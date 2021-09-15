7 TikTok-viral products we didn't know we needed

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

All week long, the 3rd hour of TODAY is highlighting TikTok for more than its dancing glory. From recipes that have taken over the app to the hottest trends in beauty and fashion, the social media platform seems to be one of the "it" places for product recommendations. Don't just take our word for it — the hashtag #tiktokmademebuyit has 5.1 billion views, alone.

If you don't have the time to scroll through the app, TikTok creator Simply Sal, known for his short clips about online finds, hacks and tips, stopped by to share the products you need to know about. From smart organization hacks to kitchen essentials, these items are taking TikTok by storm, and Sal says they're worth the hype.

Keep reading for the viral (and actually useful) products that have earned a total of 21.9 million likes on Sal's page.

Viral TikTok kitchen products

Since these containers are made from food grade silicone, they're not only reusable but also can store more than just snacks, leftovers and lunches. They're a sustainable alternative to plastic bags and since they don't require lids, all you need to do is seal them shut. Plus, they're freezer-, microwave- and dishwasher safe.

Long gone are the days where you need to transfer your pasta and veggies to another pot after cooking them. This neat little attachment can be placed directly onto pots, pans and bowls to make straining a breeze. You don't even have to hand-wash it as you would another pot, since it's dishwasher safe.

Whether you're always on the go or simply don't want to wash an entire blender each time you crave a smoothie, this tiny-but-mighty blender might be your next favorite thing. It comes with its own ice tray that makes small cubes, so it can crush them on its own. It's also rechargeable, so you don't have to worry about replacing any batteries.

Viral TikTok organization products

There's something so satisfying about an organized pantry. This spinning rack will not only keep your spice cabinet organized, but also you'll actually be able to see everything you have in stock before you head out to the store. Thanks to the double-decker design and different height settings, it can hold up to 40 spices at once, which helps maximize that precious cabinet space.

If the drawers in your dressers are practically begging to be organized, consider these dividers the simple solution they've been waiting for. The sturdy pockets can easily interlock, giving you enough space to separate and organize everything from undergarments to shirts.

Viral TikTok fall essentials

Whether you'll be working from home or are already back in the office, one thing remains true: No one likes a cold cup of coffee sitting on their desk. Sal says this gadget keeps his coffee hot for hours and only takes about two minutes to warm up. Then, when lunchtime rolls around, you can use it to keep your soup warm, too.

The original Dash waffle makers went viral on TikTok for their adorable size, and they just got the perfect upgrade for fall. This set includes two waffle makers that boast pumpkin and skull designs — all for under $30.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!