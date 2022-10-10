IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From plugs to locks, 6 smart gadgets to upgrade your home — according to an expert

Score up to 80% off the 55 best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here are the best deals we've seen so far from Day 1 of Amazon's big sale.
By Jillian Ortiz

The wait is over: Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is finally here! We've been counting down the days until the Prime-exclusive event — which Amazon says is full of "Black Friday-caliber deals" — and if you're like us, you're more than ready to start shopping.

From fashion essentials to kitchen appliances, thousands of items are on deal right now until the event comes to a close at 11:59 p.m. PDT Wednesday, Oct. 12. To make navigating the 48-hour event a little easier, the Shop TODAY team rounded up discounts on favorites from Drybar, New Balance, Apple and more, below — all up to 80% off.

Click from the list below to see our favorites from beauty, fashion, home, tech and much, much more! Or scroll down to see everything.

Amazon Prime Early Access beauty deals

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

The Original MakeUp Eraser

Living Proof Dry Shampoo

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Serum

Pura D'Or 20% Vitamin C Serum

Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

Wet Brush Original Detangler

Winky Lux Glimmer Balm

Amazon Prime Early Access fashion deals

PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Oversized Jacket

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit T-Shirts (Set of 2)

Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pants

Note: Only select colors are on sale.

Adidas Must-Have Waist Pack

True & Co. True Body Scoop Neck Bra

Exlura Mock Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress

Floerns Two-Piece Printed Pajama Set

New Balance Women's 515 V3 Classic Sneaker

Columbia Women's Heavenly Shorty Omni-Heat Snow Boot

Note: Select sizes and colors are on sale.

Daily Ritual Women's Twist Back Fine Gauge Sweater Dress

Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog

Amazon Prime Early Access TV and tech deals

Insignia 42-Inch Full HD 1080p Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Garmin Venu 2 Smartwatch

JBL Go2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand

Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame

Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop

Amazon Prime Early Access home and kitchen deals

Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Royal Craft Cheese Board and Knife Set

Pyrex Freshlock 10-Piece Glass Food Storage Set

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow

Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Kasa Smart Plug Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlets (Set of 4)

Vitamix One

LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle

Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

Amazon Prime Early Access toy deals

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon

Melissa & Doug Double-Sided Tabletop Art Easel

VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam

Nerf Hyper Blaster Amazon-Exclusive Bundle

Jenga Maker

Lego Duplo Town Race Cars

Flueston LCD Doodle Board

Flueston LCD Doodle Board

Flueston LCD Doodle Board

$15.99
$35.99
Jillian Ortiz

Jillian Ortiz is an Editorial Assistant for Shop TODAY. 