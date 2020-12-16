Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If your skin hasn’t already warned you: Winter is coming.

We’re all too familiar with the skin symptoms that show up as the seasons switch. Chapped lips, cracked hands and itchy skin come back like reliable perennials with the first snowfall.

But this year, to help us fight back, dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb stopped by TODAY to share her favorite products for wintertime. Whether you’re looking for cleansers or balms, these holy grail products add moisture that stays on your skin all day.

In addition to loading your arsenal of winter products, you should also switch up your technique for the seasons. Generally, Lamb advised, you should wash your face with warm as opposed to hot water this time of year.

You can cut back exfoliation to about twice a month instead of once a week. Because the skin is more parched in the winter, “the barrier tends to be more fragile,” Lamb said. “We don't want to do anything to overdry.” And no matter what the season is, you should be using at least SPF 30 on your face daily.

Discover Lamb’s seven skin-saving secrets below.

For winter, Lamb recommends a face cleanser that cleans without stripping the skin. This incredibly hydrating cleanser feels like creamy yogurt in your hands and smells like a tropical fruit smoothie on your skin. It’s made with exclusively clean, plant-based ingredients like papaya, jojoba oil, sunflower oil and Kinbiome, a plant-based probiotic.

La Roche-Posay is a French cult classic for a reason. This fragrance-free powerhouse simply gets the tough jobs done. The no-frills formula provides soothing, 24-hour hydration as it cleans both your face and body. And although it packs a moisturizing punch, this wash is gentle enough to use every day on sensitive skin.

This hydrating gel is especially useful for those who live in cities. Its “Pollution Shield Technology” helps create a barrier against particles like smog, sun and dust that can damage skin. This oil-free formula is made with an antioxidant blend of vitamin C, mulberry and vitamin E and can moisturize skin for up to 72 hours.

“Switch to a thicker moisturizer that will trap the moisture onto your skin and keep it from evaporating off of your skin surface,” Lamb said. This thick cream is perfect for people with sensitive skin because it’s completely free of dyes, fragrance and parabens. Although it’s gentle, it can fight the toughest battles against red, cracked or itchy winter skin.

Hands and feet can take a beating in the winter. Lamb recommends bumping up your lotion application to several times per day to keep them smooth. This gentle balm is great for both dry and sensitive skin, providing instant relief to anywhere that’s cracked or chapped. Plus, it’s fragrance-free so it will never interfere with the rest of your routine.

When your skin is ultra dry, opt for ultra healing. This body balm, which Lamb recommends especially for your feet, forms an additional layer on the skin, helping to lock in moisture and provide both instant and long-lasting relief. The formula is made with vitamins C, E and B5, plus plant proteins that boost the skin’s natural ability to hold moisture.

If your biggest winter skin complaint is dry and chapped lips, Lamb recommends Sunday Forever’s coconut lip balm. The cruelty-free concoction is made from all-natural ingredients like coconut, beeswax, organic shea butter, organic cocoa butter and vitamin E. And the scent is so luscious, you’ll want to keep one in your bag, one next to your bed and maybe even one on your desk for mid-day refreshes.

