Score up to 80% off the 55 best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

The wait is over: Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is finally here! We've been counting down the days until the Prime-exclusive event — which Amazon says is full of "Black Friday-caliber deals" — and if you're like us, you're more than ready to start shopping.
From fashion essentials to kitchen appliances, thousands of items are on deal right now until the event comes to a close at 11:59 p.m. PDT Wednesday, Oct. 12. To make navigating the 48-hour event a little easier, the Shop TODAY team rounded up discounts on favorites from Drybar, New Balance, Apple and more, below — all up to 80% off.
Click from the list below to see our favorites from beauty, fashion, home, tech and much, much more! Or scroll down to see everything.
- Amazon Prime Early Access beauty deals
- Amazon Prime Early Access fashion deals
- Amazon Prime Early Access TV and tech deals
- Amazon Prime Early Access home and kitchen deals
- Amazon Prime Early Access toy deals
Amazon Prime Early Access beauty deals
Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
The Original MakeUp Eraser
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Serum
Pura D'Or 20% Vitamin C Serum
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
Wet Brush Original Detangler
Winky Lux Glimmer Balm
Amazon Prime Early Access fashion deals
PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Oversized Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit T-Shirts (Set of 2)
Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pants
Note: Only select colors are on sale.
Adidas Must-Have Waist Pack
True & Co. True Body Scoop Neck Bra
Exlura Mock Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress
Floerns Two-Piece Printed Pajama Set
New Balance Women's 515 V3 Classic Sneaker
Columbia Women's Heavenly Shorty Omni-Heat Snow Boot
Note: Select sizes and colors are on sale.