Shopping for someone who loves to stay active? This kettlebell can adjust from 8 to 40 pounds and replace six separate kettlebells with the help of a weight selection dial. You can also access on demand workouts via the JRNY app.

When you’re in your thirties, you have a tendency of appreciating practical gifts that you might not otherwise purchase for yourself, like this high quality mattress protector that shields your mattress from wear and tear. It also keeps you cool and can be tossed in the washing machine to keep it looking brand new.

Small enough to pack in your work bag or carryon, this mini massage gun offers instant relief to sore muscles. It’s available in three colors — black, white and desert rose — and also features Bluetooth compatibility.

Whether they're jamming out to their favorite tunes at the gym or listening to a podcast to help them get through the work day, your favorite 30-year-old will be happy to tune out the world with the help of these wireless Bluetooth earbuds. They features a noise-cancelling mic and immersive sound, plus they come with a wireless charging case and a travel bag.