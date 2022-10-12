Today's your last chance: It's Day 2 of Prime Early Access Sale, the fall two-day sale event created by Amazon, that ends tonight. It's not the same as July's Prime Day — but the discounts are just as huge. So instead of waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, get started (and score huge savings) on your holiday gift shopping or home and kitchen improvement projects now.

From 10-in-1 kitchen gadgets to smart garage openers, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home gadget deals in every price point to ease your shopping woes. (And we'll keep updating this page with new hot deals as others sell out.)

Hurry: While there are only a few hours left, keep scrolling to browse or shop by your budget using the table of contents below:

The best home gadget deals under $50

This smart garage opener from Chamberlain is a bestseller on both Amazon and Shop TODAY, and here's why. Now for 43 percent off, you'll be able to secure and monitor your garage from wherever you are, simply using your smartphone. The myQ app is free and compatible with both Android and iPhones. You'll also get real-time notifications, share control access up to three family members and even remotely ensure your delivery can be dropped off inside your garage.

Those pesky jar lids just seem to get tighter and tighter every year. That's a lot of elbow grease for anyone, but particularly if you or someone you know has grip issues. Enter The G Grip jar opener, which one verified reviewer raved "gives people like me, 76-plus years old, the ability to stay one step ahead of those devious little food packagers." Using it is simple: Wedge the lid in the tool's unique V-shaped wedge and push up and twist against its carbon-steel teeth.

Shop TODAY associate editor Fran Sales, a self-professed pasta fanatic, calls this gadget a "game changer." And she's not alone — this bestselling food strainer has an average of almost 4.5 stars among 29,000 reviews! We'll let Sales tell you why: "I love how I can just snap this on without having to take out a separate strainer, and that I can keep the pasta in the pot and pour the sauce directly inside! It's one of my favorite lazy hacks." Get it now for under $15.

If you struggle to reach those tight corners and crevices with your standard vacuum, you can use this handheld option to clean those smaller spots. It comes with attachments like a crevice tool and two brushes (one short and one long). Plus, the brand says that it can be emptied with the touch of a button so you don't have to get your hands dirty.

Wouldn't you love to just wake up, drowsily walk to the kitchen and on the way there, put the coffee on with a simple, "Alexa, turn on the coffee maker"? Now you can, just by plugging in your coffee maker or whatever appliance you wish into this compact smart plug — no smart hub needed. Plus, the compact design frees up the other outlet. Just note that it's only compatible with Alexa, Amazon says.

Get the most from your outlets with this extender. It features four USB charging ports and five normal outlet spots so you can charge multiple devices at once without having to find another plug across the room. It also has an optional night light feature, so you can see where you're plugging in your devices even when it's dark.

For bakers and avid home cooks, chefs say that a food scale is an important tool to have in your arsenal. Not only does it help you the most accurate measurements possible, but it can help eliminate the need for multiple measuring cups (and save you from having extra dishes to clean). This popular option is currently marked down by nearly 60%, bringing the price down to just over $8.

Skip the $7 coffeeshop lattes and foam your own favorite milk or creamer with this portable, battery-operated milk frother from POWERLIX. In just a few seconds, you'll be able to get foamy coffee, hot chocolate or matcha, thanks to its motor-powered high-quality stainless steel spiral whisk. Plus, it's compact so it'll be easy to store, and it comes in 22 colors.

For movie nights or Netflix bingeing sessions at home, having freshly popped popcorn is key. And when you make a bowl with Ecolution's microwavable gadget, you can control how little — or how much — flavoring you'd like to add. According to the brand, you don't need oil to use this, but the multi-purpose lid can melt your desired amount of butter right onto your kernels as they pop. And, it's designed to be dishwasher-safe!

Whether you're grilling, baking or frying (and trying to maintain your cool before your dinner guests arrive), this instant-read thermometer's accuracy means food safety is one less thing you'll have to worry about. From Taylor Precision, this digital tool also has a waterproof and bacteria-resistant sleeve, as well as a large, easy-to-read digital display, the brand says. What's more, the thermometer can measure up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tired of wasting food — and cash — due to your fruits and vegetables going bad before you can finish them? Rubbermaid has these BPA-free produce-saving containers so your groceries can stay fresh in your fridge for longer. How? A permanent, built-in filter (read: no replacements necessary) regulates the oxygen and carbon dioxide for the optimal environment to keep your veggies happy, and an elevated base to keep them away from moisture and help with airflow, the brand shares. A couple of bonuses: They have a stackable, modular design and are dishwasher-safe. (Note: Make sure to choose the set of two in medium and large to get the discount!)

Speaking of waste, buying all those plastic sandwich bags only to throw them out after one use can start to add up. Swap them for these reusable versions from Stasher. Not only are they perfect for storing snacks, lunches and more, but they're also said to be freezer, microwave and oven-safe.

With this smart bulb, compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, you'll be able to do so much more with your home lighting. On top of dimming and brightening, you'll be able to set moods and atmospheres, set on-and-off schedules, and even turn on the lights on your way home (instead of being greeted by pitch darkness). Plus, if you forget to turn off the lights before you leave your home, this smart bulb system has you covered.

