Shop TODAY editors take bedtime routines seriously — what they use to get better sleep

As shopping editors, there's nothing our team loves more than a rare sale, a viral TikTok trend or products that simply wow us. Well ... we can think of at least one thing: Sleep.

We may not get enough of it (who does?), but for people who look at prices all day long, we stand behind the sentiment that shut-eye is, indeed, priceless. And because catching more ZZZs is a luxury we can all agree on — and vital to our long-term health, according to experts — you can be sure that we've all nailed down a set wind-down routine to help us make bedtime as cozy and relaxing as possible.

So, to help you get your snooze on, Shop TODAY editors are sharing their secrets to prepare for hitting the hay, from top-notch pillows and sound machines to the serums and sprays that put the "beauty" in beauty rest. Whether you're an early riser or a night owl, check out our 16 top recommendations that will turn your cat naps into full-on slumbers.

Shop TODAY editor sleep essentials

Before her head hits her pillow, Deals Editor Rebecca Brown makes sure to coat herself with this hyaluronic misting spray from Iris & Romeo. This 3-in-1 beauty must-have promises to deliver 24-hour hydration, keep skin looking plump and protect the moisture barrier. And in addition to hyaluronic acid, the formula is packed with other enriching ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide and a cellular hydration complex, which the brand says helps to reduce fine lines.

You're not alone if you prefer the feel of a lotion before bed. Associate Editor Francesca Sales gets her nightly dose of hyaluronic acid through this Gold Bond cream, which boasts a formulation that is supposed to lock in moisture while you sleep.

"Something about the combination of the calming lavender scent and the rich texture and moisture of the cream, as well as the subtly cooling effect upon application, helps calm down my nervous system after a stressful day (which is often) and ease me into sleep."

If you also like lovely-smelling skin care and are prepping for an overnight trip, Editorial Assistant Sierra Hoeger recommends this travel-sized nourishing cream. "I always gravitate towards something lavender-scented to help me relax and wind down before bed. This lotion is my go-to because it's not too overpowering and helps keep my skin smooth overnight!"

Ladies, we know a heating pad can offer countless benefits to your everyday lives, but for Brown, it's the one thing that can complete her snoozing setup. "It creates such a cozy environment," she says, thanks to its InstaHeat Technology, which helps the pad warm up in seconds and relieve muscles quickly.

If you lose moisture at night, Sales knows how you feel. She admits to experiencing so much dryness that by the morning, her nose, cheeks and lips become flakey and red. Luckily, she found a solution with the Canopy Humidifier.

"I love, love, love this humidifier. Honestly, I don't know how I lived my life without it. I didn't realize how much sleeping with the Canopy really helped with dryness until I spent two nights accidentally not turning it on — and both of the mornings after, those flakes and redness were back.

Sales also notes that the appliance comes with essential oils that give off a subtle "botanical/spa" scent that isn't as strong as a typical diffuser and is super soothing. However, she does say, "it does tend to stain and gather dust easily if you leave it on the floor, but the removable parts are dishwasher safe!"

If cost is a concern, according to Klay Drageset, who is on our Commerce Partnerships team, this $16 mushroom-shaped humidifier works just as well.

"I use it every night before I go to bed. I simply fill it up with water, drop a few essential oils in and turn on the 'constant mist' setting (it also has an intermittent spray setting)," she says. "I also use the soft yellow light setting as a night light, so I can read my book before falling asleep. Not to mention, it's so cute!"

Sales' last bedtime must-have: A weighted blanket. Specifically, this Quility option from Amazon, which comes in several sizes and weight options.

"The more I use it, the more I feel the stark difference between how my body feels after a day full of various internal and external stressors, and how it feels seconds after sliding under this blanket. The distribution of the weight immediately signals my entire body to relax at once.

If your temperature easily spikes at night, Sales can attest this this blanket's comfortability. I run hot when I sleep, and I can sleep with this over me through the night without waking up once."

"I used to need several pillows underneath me to gain the support I need while I slumbered away (and even then I felt like I needed at least another to ensure I didn’t wake up with a stiff neck)," says Senior SEO Editor Jess Bender. "Since getting this memory foam pillow, though, I’ve never needed to worry about achy mornings. I especially adore that it perfectly hugs and positions my head, even when I toss and turn in the middle of the night."

Before calling it a night, Branded Commerce Editor Francesca Cocchi has to get in a few pages of her current read. "I read every single night for about 30 minutes," she says. "This ritual helps me relax, unwind and stay on top of my reading goals. Plus, I feel like it's such a better habit than scrolling on my phone right before bed."

So, if you're looking to kick the TikTok doom-scrolling habit, Cocchi suggests picking up Rebecca Serle's New York Times Bestseller "In Five Years."

SEO Associate Editor Kamari Stewart also makes sure to get through a couple pages of a book before bed, but she's doing so on her Kindle device.

"I use my Kindle Paperwhite, so I'm not staring at the blue light from my phone but also don't have to hold an entire book if I don't want to," she says.

The Paperwhite features an adjustable warm light to lessen the strain on the eyes and offers up to 10 weeks of battery life — enough time to get through an entire trilogy.

"I’m one of those people who can’t sleep in complete silence and needs a fan or some sort of white noise to help me sleep, says Editorial Assistant Shannon Garlin. To fall asleep quickly and easily, she enlisted the help of this affordable white noise machine, and it hasn't let her down.

"My sister actually recommended this white noise machine to me and it’s been a game-changer. It has tons of different types of white noise [options] and lets you adjust the sound level to your liking. I also love that it has a light, too, so if I need to get up in the night, I just tap instead of turning on a big light."

While complete silence isn't preferred, Garlin isn't a fan of the distractingly loud noises that come from her upstairs neighbors. To drown them out but still hear the effects of her white noise machine, she uses these Loop Quiet Ear Plugs. Not only have these small plugs restored her sleep, but they also lay comfortably in her sensitive ears.

For Associate Editor Danielle Murphy, this product is more of a fun addition to a bedtime routine than an essential. "I really never understood the point of color-changing lights outside of a wedding or dance party until I go the chance to try these smart lightbulbs. I can match my lighting to my mood or create a more calming experience just by swapping out my yellow lights for a restful blue or pink hue.

But is it hard to set up? "Nope," says Murphy. "The Alexa app walked me through it. Now all I have to do is tell her what color I want via my voice or phone."

As for her bedtime necessities, Murphy, swears by the Purple SoftStretch sheets. "The moment my body felt this material, I knew I was in trouble. Getting out of bed in the morning is already a struggle for me, but having sheets that feel this good is going to make it even harder. But seriously, no other sheets compare."

For Stewart, her bedtime routine means business, especially when it comes to the tools she tries to help her sleep. For example, her favorite sleep mask — it has to feel durable yet comfortable and help to create a peaceful environment. And she found just the one.

"I love this sleep mask! It’s slightly weighted and has a lavender scent which is super calming. It can be microwaved for warmth, though I haven’t done that yet. I’ve never really been into sleep masks because they felt too flimsy for me, but I like the weight on this one because it stays in place and the pressure forces me to relax my eye muscles."

Commerce Editor Vivien Moon is one to also hop on the lavender train, because "I am a scent-driven girl who prefers everything to smell good — and that includes my bed sheets," she says. "My mother taught me a sleep hack that may require extra effort, but it’s worth it for me. I love to iron or steam my bedsheets before making my bed, and I will mist them with lavender oil-infused water to give them a light lavender scent. The olfactory experience is worth the extra 20 minutes of effort. I know oil and heat don’t mix which is why I use a mister that lets me evenly distribute this oil without damaging my sheets."