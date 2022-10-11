The final day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, is here — which means there are just a matter of hours left to shop the event before the deals are gone for good.
From fashion essentials to kitchen appliances and must-haves for parents, hundreds of thousands of items are on deal right now until the event comes to a close tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT. To make navigating the remaining hours of the event a little easier, the Shop TODAY team rounded up 100+ deals on favorites from Apple, Waterpik, KitchenAid and more, below.
Click from the list below to see our favorites from beauty, fashion, home, tech and much, much more! Or, scroll down to see everything.
- Amazon Prime Day TV and tech deals
- Amazon Prime Day beauty deals
- Amazon Prime Day fashion deals
- Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals
- Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day TV and tech deals
LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV
2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker
Samsung 32-Inch Class Frame Smart TV
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
Colsur Wireless Charging Station
McAfee Total Protection 2022
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
iWalk Mini Portable Charger
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Garmin Venu 2 Smartwatch
JBL Go2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand
Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame
Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop
For more of the best Amazon Prime Early Access tech deals, check out:
- 63% off a smartwatch, $17 earbuds and more Amazon tech deals to shop now
- Deal alert: Up to 43% off Apple Airpods during the Prime Early Access Sale
- 26 clever home gadgets from Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — starting at $10
Amazon Prime Day beauty deals
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
Murad Clarifying Cleanser
SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
Pura D'or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo
Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
Mighty Patch Variety Pack from Hero Cosmetics
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Exfoliant
Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
The Original MakeUp Eraser
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
Crest 3D Whitestrips
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Serum
Pura D'Or 20% Vitamin C Serum
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Wet Brush Original Detangler
Winky Lux Glimmer Balm
For more of the best Amazon Prime Early Access beauty deals, check out:
- Score up to 30% off on these Color Wow favorites during the Prime Early Access Sale
- 35 Amazon beauty deals you can still shop during the Prime Early Access Sale, starting at $9
Amazon Prime Day fashion deals
NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans Premium Denim
HKR Women's Non Slip Comfort Mesh Walking Shoes
Shapermint High Waisted Shapewear
Colorfulkoala Tummy Control Workout Leggings
PrettyGarden Off Shoulder Stretchy Jumpsuit
Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters
JW PEI Mini Flap Crossbody Bag
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Lillusory Slouchy Knit Cardigan
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Oversized Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit T-Shirts (Set of 2)
Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pants
Note: Only select colors are on sale.
Adidas Must-Have Waist Pack
True & Co. True Body Scoop Neck Bra
Exlura Mock Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress
Floerns Two-Piece Printed Pajama Set
New Balance Women's 515 V3 Classic Sneaker
Columbia Women's Heavenly Shorty Omni-Heat Snow Boot
Note: Select sizes and colors are on sale.
Daily Ritual Women's Twist Back Fine Gauge Sweater Dress
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog
Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes
For more of the best Amazon Prime Early Access fashion deals, check out:
Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Levoit Air Purifier
YouCopia Crazy Susan Turntable
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth (40 Oz.)
Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Tumbler
WiseLife Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat
Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender & Processor
iRobot Roomba i2
T-fal Signature Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set
Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Coffee Maker
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Royal Craft Cheese Board and Knife Set
Pyrex Freshlock 10-Piece Glass Food Storage Set
Casper Sleep Essential Pillow
Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Kasa Smart Plug Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlets (Set of 4)
Vitamix One
LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle
Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower
For more of the best Amazon Prime Early Access home and kitchen deals, check out:
- Prime Early Access Sale: Save big on essentials from diapers to batteries
- Save up to 50% on KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig and more during Amazon's Prime Sale event
- From weighted blankets to fleece sheets, 31 Amazon deals on cozy winter bedding
Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Meland Kids Camping Set with Tent
ArtCreativity Electronic Bubble Blower Machine
CoComelon Sing and Learn Laptop Toy
ThinkFun Zingo Bingo
Play-Doh Modeling Compound Case of Colors (Pack of 24)
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon
Melissa & Doug Double-Sided Tabletop Art Easel
VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam
Nerf Hyper Blaster Amazon-Exclusive Bundle
Jenga Maker
Lego Duplo Town Race Cars
Flueston LCD Doodle Board
For more of the best Amazon Prime Early Access toy deals, check out: