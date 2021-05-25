Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ever since I purchased my first inexpensive compact of drugstore powder blush, I've incorporated it in my makeup routine. But after recently buying a tube of cream blush and giving it a whirl, I was hooked.

My ColourPop stick blush slid onto my face effortlessly and seemed to give my cheeks a brighter pop of color than powder blush. It also moisturized my skin and went on smoothly before drying into a perfect shade that looked great with the rest of my makeup.

I asked Laura Richelle, a makeup artist at Miyagi Wax Studio in Indialantic, Florida, to tell me more about liquid and cream blushes and why they work a bit differently than their powder-based cousins.

"Liquid blush is another name for cream blush and they're generally more pigmented, making them great for deeper skin tones," Richelle told Shop TODAY. "They're also more hydrating, so people with dry skin benefit from them as well."

"To apply liquid blush, use a dampened sponge to blend and soften edges," Richelle continued. "Use the remnants of your foundation brush or sponge to tamp down the intensity of the color if it's bolder than desired."

Interested in trying cream blush yourself? We've rounded up 14 of the best products out there, guaranteed to give your cheeks a rosy glow.

Liquid and cream blushes to try

This liquid blush comes in three different sheer flushes of color and can be applied with your fingers. It also includes natural ingredients like sweet cherry, sappan bark extract and vitamin E to give skin a little bit of love.

Long-lasting and easy to blend, this glides onto skin and is enriched with anti-aging super fruits like blueberry and cranberry. It's also made with cheek-plumping moisturizing ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe vera and cactus flower.

This plumping blush firms and tightens fine lines. It's also available in a wide variety of shades, from light pink macaroon to dark red cinnamon sugar.

It's all about adding a healthy flush of color with this weightless liquid blush. The formula contains ingredients designed to improve the skin's natural luminescence for a dewy complexion.

This buildable cheek and lip tint is infused with liquid plant collagen and gives any skin tone a multidimensional pop of color.

This moisturizing cream blush is perfect for mature and dry skin because of its highly moisturizing formula.

This creamy blush is infused with carnauba and vitamin E for a moisturizing finish. It can also be applied using your fingertips or an angled brush.

A luxurious serum-style blush, this lightweight formula gives skin a dewy glow and amplifies the skin's natural radiant.

Get a gentle rosy glow that looks perfectly natural with this gel blush from Origins. It's available in two juicy colors, coralberry and raspberry.

Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid moisturize skin while this blush provides a flushed natural glow. Designed to be worn alone or over makeup, this is the perfect blush for a daytime or nighttime look.

Available in most drugstores, this rouge-style cream blush is long-lasting and comes in three gentle colors perfect for every skin tone.

This blush has a unique jelly-like texture and hydrates the skin while leaving it with a radiant glow.

Simply roll this cream blush up in its tube and apply to your cheeks for a perfect pop of moisturizing color.

This highly pigmented color product works on cheeks, lips and eyes and is designed to smooth the appearance of pores and fine lines.

