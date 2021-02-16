Beautify your hair overnight with these 9 stylist-approved products

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We all wish we could wake up with that just-rolled-out-of-bed, lightly tousled look. Unfortunately, for many of us, eight hours of snoozing leads to more of a tangled mess than a care-free ready-to-go style.

That time that you spend taming your strands every morning could be better spent elsewhere (like in bed, getting a few more ZZZs). So Shop TODAY consulted with top hairstylists to get their tips for keeping your strands smooth and frizz-free all night long.

From pre-bedtime styling tips to bedroom upgrades, these 9 products will help you wake up with less unruly hair every morning.

Expert-approved products for bedhead

The main cause of bedhead is the friction between your hair and your pillow as you move around throughout the night, celebrity hairstylist Nate Rosenkranz, told Shop TODAY. That friction will worsen any tangles or knots that you already have in your hair when you go to bed. That's why Rosenkranz recommends getting in the routine of brushing your hair before bed. He loves this gentle brush, because it won't pull or snag your hair, reducing breakage. "Not to mention, it works magic on even the gnarliest of knots," he said.

Going to sleep with wet hair is basically guaranteed to leave you with a mess of a mop in the morning. For those who shower right before bed, taking the time to blow dry your hair may not seem super appealing, but it will save you precious time taming your strands in the morning. As a good option, Rosenkranz recommended this speedy blow drier, which has a powerful motor that will dry your hair in less than 10 minutes.

You also might want to consider changing your routine, Rosenkranz said. "Instead of taking a shower after dinner, before you go to bed, take your shower as soon as you get home," he suggested. "That way you can relax and go about your evening routine while giving your hair time to air-dry."

Silk has become a popular material for everything from face masks to bedding essentials, thanks to its beauty benefits. The fabric can also be a helpful tool in preventing bedhead, said celebrity hairstylist Matilde Campos. She suggests using a silk pillowcase, which will cause little to no friction during the night, so you'll wake up frizz-free.

For a more affordable option, Campos recommends this one from Kristin Ess. It's made from satin, which has the same silky feel and won't create friction or cause breakage. It also comes with hair pins, so you can quickly pin your hair up in a bun to keep it from getting crazy overnight.

"Pulling your hair up loosely on top of your head can help to reduce contact between your hair and your pillow, thus alleviating friction," Rosenkranz said. Regular elastics can cause breakage and get tangled in your hair, which is why he suggests using a more gentle hair tie, like these.

Campos also likes these silk scrunchies, which are gentle on the hair and won't leave any creases. If you have straight or fine hair, she recommends putting your hair into a low ponytail with a scrunchy, like these, before bed to help keep hair from getting tangled.

"Wrapping your hair can be a game-changer," Campos said. "Using a scarf, a satin sleep cap or wrap can help keep your hair intact and ready to go the following morning." She recommends this silky scarf from Kitsch as a good budget option.

Campos likes this spray, which can be used on wet hair before your nightly blow-dry to help keep frizz at bay. It mimics a professional keratin treatment, giving you the same shine and frizz-control, without a trip to the salon.

This serum repairs, nourishes and brightens strands overnight, so you'll wake up looking flawless. It uses red camellia oil to create smoother hair. Simply comb into damp or dry hair before bed.

