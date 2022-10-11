IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
By Jillian Ortiz

The final day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, is here — which means there are just a matter of hours left to shop the event before the deals are gone for good.

From fashion essentials to kitchen appliances and must-haves for parents, hundreds of thousands of items are on deal right now until the event comes to a close tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT. To make navigating the remaining hours of the event a little easier, the Shop TODAY team rounded up 100+ deals on favorites from Apple, Waterpik, KitchenAid and more, below.

Click from the list below to see our favorites from beauty, fashion, home, tech and much, much more! Or, scroll down to see everything.

Amazon Prime Day TV and tech deals

LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV

2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker

Samsung 32-Inch Class Frame Smart TV

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

Colsur Wireless Charging Station

McAfee Total Protection 2022

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

iWalk Mini Portable Charger

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Garmin Venu 2 Smartwatch

JBL Go2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand

Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame

Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Living Proof Dry Shampoo

Murad Clarifying Cleanser

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Pura D'or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

Mighty Patch Variety Pack from Hero Cosmetics

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Exfoliant

Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

The Original MakeUp Eraser

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush

Crest 3D Whitestrips

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Serum

Pura D'Or 20% Vitamin C Serum

Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Wet Brush Original Detangler

Winky Lux Glimmer Balm

Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans Premium Denim

HKR Women's Non Slip Comfort Mesh Walking Shoes

Shapermint High Waisted Shapewear

Colorfulkoala Tummy Control Workout Leggings

PrettyGarden Off Shoulder Stretchy Jumpsuit

Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters

JW PEI Mini Flap Crossbody Bag

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Lillusory Slouchy Knit Cardigan

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Oversized Jacket

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit T-Shirts (Set of 2)

Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pants

Note: Only select colors are on sale.

Adidas Must-Have Waist Pack

True & Co. True Body Scoop Neck Bra

Exlura Mock Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress

Floerns Two-Piece Printed Pajama Set

New Balance Women's 515 V3 Classic Sneaker

Columbia Women's Heavenly Shorty Omni-Heat Snow Boot

Note: Select sizes and colors are on sale.

Daily Ritual Women's Twist Back Fine Gauge Sweater Dress

New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes

Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Levoit Air Purifier

YouCopia Crazy Susan Turntable

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth (40 Oz.)

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Tumbler

WiseLife Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender & Processor

iRobot Roomba i2

T-fal Signature Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set

Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Royal Craft Cheese Board and Knife Set

Pyrex Freshlock 10-Piece Glass Food Storage Set

Casper Sleep Essential Pillow

Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Kasa Smart Plug Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlets (Set of 4)

Vitamix One

LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle

Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

Amazon Prime Day toy deals

Meland Kids Camping Set with Tent

ArtCreativity Electronic Bubble Blower Machine

CoComelon Sing and Learn Laptop Toy

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo

Play-Doh Modeling Compound Case of Colors (Pack of 24)

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon

Melissa & Doug Double-Sided Tabletop Art Easel

VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam

Nerf Hyper Blaster Amazon-Exclusive Bundle

Jenga Maker

Lego Duplo Town Race Cars

Flueston LCD Doodle Board

Jillian Ortiz

Jillian Ortiz is an Editorial Assistant for Shop TODAY. 