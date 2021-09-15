Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's no secret that TikTok is a hot spot for discovering cool and innovative products. But on top of that, you can also find tons of creative posts showing off new and unexpected ways to use all those trendy finds.

That's what one TikTok user did back in February when she posted a video demonstrating how she minimized mess and simplified the process of self-tanning by pairing a refill pack of Isle of Paradise's popular Self-Tanning Water with a continuous mister bottle.

The video, which now has more than 850,00 views, inspired other users to do the same, mastering their at-home tans by ditching their mousses and grabbing a mister and a refill pack. The trend became so popular after the video was posted, that the Self-Tanning Water repeatedly sold out, making it nearly impossible to get your hands on one of the refills.

Well, apparently, when the TikTok users spoke, Isle of Paradise was listening. The brand just released a new self-tanning kit that includes, you guessed it, a mister.

"It's no secret that social media has played a huge role in our lives particularly when it comes to our beauty," Isle of Paradise founder Jules Von Hep said in a press release. "We spotted a new trend on TikTok where everyone was pouring our refill pouches into mister bottles and we knew right away we could make something incredible, specifically for self-tanning."

While the company's products normally take about 12 months to create and execute, this one took just six, Von Hep added. "With new trends popping up every day, we had to act quickly to make the mister a reality."