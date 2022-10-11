Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more.
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is here! And that means it's time to shop some of the lowest prices of the year from major brands like New Balance, Samsung, KitchenAid, Philips Sonicare and more. The e-retailer is offering has steep discounts on hundreds of thousands of items from fashion to beauty to home to tech – and we're highlighting some of the best we've seen live.
Keep checking back for our live updates to discover the latest and greatest deals we have found during Day 1 of the 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Want a brighter and whiter smile at a fraction of the cost? Save up to 35% off with this No. 1 bestselling Crest 3D Whitestrips kit.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit, $30 (prev. $46).
Sony HT-S400 Soundbar
Surround sound is calling your name. Grab this Sony soundbar, while it's still $100 off!
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch
Say bye-bye to unwanted zits with this Mighty Patch variety pack. Grab these hydrocolloid pimple patches at 30% off!
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches, $10 (prev. $14).
Amazon Essentials Men’s Flannel Shirt
This classic fall staple comes in a variety of solids and plaid colors. Update your wardrobe and save 30% off.
Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt, $18 (prev. $25).
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Let the machine do the cleaning with this robot vacuum that has more than 9,000 verified 5-star reviews. Today, it's on sale for 23% off.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751, $177.99 (prev. $229.99)
Netgear Cable Modem Wi-Fi Router
Save money as you surf the web with this wi-fi router that is 20% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
The Drop Blazer
Every wardrobe needs a classic blazer, save up to 30% off on this staple.
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch
Upgrade to a big screen with even bigger savings. This 55-inch TV is currently more than 30% off!
Ativafit Indoor Cycling Bike
This exclusive Prime deal is available right now. Take your cycling indoors with this stationary exercise bike, currently 52% off!
Ativafit Indoor Cycling Bike, $111 (prev. $230).
PrettyGarden Shaggy Coat
Shop fall fashion during the event. Stay cozy and trendy all fall long with a faux-shearling coat, currently 30% off.
What’s the difference between this Prime sale and Black Friday?
The Prime Early Access Sale runs for two days in October and is exclusive to Prime members, unlike Black Friday deals, which are open to everyone. For those interested in becoming a Prime member, non-Prime members can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will also give you access to four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited, a one-year Grubhub+ membership and free same-day, one-day, and two-day shipping.
What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a global event launched by Amazon that runs for 48 hours from October 11 to 12 that is exclusive to Prime members.
During the event, Amazon will offer Black-Friday-caliber deals, they said in a press release, during the entire two-day event. The e-retailer also introduced its first-ever Top 100 list, featuring top brands like Samsung, iRobot, Peloton and KitchenAid, as well as up to 80% off Fire TVs, discounts on Ashley Furniture and more.