Dermatologists swear by this $20 moisturizer for sensitive skin

The moisturizer has ingredients that Dr. Jennifer Chwalek, a board-certified dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology, calls "superstars" for treating dry, sensitive skin. Chwalek says Ceramide-3 can protect against environmental stressors and pollution, ultimately leaving you with refreshed skin.

“As we age, our skin produces less ceramides which can lead to dry, rough skin prone to redness, irritation and wrinkles,” Chwalek told Shop TODAY. “So using products that contain ceramides can help improve skin hydration, leading to smoother and firmer skin."

New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick uses the Toleriane Double Repair moisturizer regularly and told us that she loves the “lightweight yet hydrating feel” of the formula. She often recommends the moisturizer for people dealing with sensitivity.

"It works to effectively hydrate the skin, without clogging the pores, as it is oil-free and noncomedogenic, so it won’t cause further breakouts," Garshick said.

Dr. Hadley-King, a New York City based-dermatologist, also uses the moisturizer as part of her routine. She loves the inclusion of glycerin, as it works hand-in-hand with Ceramide-3 by retaining water as a natural humectant.

The formula also includes thermal water, which Garshich tells us can help support a healthy microbiome by nourishing healthy bacteria on the skin. Managing this microbiome with an effective moisturizer can help maintain the natural state of your skin.

Amazon reviewers have also been raving about the product. Since the formula has a lightweight yet hydrating texture, one verified reviewer had success using it as a daily under-eye cream. "This moisturizing cream is the best for my under-eyes zone since they were getting all dry," the reviewer wrote. "I use it at night before bed and in the morning, no more dry patches."

Another reviewer with sensitive skin particularly liked that the moisturizer is fragrance-free. "I have a terrible time finding skin products I'm not allergic to. I am super-sensitive to fragrance and have eczema outbreaks easily," the reviewer wrote. "This one works for me!"

While this particular moisturizer works well for those with sensitive skin and rosacea, Hadley-King, Garshick and Chwalek also use the SPF-formulated version of the moisturizer to help protect their skin from harmful UV rays during the summer months.

If you're looking for a reliable moisturizer regardless of the season, this affordable formula has both the dermatologist and customer seal of approval.

