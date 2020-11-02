Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Tight on cash but still looking for a fun gift for a friend, family member or coworker? Look no further than our curated list of 18 best gifts under $25. From beauty gift sets to books, to wellness necessities and much-needed face masks, we’ve made it easy for you to find an affordable gift that will bring holiday cheer to anyone in your life.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 18.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best beauty gifts under $25

This year has been incredibly stressful for so many, and with stress comes a lot less sleep. For the tired mama or overworked friend, this mini eye serum is rich with antioxidants and green tea oil to help wake up the under-eye area and give it a little extra love.

Not your ordinary eyeshadow palette, this pick from Sephora Collection features six pearl and shimmer shades that transform from cream to powder once applied to the lids. Plus, it’s clean, vegan and cruelty-free.

For the skin care junkie in your life, this three-piece set from Versed features mini versions of their Clarifying Serum, Emergency Eye Mask and a Frozen Cooling Globe. This set will help to decongest pores, reduce puffiness and calm stressed skin, stat.

I don’t know about you, but I find hand cream to be an absolute necessity during the cold winter months. This fun gift from eos features three shea butter-based hand creams in vanilla cashmere, pomegranate raspberry and coconut. Yum!

Trying to get your man into cologne? Let him test the cologne-waters with this set from Goodfellow & Co. Featuring four scents, including No. 01 Blue Sage & Tonka, No. 02 Juniper & Sandalwood, No. 06 Cedarwood & Geranium and No. 07 Spiced Ginger & Rum, there has to be something in there he’ll be sure to wear more than once

Considering many of us are spending most of our days at home, gifting this essential oil kit would be a nice way to bring a sense of calm, serenity or joy (whichever you choose) to anyone’s space.

For those who spend most of their time getting glam in the bathroom, this pick from Soap & Glory will be a sweet surprise. Featuring a shower gel, body moisturizer, body scrub, hand cream and face mask, this set is definitely a winner.

For the hippie-dippy lady in your life, this funky hairband will be a sweet stocking stuffer. It’s a perfect accessory to help elevate a plain sweater and jeans, or wear it for your next Zoom meeting to look polished and professional.

Best home gifts under $25

This mini speaker is perfect for the person in your life obsessed with music or podcasts. It’s water-resistant, has a 100-foot Bluetooth range and delivers five watts of power.

A lovely little candle that doubles as massage oil, this gift will help spice up the bedroom this holiday season. Infused with jojoba and soybean oils, this candle is unscented — ideal for those with sensitive noses or allergies.

These kitchen towels will definitely put a smile on the face of any cook or baker that they’re gifted to.

Perfect for the astrology-loving friend or family member, this porcelain mug displays the zodiac constellation of your choice.

Best general gifts under $25

Many studies over the last decade suggest that practicing gratitude every day can help elevate your mood, improve overall well being, and just make you a happier person all around. The Happy Notes Book is a perfect start to begin practicing gratitude daily, with it’s thoughtful prompts and open pages to write freely when you need to.

For the sentimental type, this cute photo album can help someone remember the few positive moments from the past year — something we all need right about now.

Since we’re all required to wear masks nowadays, why not gift something that we all use daily. This pick from Herschel Supply Co. is made from three breathable layers and has an adjustable nose bridge and ear loops.

This popular coloring book really never gets old. It’s perfect for anyone in your life who is stressed out and needs some form of art therapy.

At-home workouts have completely blown up in the last eight months since the pandemic began, and having a mat to workout on is basically a necessity at this point. Gift this Gaiam mat with extra cushioning for any fitness lover in your life.

At 2.5 pounds of resistance each, these ankle weights can help anyone strengthen their muscles.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!