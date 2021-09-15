Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
It's no secret that TikTok is a hot spot for discovering cool and innovative products. But on top of that, you can also find tons of creative posts showing off new and unexpected ways to use all those trendy finds.
That's what one TikTok user did back in February when she posted a video demonstrating how she minimized mess and simplified the process of self-tanning by pairing a refill pack of Isle of Paradise's popular Self-Tanning Water with a continuous mister bottle.
The video, which now has more than 850,00 views, inspired other users to do the same, mastering their at-home tans by ditching their mousses and grabbing a mister and a refill pack. The trend became so popular after the video was posted, that the Self-Tanning Water repeatedly sold out, making it nearly impossible to get your hands on one of the refills.
Well, apparently, when the TikTok users spoke, Isle of Paradise was listening. The brand just released a new self-tanning kit that includes, you guessed it, a mister.
"It's no secret that social media has played a huge role in our lives particularly when it comes to our beauty," Isle of Paradise founder Jules Von Hep said in a press release. "We spotted a new trend on TikTok where everyone was pouring our refill pouches into mister bottles and we knew right away we could make something incredible, specifically for self-tanning."
While the company's products normally take about 12 months to create and execute, this one took just six, Von Hep added. "With new trends popping up every day, we had to act quickly to make the mister a reality."
Isle of Paradise Pro Glow Spray Tan Kit
The new release could not have come at a more perfect time. As the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, the tan that you've been working on all summer long has probably already started to fade. With this, you can keep up your sun-kissed color all year long. Plus, experts say that self-tanning is the preferred method for getting a tan, anyway.
Along with the colorful mister, the new $28 kit comes with a refill pack of the Self-Tanning Water in the medium shade. Considering that the refill itself costs $22 and a mister bottle will run you upwards of $10, it's a bargain.
The Self-Tanning Water is safe for all skin types and the medium formula is infused with green color-correcting additives that neutralize redness for a natural glow. Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a New York City-based dermatologist previously told Shop TODAY that the water is made with ingredients like avocado oil and chia seed, so the formula has hydrating and moisturizing benefits.
A representative for the brand shared some of Von Hep's application tips with Shop TODAY. To start, you'll want to moisturize dry areas like your elbows, knees and feet to avoid product buildup. When using the mister, hold it at least six inches away from your body and move at a continuous speed to ensure you're getting even coverage. To apply the product to your face, you'll want to work in three sections (left, middle and right) and spray each one using a vertical motion.
