This cute hand soap sold out after going viral on TikTok — here's how you can get it

The main draw of the soap is its adorable floral design (one reviewer even called it the "cutest thing I've ever purchased"), but that's not the only benefit. The brand says it's made with vitamin C-rich yuzu extract and rice water, which is said to nourish and hydrate skin. One Shop TODAY writer who has tried dozens of hand soaps listed the formula as one of her go-to options for keeping her hands feeling clean, soft and supple. Plus, users say the citrus scent "smells amazing."

Beyond that, the brand says that because of its design (which only requires you to use one hand), it's great for kids, elderly people and people with disabilities. "My son has CP in one arm making pumping soap difficult and messy," one reviewer wrote. "This is perfect for him to use with one hand and does not make a soapy mess. Dispenses the perfect amount. Would be great for young children or anyone with issues like arthritis."

Many other reviewers have noted that it actually gets their kids excited to wash their hands (which, as parents know, is a pretty big deal). Though, that doesn't mean that adults can't enjoy it, too. "I never would have thought that washing my hands as an adult could be so much fun!" one shopper raved. "Pumping a flower onto my hands is so whimsical!"

While $18 may seem like a lot to spend on soap, the dispenser is refillable, so once you finish the bottle, you can buy a refill pack for less than $13. The refill pouches are made with 86 percent less plastic and are 100 percent recyclable, the brand says, so they're more sustainable than buying another plastic bottle of soap.

After the original version went viral, the brand released an equally-cute paw print that has also gotten some love on TikTok and seems like the perfect choice for pet lovers.

