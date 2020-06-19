7 of our favorite face washes that combat summer skin issues

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As summer starts to kick off, it might be time to give your skin care routine a bit of a refresh. Whether you’ll be spending your days at home or taking in some fresh air, there’s no better feeling than starting off the day with a clean face. We here at Shop TODAY know how difficult it can be to find the perfect facial cleanser, so we compiled a list of the ones we've been relying on lately.

Just last month we shared some of our favorite quarantine buys that have helped us get through the last few months indoors, including a moisturizing hand sanitizer and a reusable water bottle that keeps our drinks cold for the entire workday. As part of the next installation of our “Ask the Experts” series, we’re now sharing some of the face washes that we can’t imagine our beauty regimens without.

For a closer look, we’ve also taken to our Shop TODAY Instagram story to show you the washes and scrubs that work best for a range of skin types and preferences.

Read on for our Shop TODAY-approved picks:

An affordable facial cleanser for a clear complexion

"My sister introduced me to the CeraVe Foaming Facial cleanser last year and I’ve used to every day since," audience development coordinator Halle Proper said. "Not only is the price point a huge plus, but it leaves me feeling clean and refreshed without worrying about getting any blemishes."

This face wash includes ceramides, niancinamide and hyaluronic acid — and even ranks among the top five facial cleansers on Amazon. The cleanser can even be used on your body and your hands for a soft and nourishing cleanse, though Proper notes she prefers to use it as a face wash.

A cleanser that's suitable for combination skin

"I’ve been using this cleanser for years! It’s one of the only ones that hydrates my skin and also removes makeup and oil in a gentle way," associate commerce social editor Kara Quill said. "It leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean morning and night!”

Crafted with only 10 ingredients, this face wash is compatible for those with sensitive skin and is also oil-, paraben- and soap-free. Quill says the cleanser keeps her combination skin hydrated without leaving her with any shine a few hours later.

A wash that can remove makeup effortlessly

"The Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser is one of the only cleansers that won’t make my dry skin worse. It’s lightweight but effective and removes my makeup in one wash," associate commerce editor Megan Foster said. "Plus, it’s fragrance-free, soap-free and hypoallergenic which helps reduce the irritation I sometimes experience when washing my face."

Since the wash is made for sensitive skin, it's also designed to reduce the appearance of redness and irritation.

A foaming wash that won't dry out your sensitive skin

"My face is the definition of combination skin: My forehead and nose are extremely oily, yet my cheeks are always dry. Finding skin care that works for both my oily and dry spots is tough, but I've been obsessed with the La-Roche Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser lately," associate commerce editor Daniel Boan said. "The formula gets nice and foamy, so it feels like it's breaking down those oils, yet the gel-like consistency keeps it from over-drying my skin."

If you're looking for a daily cleanser that boasts more than one benefit for your skin, this cleanser is also formulated with glycerin, niacinamide and other complexion-boosting agents that have the dermatologist seal of approval. Boan says it doesn't cause any breakouts or irritation, so it's a great choice for those with sensitive skin.

A face scrub that is suitable for oily skin

"My oily skin has caused me to rotate through a number of face washes, scrubs and creams throughout the years, but I recently came across this affordable scrub a few weeks ago and I don't think I'll ever use anything else," commerce intern Jillian Ortiz said. "I love the way it makes my face feel clean and refreshed after every wash without over-exfoliating my skin."

This scrub ranks among the top 10 facial scrubs on Amazon and is formulated with AHAs to restore the skin and promote a brighter complexion. Ortiz says she follows the scrub with an SPF-formulated moisturizer to help protect her exfoliated skin from the sun.

A gentle wash for a "refreshed" feeling

"Despite wearing makeup only a handful of times over the last few months in quarantine, my skin was at its worst until a few weeks ago. I’ve always loved trying out new makeup and skin care products, but it seemed like after years of experimenting, my skin had finally had enough," editorial assistant Camryn La Sala said. "I started to see my skin clear up once I tried the Clean & Clear Deep Action Cream Cleanser."

The wash is perfect for acne-prone skin, but is still suitable for all skin types and works to clean deep down in the pores, leaving you with skin that feels cool and refreshed. La Sala says that she saw the difference in her complexion after just one day.

A cleanser that gets rid of "maskne"

"I’ve been dealing with a bout of 'maskne' and this has been saving my skin. CeraVe is one of my go-to skin care brands because the products are gentle but effective, and I love the SA cleanser’s unique formulation," senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach said.

The cleanser is formulated with salicylic acid to help clean pores, hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and niacinamide to improve complexion. Brach also noted that the wash contains ceramides that help to restore and maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier, which can help keep your skin quenched during the summer months!

