7 silk pillowcases that will keep your hair looking flawless

At the end of a long day, nothing comes between you and your bed. Sometimes that means just plopping right down and skipping your nighttime beauty routine. It can feel glorious.

But dealing with unruly hair in the morning is not glorious at all. The extra 10 minutes of trying to salvage your hairstyle might make you regret skipping that nighttime routine. Luckily, the fix is pretty low maintenance — invest in a good pillowcase. “It’s not only better for your hair, it’s good for your skin too,” said Nicole Pearl, founder of TheBeautyGirl.com.

Some pillowcases are better than others. Pearl and other beauty experts agree the best pillowcases are made of silk. Bobby Eliot, a hairstylist who’s worked with clients like Rachel McAdams, Lily Aldridge and Busy Philipps, said a good silk pillowcase can help keep hair healthy long-term and preserve hairstyles overnight.

“The benefit of having a good silk pillowcase is that it creates less friction on the hair and allows the hair a gentle surface," said Eliot. "Friction can disrupt the cuticle layer of the hair, which causes bed head and frizzy hair.” Silk fibers are also less absorbent than most other materials, keeping your hair and skin’s moisture intact.

To take the first step toward eliminating bed head (and possibly achieve better skin in the process), we asked beauty experts for great silk pillowcases to try.

Best silk pillowcases

One of Eliot's favorites, these 100% silk pillowcases promise to help prevent aging and overnight creases in hair, according to the brand's website.

“They’re reasonably priced and they’re so smooth and soft. They come in a wide range of colors and feel just as luxurious as a $200 silk pillowcase,” said Eliot.

Another inexpensive option is this 100% pure mulberry slip silk pillowcase. With two sides of pure mulberry silk and a color to match every room, this pillow is the perfect solution for any budget-friendly beauty guru.

A more affordable find Pearl suggests is this Spasilk pillowcase. These pillowcases, made of 100% pure charmeuse silk, come in many colors — including light blue, sage and leopard. If you’re not a fan of hand-washing, these pillowcases are durable enough to go into the washing machine on the delicate setting. However, Spasilk suggests air-drying them to prevent excessive heat damage to the silk in the dryer.

One option Pearl suggests that's great for both your skin and hair is the Night Pillow. The memory foam pillow is covered with a mix of 95% mulberry silk and 5% spandex for added flexibility and durability. Aside from preventing hair breakage, the silk in this pillow is also supposed to prevent clogged pores by protecting against environmental allergens that can sometimes settle on your skin. Since it comes with both a memory foam pillow and silk pillowcase, it might be worth the investment.

Jennifer Macdougall, a beauty expert and celebrity hairstylist who’s worked with brands and clients like Gucci, Vogue and Naomi Campbell, suggested these pillowcases from Shhh Silk. This pillowcase offers all the traditional benefits of silk, and you can even add a personal touch by paying a little extra to get them monogrammed. Designed in patterns like white marble and black marble, these are a must if you’re looking for something more than just a standard color. This blue version is even double-sided, with a microfiber side for damp hair and a silk side for dry hair.

Like the Shh Silk pillowcases, these can also be monogrammed for a more personal touch. Another favorite of Eliot’s, these pillowcases keep unruly locks away. You might have trouble deciding between the beautiful colors though!

If you’re looking to splurge, Eliot said your hair will love you if you go for the Manito Luxury brand. These pillowcases are handcrafted with a traditional charmeuse weave and made of mulberry silk. They each contain a 4-inch cuff on the open end and come in a variety of colors including charcoal, plum and soft pink. Each set comes with two pillowcases.

