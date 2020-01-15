So what exactly is a shampoo brush?

It's essentially a brush that can be used in the shower to stimulate your scalp as you work your shampoo into a lather. The Maxsoft version is made with thick silicone bristles that are designed to boost blood flow, exfoliate dead skin cells and clear oil glands.

Illinois-based dermatologist Dr. Lady C. Dy told TODAY that these types of massagers can be helpful for those looking to stimulate hair growth or simply give their scalp a clean slate.

"In theory, these devices can promote a healthier scalp by dislodging any scalp scales or flakes," Dy explained. By doing so, the hair follicles remain unobstructed, allowing new strands to grow. "Massaging the scalp can also increase blood flow, so again in theory, it delivers oxygen to the follicular bulb so that it stimulates growth," added Dy.

New York-based dermatologist Marc Avram told TODAY that though there are no peer-reviewed or well-controlled studies supporting a shampoo brush's ability to stimulate hair growth, he does think the tool is safe to use.

Amazon customers are fans of the popular brush, with over 3,000 shoppers giving it rave reviews. Many mentioned that they noticed less dandruff after using the massager just a few times a week.

"I was stressing out wondering how else I was going to manage my horrible dandruff when I saw this nifty product and figured I’d give it a shot," one reviewer wrote. "So glad I did! I can use my normal shampoo/conditioner still, and my scalp is so much better!"

Others noted that the massager helped add volume to thin hair.

"I have fine hair that is usually lifeless," one reviewer explained. "It now has more body and actually feels and looks a little thicker."

Some also claimed to notice faster hair growth due to the extra scalp stimulation.

"I use this gizmo to massage my scalp in the shower and have noticed hair growth," a reviewer wrote. "It feels super relaxing, especially after a long day, and leaves you feeling amazingly clean."

Another reviewer loved how the tool helped distribute shampoo evenly to all parts of their scalp.

"I am African American with 4c hair and since using this with a few other updates to my regimen I'm seeing major growth," a reviewer wrote. "This also helps me focus on applying the shampoo to the scalp instead of all over my strands."

So if you're looking to incorporate some scalp stimulation into your hair care routine, this affordable scalp massager might just be what your shower is missing.

