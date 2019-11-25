People are loving this $30 shampoo to give them thicker, fuller hair

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Over time, hair loss can become more and more common amongst both men and women.

You might notice it in your hair seeming thinner than normal or coming out in bigger clumps in the shower. It's a process that can be confusing, frustrating and frightening.

Pura D'or has created a hypoallergenic shampoo that is designed to combat dryness and leave you with thicker, fuller hair — and it has some rave reviews on Amazon.

"It is incredible just how good this shampoo is," one reviewer wrote. "I had used it after an unfortunate incident with hair coloring that damaged and altered my hair leading to a significant hair loss. It worked wonders."