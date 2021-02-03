Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You might not be traveling much these days, but having photo-ready hair when you find yourself away from your home is a must. That said, most regular-sized hair tools either take up too much space or don't all fit inside your purse or bag. Rather than leave behind your favorite hair tools, switch them out with these lightweight, and — most importantly — portable options. Some even pull double duty by acting as a 2-in-1.

We've put together a list of the bestselling hair must-haves from foldable hair dryers to cordless flat irons that you can take practically anywhere.

Harper's Bazaar Hair Awards: 10 winners that will transform your hair

Bestselling travel hair dryers

Bulky hair dryers can only add unwanted weight to your bag, but with this compact folding design, you can get the power of a regular-sized hair dryer in a smaller package. Made with dual voltage, it works both domestically and overseas. It also features a cool-shot button to lock in your hairstyle.

This compact design was made to be portable and affordable. Choose between three speeds and two heat settings to achieve your desired hair style. The foldable handle makes it a great option for storing in your suitcase or gym bag.

This travel-ready dryer was designed with Tourmaline crystals that emit ions to help fight static and boost your hair's shine. The compact design allows you to fold the handle for easier storage, while the dual voltage makes it usable outside of the United States.

This versatile hair dryer comes with three changeable heads to help you achieve your perfect blowout. Whether you're looking for volume, straight hair or waves, just attach the desired head. Or use it without attachments for a more natural style.

Take all the essentials with you wherever you go in a convenient travel case. The Chi travel kit includes a mini hair dryer, mini hair straightener, paddle brush and firm hold protecting spray to help you have the perfect hair day.

This small blow-dryer was made to help you achieve voluminous hair anywhere. With two heat settings and a voltage range that can accommodate overseas travel, this stylish tool can keep your hair looking good, while the folding style can save packing space.

Get voluminous hair at home for only $7

Bestselling travel hair straighteners

This cordless hair straightener features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a removable USB charging cable. When fully charged, this straightener can be used cordless for up to 25 minutes. You can also choose among four different heat settings to achieve a sleek look for your hair type.

For a quick touch-up, this straightener can heat up in 15 seconds to help you get ready on days when you're stretched for time. If you're in the mood to switch up your look, this 2-in-1 design also acts as a curling iron so you can achieve bouncy curls or casual waves.

With its small design, this 7.8-inch portable flat iron can fit into almost any bag or drawer. The titanium plates help control static while its ergonomic grip keeps you comfortable. Plus, the added heat-resistant tote means you can go from style to storage without waiting for it to cool down.

This mini iron was created to easily place in your purse so you can take it with you on the go. Touch-up your hair using ionic technology that helps prevent frizz and creates silkier healthy hair with minimal heat damage.

This 6-inch mini straightener is a great option for short or long hair with its two plate widths — 0.5-inch and 1-inch. It also easily fits in your purse, gym bag, overnight bag or desk so you can enjoy perfectly styled hair whenever.

The HSI Professional Glider not only comes with a handy travel pouch to take with you on the go, but also features a heat-resistant glove to help keep your hand safe while you flip, curl or straighten your hair.

Can't remember if you turned off your straightener? This model automatically shuts off after an hour of no use. For those days when you're on the move, it has a heat-resistant cap so you can store without waiting for it to cool down. The universal voltage also makes it usable in almost every country.

Bestselling travel hair curlers

This cordless design allows you to curl your hair without an outlet. With a two-minute heat up time, it’s perfect for those days when you’re in a hurry. For a touch-up at work or a weekend trip, just store it in its travel case and place put it in your bag for easier carrying.

This cordless curler takes all the guesswork out of styling your hair. All you have to do is select the heat setting for the tightness of the curl you want, place a half-inch section of hair into the curl chamber and hold the start button. Once you hear two beeps, release the button and your hair is curled.

This curling wand uses ceramic material to provide a smooth and sleek look, while the clamp-free design protects hair from split ends. Its universal voltage also allows it to be plugged in almost anywhere.

This changeable curling iron gives you some variety — and quickly, since it can heat up to 410 degrees in one minute. Choose from tight curls to loose beach waves with the interchangeable curling heads. It also has dual voltage, which allows you to use it worldwide.

Pack lighter with a curling iron that also acts as a straightener. This 2-in-1 curler has straightening plates and a barrel to accommodate whatever hair mood you’re in. It also comes with a heat-resistant case for quick storage with no cool down time.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!