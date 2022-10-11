IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From plugs to locks, 6 smart gadgets to upgrade your home — according to an expert

Updated 13 minutes ago

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has started! Best deals live now

We've rounded up the lowest discounts and most impressive deals live right now.
The Prime Early Access Sale has officially kicked off.
By Alexandra Deabler, Shannon Garlin and Bella Druckman

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is here! And that means it's time to shop some of the lowest prices of the year from major brands like New Balance, Samsung, KitchenAid, Philips Sonicare and more. The e-retailer is offering has steep discounts on hundreds of thousands of items from fashion to beauty to home to tech – and we're highlighting some of the best we've seen live.

Keep checking back for our live updates to discover the latest and greatest deals we have found during Day 1 of the 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale.

13m ago / 9:54 AM UTC

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Shannon Garlin

Want a brighter and whiter smile at a fraction of the cost? Save up to 35% off with this No. 1 bestselling Crest 3D Whitestrips kit.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit, $30 (prev. $46).

Dental teeth whitening kit
Dental teeth whitening kitAmazon/TODAY
27m ago / 9:40 AM UTC

Sony HT-S400 Soundbar

Bella Druckman

Surround sound is calling your name. Grab this Sony soundbar, while it's still $100 off!

Sony HT-S400 Soundbar, $178 (prev. $299.99)

Sony Soundbar
39m ago / 9:28 AM UTC

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch

Shannon Garlin

Say bye-bye to unwanted zits with this Mighty Patch variety pack. Grab these hydrocolloid pimple patches at 30% off!

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches, $10 (prev. $14).


Mighty patch variety pack
Mighty patch variety packAmazon/TODAY
48m ago / 9:19 AM UTC

Amazon Essentials Men’s Flannel Shirt

Shannon Garlin

This classic fall staple comes in a variety of solids and plaid colors. Update your wardrobe and save 30% off.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt, $18 (prev. $25).

Men's two-pocket long-sleeve flannel shirt
Men's two-pocket long-sleeve flannel shirtAmazon/TODAY
1h ago / 9:06 AM UTC

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Bella Druckman

Let the machine do the cleaning with this robot vacuum that has more than 9,000 verified 5-star reviews. Today, it's on sale for 23% off.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751, $177.99 (prev. $229.99)


Robot Vacuum
1h ago / 8:49 AM UTC

Netgear Cable Modem Wi-Fi Router

Bella Druckman

Save money as you surf the web with this wi-fi router that is 20% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Netgear Cable Modern Wi-Fi Router, $79.99 (prev. $99.99)

Wi-Fi Router
1h ago / 8:42 AM UTC

The Drop Blazer

Shannon Garlin

Every wardrobe needs a classic blazer, save up to 30% off on this staple.

The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer, $49 (prev. $70).

Women's Blake long blazer
Women's Blake long blazerAmazon/TODAY
2h ago / 8:29 AM UTC

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch

Shannon Garlin

Upgrade to a big screen with even bigger savings. This 55-inch TV is currently more than 30% off!

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K $360 (prev. $560)

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni SeriesAmazon/TODAY
2h ago / 8:20 AM UTC

Ativafit Indoor Cycling Bike

Shannon Garlin

This exclusive Prime deal is available right now. Take your cycling indoors with this stationary exercise bike, currently 52% off!

Ativafit Indoor Cycling Bike, $111 (prev. $230).

Ativafit Infoor Cycling Bike
Ativafit Infoor Cycling BikeAmazon/TODAT
2h ago / 8:13 AM UTC

PrettyGarden Shaggy Coat

Shannon Garlin

Shop fall fashion during the event. Stay cozy and trendy all fall long with a faux-shearling coat, currently 30% off.

PrettyGarden Over-Sized Shaggy Coat, $28 (prev. $40)

Women's over-sized faux-shearling coat
Women's over-sized faux-shearling coatAmazon/TODAY
2h ago / 8:10 AM UTC

What’s the difference between this Prime sale and Black Friday?

Danielle Murphy

The Prime Early Access Sale runs for two days in October and is exclusive to Prime members, unlike Black Friday deals, which are open to everyone. For those interested in becoming a Prime member, non-Prime members can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will also give you access to four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited, a one-year Grubhub+ membership and free same-day, one-day, and two-day shipping.

2h ago / 8:06 AM UTC

What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a global event launched by Amazon that runs for 48 hours from October 11 to 12 that is exclusive to Prime members.

During the event, Amazon will offer Black-Friday-caliber deals, they said in a press release, during the entire two-day event. The e-retailer also introduced its first-ever Top 100 list, featuring top brands like Samsung, iRobot, Peloton and KitchenAid, as well as up to 80% off Fire TVs, discounts on Ashley Furniture and more.

