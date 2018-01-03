TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

2. Semi Di Lino Diamond Illuminating Essential Oil, $26, Jet

"It's one of my secrets for repairing hair and sealing the hair cuticle. It also creates instant shine that can last up to a week. It's now available in the United States; I was shipping it in from Europe until it was available here," said Nevsy, whose celebrity clients include Lionel Richie and Sandra Bernhard.

3. John Frieda Frizz Ease Serum, $7, Amazon

"I recommend John Frieda Frizz Ease Serum for shiny, manageable hair. The serum forms a barrier to prevent frizz but also to keep your hair shiny all winter long; it's prefect for the cold winter," said Felix Fischer, hair guru to Marisa Tomei, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchet.

4. Miss Jessie's Leave In Condish, $30, Jet

" I love to use this product as a treatment styler. It's a great detangler and provides curls a ton of moisture (without oily buildup). Plus, it coats the curls and provides a moisturizing layer of protection. In the winter — whether we're inside in overheated, dry rooms or outside in the harsh cold — your hair needs a little extra love, so I use this product on all my curly girls to give them a base of soft, moisturized and shiny hair," said Andrew Fitzsimons, who styles Shay Mitchell, Janet Mock, Joan Smalls and Kourtney Kardashian.

5. Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Conditioner, $6, Jet

"It will give the hair the needed smoothness to tame flyaways and give shine!" said celebrity hairstylist Daniel Robb from the Guest House A Salon for Hair in Sherman Oaks, California.

6. It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask, $22, Jet

"This rich conditioning treatment will bathe your hair in moisture while its ingredients go to work battling dry and brittle winter hair. It leaves behind a shield to add shine and bounce," said Robb, whose clients have included Melissa Gilbert and Reed Taylor.

7. Neutrogena Anti Residue Shampoo, $9, Amazon

"This is great to use as a clarifying shampoo once a week to remove any product buildup or congested pores," said Steve Lococo of B2V West Hollywood.

8. Luseta Argan Oil Hair Masque, $14, Jet

"A regular masque routine will help ensure your hair stays healthy throughout winter. This ultranourishing one is a client favorite," said Lococo, whose clients include Kirsten Dunst, Lily Tomlin and Christina Sturgeon.