The brand behind TikTok's viral tanning hack launched a new product — and it's on sale

With self-tanning season upon us, we have our eyes on the buzzy new release from Isle of Paradise: the Self-Tanning Oil Mist.

The brand has been on our radar since early 2021, when its Tanning Water Refills went viral on TikTok. Since then, Isle of Paradise has skyrocketed in popularity (the water refills sold out several times), so finding their products in stock feels rare. But even more exciting, the new release (along with a handful of other products from the brand) is currently on sale as part of Sephora's highly-anticipated Spring Savings event.

Depending on your Beauty Insider tier status, you can take up to 20% off select products at Sephora through April 11 (Rouge tier members can save 20%, VIBs can save 15% and Insiders can save 10%). It's free to sign up to become a Beauty Insider.

The new mist, which launched last month, taps into one of the bigger skin care trends we're seeing today: hyaluronic acid, which hydrates the skin. It actually features a whole host of hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, squalane and argan oil. But those aren't the only skin-glowing ingredients used for the self tanner; the brand says the oil mist is also formulated with color-correcting technology that helps to brighten and even skin tone.

The formula is available in the same three shades as other Isle of Paradise products: light, dark and medium. You'll need a tanning mitt to blend it all in, but once you're done, the brand says you should expect your glow to last for up to seven days and your skin to lock-in moisture for up to 24 hours. As with any self-tanner, you'll want to apply it to clean, exfoliated skin, the brand shares.

Despite the mist launching just a month ago, it already has a near-perfect rating from Sephora shoppers and over seven thousand "loves" from Beauty Insiders on the Sephora website.

"Out of all IOP products, the self tanning oil mist is by far my favourite," wrote one verified reviewer who purchased the mist in Medium. "Very quick to apply and the applicator allows a finer mist to disperse, which gives a beautiful streak free glow."

"It’s so moisturizing and glides on smooth so it’s the fastest I’ve ever self tanned before. It’s clear and doesn’t stain my sheets!!" wrote another verified five-star reviewer. "I was also shocked that my skin absorbed the oil and I didn’t feel greasy or sticky at all anywhere — but my skin looked so healthy and moisturized," they continued.

If you are interested in trying more of the TikTok-loved brands options, we also rounded up a few of their other top-rated self-tanners that you can find on sale right now.

More Isle of Paradise products on sale

The brand's tanning drops work for both the face and body, and you can mix it with your favorite moisturizer or other hydrating product to get your skin glowing. The drops are suitable for normal, dry, combination and oily skin, according to the brand, and are formulated with nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil, avocado oil and chia seeds.

This kit is the result of the DIY-tanning hack that helped to make Isle of Paradise so popular. It includes the brand's tanning water refill and a spray tan mister than can be used to achieve a streak-free glow, over and over again.

Isle of Paradise's self-tanning serum provides a gradual tan and is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and grapefruit oil, which help brighten and hydrate skin. This serum can be used in place of your go-to moisturizer, and you don't need a mitt to blend it in, the brand says.

This rich cream is formulated with coconut oil, avocado oil and peppermint oil, which helps the skin look and feel hydrated, according to the brand. To reap the benefits of this body butter, the brand recommends exfoliating and moisturizing regularly, applying the cream up to three times a week.