If you've got all kinds of batteries rolling around in your drawers or popping up in random places around the house, their battery life unknown, then this clear-covered battery storage organizer is for you. The case can hold 93 batteries: 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D and five flat batteries. And if that wasn't enough, it comes with a battery tester (no batteries needed!) to see how much juice each has. You can store this in a drawer or mount it for easy access.

You've seen this versatile food chopper making the social rounds for a reason. It's like having 10 tools in one: It can chop, slice, dice, grate, julienne and more thanks to a whopping eight interchangeable high-quality stainless steel blades, the brand says. And not only does it save time during food prep, but also clean-up too — just pop it in the dishwasher.

Upgrade your traditional light switch with this smart dimmer light switch from Kasa. A top bestseller on Amazon's "Dimmer Switches" category, this gadget lets you remotely (via a smartphone app) turn your lights and other electronics on and off. Plus, you can customize how your lighting fades on or off. You can also set on-and-off schedules, so you don't have to worry when you're away. It's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana.

The Ring video doorbell is designed to make home security just a little bit easier with its advanced motion detection technology, high-definition video feedback, and real-time notifications on your mobile device via the Ring app. You'll be able to hear and speak to any guests at the front door with the app, as well.

Sick of that layer of lint in your dryer vent that just won't disappear no matter how much cleaning you do? Take a gander at this dryer cleaning kit. It contains an extra-long lint removal brush, a vacuum attachment and a dryer vent cleaning hose. The vacuum piece is 2.6 feet long, so you can get in as deep as you need; it's also compatible with most vacuums (save some Dyson models).

In this day and age, you're probably working from home anywhere between one to five days a week. This is where this dual monitor stand by BONTEC comes in. You can raise both your monitor and your laptop, or two monitors. Plus, there's space underneath for your laptop, keyboard and other office essentials when you're done for the day. And did we mention the sleek design?

We don't want to think about how much gunk and grime accumulate in our makeup brushes as the months (and years!) go by, but we have to. Those who have sensitive or acne-prone skin know how all that dirt can affect your skin. This electronic brush cleaner will make the process of maintaining your brushes (and saving your skin) a lot less time-consuming — as in, mere minutes, the brand says.

The best home gadget deals under $100

No one likes to be surprised by a high energy bill. The Google Nest Smart Thermostat is here to help. You can program a thermostat schedule or control it yourself from anywhere, using either your iPhone or Android phone. Plus, while you're out, it has the ability to turn the temperature down to save energy. It's swipe-bar mechanism is also easy to use, according to the brand.

Work, rent, the bills — we hear you; life is stressful. But going to a massage therapist every week is probably not be a feasible option. This percussive massage gun is now over 70% off (yes, more than half off!). It has 20 speeds designed to relieve your muscle fatigue with whatever intensity required. It also has 10 interchangeable massage heads.

We know there's nothing like a cold glass of pop as an afternoon pick-me-up or pizza accompaniment. But if you're looking to cut down on the sugar, waste and not to mention money (those soda cans and bottles add up!), SodaStream's sparkling water maker bundle is now on sale. This one comes with two CO2 cylinders and two Bubbly Drops flavors.

Concerned about the air quality in your house? This popular air purifier will help you have you peace of mind when you're spending long hours at home. It's designed to trap dust, pet dander, pollen and more so you breathe easier.

Now's the time to join in on the (years-long?) air fryer craze. This one by Cosori is now available for under $100, so go ahead and enjoy those french fries with a fraction of the oil used in traditional methods. On top of air frying, this appliance allows you to dehydrate foods. A bonus: The basket and crisper plate are safe for the dishwasher, the brand says.

Make losing or misplacing your keys a thing of the past with this keyless door lock. You'll be able to unlock your front door with your fingerprint or a customizable code. You can set different codes for friends or family, and set a certain amount of time that code is active, according to the brand. You can also get notifications of any lock activity, and if anyone tries to break in, the screen will lock automatically for 5 minutes and won't be able to be opened again unless with your key.

The best home gadget deals over $100

Let's all rejoice: The Artisan Mini Plus is now available for a greatly reduced price. This one holds 3.5 quarts, which is perfect for small spaces where countertop space is precious. Still, while it's smaller than the classic, it's just as powerful, according to the brand, with 10 speeds to easily tackle a variety of tasks, whether it's whipping cream or whipping egg whites.

In keeping with the "time is money" theme, this smart vacuum, the latest iteration of iRobot's Roomba, will clean the floors in all your rooms with its powerful suction, and it'll empty itself, according to the brand. It's also WiFi-compatible and equipped with smart mapping. So go ahead and check off the rest of your to-do list while it sucks up all those pesky pet hairs.

Time is money, so we love an appliance that saves you both. This versatile appliance by Ninja Foodi does three tasks in one: it can crush ice, chop veggies and even work with dough. It features Ninja's so-called "smartTORQUE" technology, which is designed to powerfully break down foods without lagging or you needing to shake or stir.