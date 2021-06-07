Amazon's 'Internet Famous' section is full of products going viral on TikTok

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

TikTok isn't just for dancing teens and delicious recipes — it's actually a treasure trove of life hacks and game-changing products, thanks to a number of savvy users on the platform. Plenty of creators on the app film themselves using a product that they're obsessed with, and seemingly overnight their videos amass millions of views and thousands of likes. Just like that, these finds skyrocket to internet fame.

More often than not, you can find these products on Amazon, which is exactly why the online retailer created a hidden hub for all of the products going viral on TikTok, titled Internet Famous. Rather than scrolling through the dozens of items in the storefront, we rounded up the best finds that are trending right now, including a few picks we've even tried ourselves.

Ahead, you'll find all of the products that are creating a buzz on TikTok, from a "baby foot" peel to a popular tumbler that has over one million views and counting.

To shop this article by category, click the links below:

Viral TikTok skin care products

CeraVe certainly isn’t a secret skin care brand, but it surged in popularity thanks to a creator on the app, SkinCareByHyram. Once Hyram showcased the brand as a favorite, products such as the SA Lotion and this cleanser took off. It feels like a lotion and can be used daily on more than just your face; it can also be used as a hand wash.

Known as the “baby foot” peel, this foot mask is receiving a lot of hype for its oddly satisfying results. It uses natural ingredients such as papaya extract combined with exfoliating acids to slough away dead skin and reveal smoother, hydrated skin.

This facial exfoliator became an instant favorite on TikTok due to its ability to hydrate the skin, unclog pores and smooth fine lines. It's also well-loved for its gentle formula, which is fragrance-free and free of parabens and other harmful chemicals. One user on the app posted a video of their skin after using the product, which has over 27,000 likes and more than 350,000 views.

Another skin care product having a moment on the app is this eye cream from LilyAna Naturals. One user immediately added it to their cart after seeing the results someone else on the app recorded, and the product now has over 10,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers.

Viral TikTok beauty products

Putting on a full face of makeup each morning can be time-consuming, so having to clean a new brush each time you switch up your eyeshadow color can be a frustrating process. That's why TikTok is loving these brush cleaners that make it easy to brush away pigment and create your best makeup looks, saving you valuable time and money.

A summer must-have, this face roller soaks up excess oil on your face instantly. Consider it a portable, rolling version of oil blotting paper. The best part? You can use it both on clean skin and over makeup like this TikTok user — it won't mess with your look either way. To clean it, you can use face wash and warm water, then let it air-dry overnight.

This little tool will seriously upgrade your hair routine — and dermatologists even note that there are benefits to using a scalp brush. TikTok user MattLovesHair says they're "obsessed" with a similar version, say it "feels like my favorite stylists scrubbing my scalp at the salon."

A TikTok hack for tackling acne and other blemishes, these tiny but mighty pimple patches have been hailed as skin miracle workers. They soak up breakouts and act as a bandage, helping to protect blemishes from irritation and reduce redness.

Whether you want to try dermaplaning or need a faster way to shape your eyebrows in the morning, these "touch-up" razors are worth considering. TikTok user PameLuxe is just one user that can't get over the benefits of this tool, which can help give you smoother skin and allow products to absorb better.

One of E.L.F.'s bestselling products, this makeup primer essentially erases the appearance of pores. TikTok user MadisonsSecretTikTok showed their results in real time in a video that has over 34,000 likes. The primer is infused with a superstar skin care ingredient, squalane, that keeps skin hydrated, making it perfect for dry or combination skin.

Sometimes, you have to see the results of a product in order to truly believe in it. In a video with over 190,000 likes, TikTok user AlexisSchumacherr credited Olaplex's formula for reviving their damaged, color-treated hair. In the comment section of the video, other users sounded off about how the formula revived their curls and breathed life back into their seemingly dead hair, too.

Viral TikTok home products

Users struggling with sore muscles and aches, or even users that are just plain curious, have been loving this mat and pillow set. It features 6,210 acupressure points and a neck pillow with an additional 1,782 acupressure points. In a video with over 52,000 likes, TikTok user Rachel_Meaders listed off all of the benefits of using the mat, including increased circulation and energy.

