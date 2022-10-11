Prime Early Access Sale, the fall two-day sale event created by Amazon, is finally here. And no, it's not the same as this year's Prime Day (which took place in July), but the discounts are just as huge. So instead of waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, get started now on your holiday gift shopping or home and kitchen improvement projects now — and save money while doing it.

From 10-in-1 kitchen gadgets to keyless fingerprint locks, we'll be rounding up some of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home gadget deals in every price point to ease your shopping woes. Keep scrolling to browse, or shop by your budget using the table of contents below:

The best home gadget deals under $50

Wouldn't you love to just wake up, drowsily walk to the kitchen and on the way there, put the coffee on with a simple, "Alexa, turn on the coffee maker"? Now you can, just by plugging in your coffee maker or whatever appliance you wish into this compact smart plug — no smart hub needed. Plus, the compact design frees up the other outlet. Just note that it's only compatible with Alexa, Amazon says.

Let's face it: Sometimes you just want to have a movie theater experience at home. And what's a movie theater experience without freshly popped popcorn? With Ecolution's microwavable gadget, you can control how little — or how much — flavoring you'd like to add. You don't need oil to use this, but the multi-purpose lid can melt your desired amount of butter right onto your kernels as they pop. And, it's dishwasher-safe!

Whether you're grilling, baking or frying (and trying to maintain your cool before your dinner guests arrive), this instant-read thermometer's accuracy means food safety is one less thing you'll have to worry about. From Taylor Precision, this digital tool also has a waterproof and bacteria-resistant sleeve, as well as a large, easy-to-read digital display, the brand says. What's more, the thermometer can measure up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tired of wasting food — and cash — due to your fruits and vegetables going bad before you can finish them? Rubbermaid has these BPA-free produce-saving containers so your groceries can stay fresh in your fridge for longer. How? A permanent, built-in filter (read: no replacements necessary) regulates the oxygen and carbon dioxide for the optimal environment to keep your veggies happy, and an elevated base to keep them away from moisture and help with airflow, the brand shares. A couple of bonuses: They have a stackable, modular design and are dishwasher-safe. (Note: Make sure to choose the set of two in medium and large to get the discount!)

With this smart bulb, compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, you'll be able to do so much more with your home lighting. On top of dimming and brightening, you'll be able to set moods and atmospheres, set on-and-off schedules, and even turn on the lights on your way home (instead of being greeted by pitch darkness). Plus, if you forget to turn off the lights before you leave your home, this smart bulb system has you covered.

If you've got all kinds of batteries rolling around in your drawers or popping up in random places around the house, their battery life unknown, then this clear-covered battery storage organizer is for you. The case can hold 93 batteries: 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D and five flat batteries. And if that wasn't enough, it comes with a battery tester (no batteries needed!) to see how much juice each has. You can store this in a drawer or mount it for easy access.

What if we told you that you can escape into mesmerizing unknown galaxies without leaving your own home? This smart LED projector, along with its accompanying BlissLights app, lets you enjoy an intimate dinner, story time with your kids or your meditation practice with the colorful mood ambiance of your choice, whether it's twinkling stars or a purple-blue nebula.

You've seen this versatile food chopper making the social rounds for a reason. It's like having 10 tools in one: It can chop, slice, dice, grate, julienne and more thanks to a whopping eight interchangeable high-quality stainless steel blades, the brand says. And not only does it save time during food prep, but also clean-up too — just pop it in the dishwasher.

Upgrade your traditional light switch with this smart one from Amazon Home Basics. Using Alexa, you can use your voice or the app to control the lighting in your home, simply by working with your existing lighting system. You can also set schedules, and you won't be needing any other equipment. It also comes with a handy step-by-step installation video and a manual and user guide.

In this day and age, you're probably working from home anywhere between one to five days a week. This is where this dual monitor stand by BONTEC comes in. You can raise both your monitor and your laptop, or two monitors. Plus, there's space underneath for your laptop, keyboard and other office essentials when you're done for the day. And did we mention the sleek design?

We don't want to think about how much gunk and grime accumulate in our makeup brushes as the months (and years!) go by, but we have to. Especially if you have skin that's prone to irritation, in which case all those germs probably don't help. This electronic brush cleaner will make the process of maintaining your brushes (and saving your skin) a lot less time-consuming — as in, mere minutes, the brand says.

The Ring video doorbell is designed to make home security just a little bit easier with its advanced motion detection technology, high-definition video feedback, and real-time notifications on your mobile device via the Ring app. You'll be able to hear and speak to any guests at the front door with the app, as well.

The best home gadget deals under $100

We know there's nothing like a cold glass of pop as an afternoon pick-me-up or pizza accompaniment. But if you're looking to cut down on the sugar, waste and not to mention money (those soda cans and bottles add up!), SodaStream's sparkling water maker bundle is now on sale. This one comes with two CO2 cylinders and two Bubbly Drops flavors.

Now's the time to join in on the (years-long?) air fryer craze. This one by Cosori is now available for under $100, so go ahead and enjoy those french fries with a fraction of the oil used in traditional methods. On top of air frying, this appliance allows you to dehydrate foods. A bonus: The basket and crisper plate are safe for the dishwasher, the brand says.

Work, rent, the bills — we hear you; life is stressful. But going to a massage therapist every week is probably not be a feasible option. This percussive massage gun is now over 70% off (yes, more than half off!). It has 20 speeds designed to relieve your muscle fatigue with whatever intensity required. It also has 10 interchangeable massage heads.

No one likes to be surprised by a high energy bill. The Google Nest Smart Thermostat is here to help. You can program a thermostat schedule or control it yourself from anywhere, using either your iPhone or Android phone. Plus, while you're out, it has the ability to turn the temperature down to save energy. It's swipe-bar mechanism is also easy to use, according to the brand.

Make losing or misplacing your keys a thing of the past with this keyless door lock. You'll be able to unlock your front door with your fingerprint or a customizable code. You can set different codes for friends or family, and set a certain amount of time that code is active, according to the brand. You can also get notifications of any lock activity, and if anyone tries to break in, the screen will lock automatically for 5 minutes and won't be able to be opened again unless with your key.

The best home gadget deals over $100

Dairy-free milk is everywhere, but if you drink it on the reg, you know that it's nearly impossible to find delicious vegan milk without spending a pretty penny. Enter: The Nutr machine. The countertop gadget can make everything from almond milk to oat milk and even hemp, according to the brand. What's more, you can use it as a tea kettle and it has a setting that cleans itself. Nutr has three temperature settings and comes with a reusable strainer, cleaning brush and recipe book.

In keeping with the "time is money" theme, this smart vacuum, the latest iteration of iRobot's Roomba, will clean the floors in all your rooms with its powerful suction, and it'll empty itself, according to the brand. It's also WiFi-compatible and equipped with smart mapping. So go ahead and check off the rest of your to-do list while it sucks up all those pesky pet hairs.

Time is money, so we love an appliance that saves you both. This versatile appliance by Ninja Foodi does four tasks in one: it can crush ice, process food, make smoothie bowls and even work with dough. It features Ninja's so-called "smartTORQUE" technology, which it designed to powerfully break down foods without lagging, or you needing to shake or stir.

Let's all rejoice: The Artisan Mini Plus is now available for a greatly reduced price. This one holds 3.5 quarts, which is perfect for small spaces where countertop space is precious. Still, while it's smaller than the classic, it's just as powerful, according to the brand, with 10 speeds to easily tackle a variety of tasks, whether it's whipping cream or whipping egg whites.