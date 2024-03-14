12 beauty picks for waking up with a fresher face, according to an expert

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Morning funks are real, and they start our routines off on a negative note: The coffee tastes too bitter, traffic seems heavier than usual and gah! Your eyes have dark shadows beneath them. But don't fret — even on what we feel is our "off" days, there are always remedies to fix some of our most complicated concerns.

"Besides feeling groggy and just plain cranky, a lack of shut-eye can have detrimental effects on our skin, too, not limited to just dark circles and under-eye bags," says NewBeauty Senior Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger. "Turns out beauty sleep is a real thing."

Eggenberger stopped by TODAY to share some of her tips and tricks for waking up more refreshed. Below, browse the beauty products that will revive your appearance every morning — and quickly, at that.

According to Eggenberger, this eye cream is touted as "a temporary eye lift in a tube." The daytime-specific product is capable of achieving this result because it forms a flexible adhesive film to gently compress bags without pulling or cracking. You might even notice the eye area appearing more tightened and smooth in just 15 minutes, per the brand.

To use, wait until the rest of your products have fully absorbed before applying a pea-size amount. "It’s intended to be a quick fix and should not replace other products in your skin care," advises Eggenberger.

This under eye concealer hydrates, brightens, corrects and conceals all-in-one, with a sheer natural finish that is buildable. But, the shade you choose depends on your undertones. For instance, peach, orange and red are some of the best tones for correcting blue under eye circles. Fortunately, this product comes with these shades, and promises to be crease-, humidity- and sweat-resistant for all-day wear. Fresher eyes awaits!

"The oldest and possibly best trick in the book for perking up exhausted eyes is to trace a nude eyeliner along your waterline," suggests Eggenberger. "This will work for widening eyes and faking an even brighter finish." To start, she suggests this eye pencil from L'Oréal, specifically in the shade Bright Nude. The pointed tip means it should glide easily above the lid, in the inner corner and other places around the eye with "intense color payoff." The product is also ophthalmologist-approved and claims to be safe for sensitive eyes.

The Patrick Ta Double Take Blush is one of the most unique face products on the market. You essentially receive two-in-one: one cream blush and one powder. The two were designed to be layered together, with the hydrating creamy formula to be placed on top of the powdered one to give a lit-from-within dewy glow.

Another trick to applying the blush is by applying it to both cheeks and the bridge of the nose to create a diffused "W" shape. "If that seems like too much, an easier trick is to do your regular blush application and add whatever’s left on the brush or your fingertips to the tip of your nose," explains Eggenberger.

"Silicone face masks do not contain serum of any kind," says Eggenberger. "They’re designed to be worn on top of skin care products of your choosing, then washed, stored away and re-used infinitely, therefore cutting down on waste." However, not all are alike, hence why Nurse Jamie's face wrap made the top of her list.

The non-adhesive mask is designed from medical grade stretch silicone, and is meant to stick to the contours of the face after applying your desired skin care product. The mask is meant to lock the skin with more moisture and hydration compared to using skin care without it.

"When the body repair process is interfered with by broken sleep, anxiety or stress, the body produces cortisol, which in turn prevents your skin from producing hyaluronic acid, it’s natural hydrator," explains Eggenberger. "What all this means is, poor sleep can result in dry and dehydrated skin, leading to dullness and an impaired skin barrier."

Hence, this is why she suggests applying Drunk Elephant's F-Balm Waterfacial all over the skin to quench any parched areas. The tiny beads in the formula are filled with vitamin F that are intended to "burst" as you apply the product. With this, the application is meant to deliver more emollience and hydration to leave the skin soft, supple and relieved.

According to the brand, their Auto Correct eye cream contains a unique "dark circle complex:" caffeine, Brazilian ginseng, horse chestnut and light-reflecting particles that equally work to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Just a small amount should leave your eyes brighter, smoother and more lifted.

Your under eyes deserve an extra treat! Revive, de-puff and refresh tired eyes with these patches which feature niacinamide, tri-hyaluronic acid, panthenol and allantoin to work their magic. A perk to these is that they're cool to the skin, too, so they're best used in the morning when your eyes are feeling extra fatigued.

There's nothing better in the morning than waking up with a fresh face. To start, Clinique's recent launch is an adaptation of their bestselling cleansing balm, except in a mousse formula, that promises to remove the toughest makeup and impurities after wash. Plus, the addition of glycerin, hyaluronic acid and coconut should leave your skin hydrated and soothed without the tight residue.

Use on its own or underneath your favorite concealer, Rare Beauty's eye brightener awakens under eyes with a sheer, buildable formula. Based on reviews, the lightweight texture is incredibly hydrating and doesn't crease or leave a cake-y finish, so if you're new to these types of products, this should be swift to blend out.

Turn your bath routine into an oasis with Rahua's new body wash. While the bottle might look pretty on your shelf, the results are equally as illuminating. According to the brand, the cream cleanser nourishes the skin with natural oils (morete and rahua oils, to name a few), hyaluronic acid, horsetail extract, among other lush ingredients, that promise to restore, boost collagen and moisture the body while leaving it with a natural glow.

For those days when you don't want to wear a full face, a skin tint might be your new companion. One of our favorites is this pick from Hourglass, which claim to boost hydration levels up to 52%, along with additional skin-loving benefits, and leave the skin with a light coverage that remains in place throughout the day.