Appropriately named The Pink Stuff, this pink cleaning paste can be used on everything from saucepans to bathroom tiles to give them a deep clean. It'snot only Shop TODAY-approved, but also a viral phenomenon on TikTok: One video of The Pink Stuff has over 520,000 likes, and videos with "thepinkstuff" hashtag have over 150 million views.

This bathroom tray is beloved by users who have been searching for solutions to organizing their hot tools. Functional and sleek, it can hold everything from brushes to flat irons and features an additional pocket that can hold accessories like heat protectant sprays and styling products.

Viral TikTok clothing & accessories

From influencer Grace Atwood, this puff-sleeve dress is another fashion find that she has helped bring to a level of internet fame, in addition to the "Amazon nightgown." The machine-washable dress comes in Classic Blue, Ultramarine Green and White, and it's the perfect summer dress. Reviewers note that it runs a bit large, so you might want to order a size down.

One writer tried these "butt-lifting leggings" and found that they were absolutely worth the hype. They're stretchy, squat-proof and super comfortable to lounge in. Hundreds of users have posted videos of themselves surprising their significant others with these famous leggings on, including one user that amassed over 300,000 likes for the results.

Whether everyone on TikTok is lounging in this set or actually wearing it to the gym, it's internet famous for a reason. One reviewer, who wrote that they found the set on TikTok, awarded it a full five-star rating, noting that the set is "great quality for a great price!"

Just in time for summer, these sarongs are taking off on TikTok. They come in sets of two for just $11 and are made with a soft chiffon that will keep you covered and cool.

Affordable sneakers can be hard to come by, but luckily the powers of the internet have put these trendy pairs on everyone's radar. They start at just $30 and are available in over a dozen different colors and styles, which has only given reviewers even more reason to rave over them. Over 8,000 verified reviewers have given them a five-star rating, with some shoppers calling them out for being comfortable and a great gift.

Hypoallergenic, trendy and nickel-free, these hoops check off all of the boxes. The jewelry is another Shop TODAY-approved find and is highly recommended by editorial assistant Kamari Stewart. "Regardless of where I’m going, these help me feel more put together without taking attention away from my outfit if I get dressed up," she said.

Viral TikTok kitchen products

This is another oddly satisfying Amazon find that you might not have known you needed. TikTok user KitchenTikToking posted a video of the device peeling an eggplant with ease, and with over 500,000 likes and 25,000 comments garnered so far, it might only make the case for this $26 appliance even more convincing.

A bit dark but extremely useful, this bagel guillotine has left over 200,000 TikTok users in awe. The handy bagel slicer makes slicing everyone's favorite breakfast food effortless, and it can also be used on muffins and rolls. It's dishwasher safe and can easily be stored away without taking up precious counter space.

Waffles, paninis, hash browns and more can be made in this mini maker. TikTok user Brennan Dee showed off several recipes in the tiny appliance that had over 150,000 users drooling. The portable device just needs to be plugged in for you to get cooking.

The "simplemoderncup" hashtag on TikTok has over one million views, which leaves us with one question: What makes these insulated tumblers so great? "I have bought so many insulated cups only to be disappointed," wrote one of the tumbler's 34,815 verified reviewers. "Not only is this a beautiful cup, but my iced coffee stays super cold and no ice melts. [I'm] going to buy another as a gift."

The days of stale bags of chips and snacks are over. These mini bag sealers get the job done, one user noted in a recent video. Using heat, the gadget creates a seal that can keep everything inside the bag where it belongs, preventing spills and rips.

We tried this watermelon slicer last summer when it first went viral and couldn't believe how easy it was to use. After watching this TikTok user's video and seeing that it has over three million likes, we decided to give it a go, and it's changed our summer snacking methods forever.

Cherry tomatoes, grapes and other small bites can finally be cut with ease! Whether you're prepping a salad or snacks for kids, this video shows that the tool is incredibly useful — and actually works.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!