This viral exfoliating mask made my skin feel softer and smoother after just 3 minutes

It gave me softer and smoother skin

The mask has a few key ingredients that can help smooth and rejuvenate skin, according to the brand. It features AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), like glycolic and lactic acids, which experts say can help improve the tone and texture of the skin and improve the appearance of sun spots and pigmentation. It also includes the BHA (beta hydroxy acid), salicylic acid, which dermatologists say is helpful for cleansing skin and unclogging pores. Along with the acids, the mask also contains pineapple and papaya enzymes, which are said to be rich in vitamin C and help with the exfoliating process.

I've been using the mask regularly for a few weeks now and can attest to its exfoliation abilities. The instructions say to only leave it on for two to three minutes, which doesn't seem like a lot of time, but it's clearly long enough for it to work its magic. While the initial effects aren't super noticeable, when I wipe it off, I do see a slight difference in the overall texture of my skin — it looks smoother and my pores appear smaller.

The real benefits show up the next day. I usually apply it right before bed (as the brand suggests), and when I wake up, I notice that my skin not only feels smoother, but my complexion is brighter and more even. And while it doesn't totally clear up my breakouts (a girl can only dream!), I feel like it helps reduce the redness around them, making them less noticeable.

Sadly, I didn't get anywhere close to the dewy glow that I had hoped I would get after seeing the initial TikTok. But even though I didn't end up looking like a glazed doughnut, my face definitely felt more hydrated.

The texture is super satisfying

When I first opened up the tub, I was shocked by the texture of the mask. Unlike other ones that I've tried that had a cream or gel-like consistency, this one both looked and felt like jelly (and while that might not sound appealing, I was kind of obsessed). The jiggly formula applies smoothly and feels slightly cooling as I spread it over my skin.

The refreshing feeling is enough to make me want to use it every day, but because of its exfoliating abilities, the brand recommends only using it once per week. Between this guidance and only really needing to use a little product at a time (the directions suggest a "thin" layer), I've barely made a dent since I started using it. So, I imagine that one tub of the $18 product will last for a while.

Because my skin doesn't always react well to intense exfoliation, I've been careful not to exceed the recommended usage. In fact, Versed says that the mask isn't for those with sensitive skin. Since my skin usually veers in that direction, I did a patch test first to see how it would react. After multiple uses, I have yet to experience any issues.

The brand also recommends avoiding other skin care acids and retinoids for 24 hours both before and after application. I use a gentle retinol product a few times a week, so I've been making sure to skip it on nights when I plan to use the mask.

Reviewers say it helps with fine lines and hyperpigmentation

Plenty of reviewers with a range of skin care issues, from acne to hyperpigmentation have raved about the results that they've noticed after using the formula.

"I’m in love with how this makes my skin feel," wrote one reviewer, who discovered the mask on TikTok. "I have really thick, mixed skin with large [pores] and [a] pale complexion. Oily-dry combination. This has made my dry patches feel more hydrated and my face just feel ... tighter. Does not irritate my sensitive allergy-prone areas."

Another reviewer said, "it works like magic," and also added that it is the perfect price. "I’m impressed and beyond shocked [at] how smooth and soft my face feels," they wrote. "I had bumps on each side of my nose for years and no exfoliating, mask, or different products helped. Only one use of this cream smoothed the area instantly."

The brand boldly claims that the mask delivers "pro-grade results you don’t need an appointment for." While my results won't have me skipping my dermatology appointments any time soon, it does make enough of a difference that I feel more confident about my skin after using it. And that's a major win in my book!

