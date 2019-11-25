People are loving this $30 shampoo to give them thicker, fuller hair

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Over time, hair loss can become more and more common amongst both men and women.
You might notice it in your hair seeming thinner than normal or coming out in bigger clumps in the shower. It's a process that can be confusing, frustrating and frightening.
Pura D'or has created a hypoallergenic shampoo that is designed to combat dryness and leave you with thicker, fuller hair — and it has some rave reviews on Amazon.
"It is incredible just how good this shampoo is," one reviewer wrote. "I had used it after an unfortunate incident with hair coloring that damaged and altered my hair leading to a significant hair loss. It worked wonders."
Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Shampoo
Stuff We Love
Made with a blend of natural ingredients like nettle extract, black cumin seed oil and pumpkin seed, this shampoo is not only good for your hair but is also environmentally-friendly.
"There are ingredients in the Pura D'or shampoo, such as saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil and rosemary which have been shown to increase hair growth and hair counts in some small studies," Dr. Shejal Shah of SmarterSkin Dermatology told TODAY.
The brand boasts that their formula helps to hydrate the scalp which reduces dryness, brittle strands and improves hair manageability.
We haven't tried it yet but, if the more than 11,000 reviews on Amazon are any indicator, people can't get enough of it. Many reviewers noted that they noticed way less hair fallout after using the shampoo.
"After few weeks of use my hair was stronger, shinier and I saw less hair in my bathtub and on my shoulders," one reviewer wrote.
Other reviewers raved that their hair felt thicker and looked more voluminous.
"This product helps my hair feel thicker and fuller," one reviewer shared. "I also don't notice as much hair left on my hands after using this shampoo."
