Best stocking stuffers under $10 in 2021

The more the merrier! One of the most fun traditions of the holidays is finding out what’s in your stocking, but creativity is a big factor when it comes to choosing what you’re going to include. Just because they’re smaller than the gifts you find under the tree, doesn’t mean they aren’t just as exciting to open! However, finding options that are small enough to go into a stocking can be tough. Forget the boring old socks and bath accessories, Shop TODAY has got you covered with budget friendly finds under $10 that your friends and family will love.

Scroll down to find our top picks that are just the right amount of useful, affordable, and fun for all ages.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 30.

Best under $10 for kids

Almost everyone has a pair of AirPods these days, so help your loved one set themselves apart with this protective silicone case. It’s less than $5 and has over 13,000 five-star reviews, so you can grab a different color for everyone on your list.

Regular sticky notes can get boring, so add a little color to their stocking with these rainbow mini notes from Melissa & Doug. It also comes with a wooden stylus to reveal all the colors on the note itself.

Both adorable and convenient to take during car rides and trips, this mini Uno game is the perfect addition to any stocking.

What kid doesn’t love Nutella? Give them their own personalized jar that’s small enough to fit into their stocking.

Keep their lips hydrated and smooth with this year's limited-edition ChapStick collection. The delicious flavors include Candy Cane, Pumpkin Pie and Sugar Cookie.

Poppits are one of the most popular toys for kids right now and make a great stocking stuffer addition. Choose from over 20 different designs including this adorable blue elephant.

Best under $10 for teens

If you know someone that still hasn’t quite figured out their work-from-home/school setup, gift them this pack of small but helpful desk cable clips to organize their space.

Make sure they can charge their smartphone, headphones or tablet anywhere on the go with this compact power bank. It’s also available in four different colors.

If you need one more gift to add to their stocking and aren’t sure what to get, grab an Amazon gift card. There are no fees, and they never expire.

Teenagers love their selfies, and this travel-size ring light can help them take the perfect photos and videos on their own.

They might not need a night-light anymore, but this star projector will help them revamp their room. It has a USB plug so it can also be used with a laptop, power bank or even in the car.

If they’re starting to form their own skincare routine, this gua sha tool will help them depuff and reduce the appearance of redness and breakouts.

From Smoked Vanilla & Cashmere to Sparkling Cinnamon, there’s an endless amount of Yankee mini candles to choose from. If you can’t decide which one they’d like best, grab three for $10!

Most teens might not have a purse or bag with them at all times, but they’ll definitely have their phones. That makes this card holder a great addition to their stocking stuffer, as they’ll be able to carry up to five cards and some cash wherever they go.

Best under $10 for him

Forget the traditional socks and opt for this funny custom one instead, where you can choose a flattering (or embarrassing) photo of your loved one.

If you know someone that loves to make drinks, give their bar a modern upgrade with this handmade stainless steel cocktail stirrer.

Baggu’s bestselling reusable bags are great for any kind of shopping, as they hold up to 50 pounds and fold up small enough to fit perfectly inside a stocking. The Simpsons Otto Mann design is also sure to give them a laugh, but you can choose from over 60 other designs.

Give them a laugh with this screaming goat that’s likely to become their new work-from-home companion. It also includes a 32-page illustrated pocket guide of fun facts and trivia about everyone's favorite farm animal and is a best-seller on Amazon with over 17,000 5-star ratings.

If he’s a taco lover (as we all are), add these to his stocking. They help avoid any broken shells or spilled fillings, making taco night that much better.

Lots of us have started to make the transition back to the office, at least for a few days each week, so get him a pair of these classy cufflinks to add to his wardrobe.

This may not seem like the most fun stocking stuffer, but it definitely is useful! Plus, you can drop a subtle hint for him to finally clean his bathroom.

We can’t guarantee that he’ll only use these chopsticks for eating (cue the Star Wars theme music), but it’s sure to be a stocking stuffer favorite.

Best under $10 for her

Reusable straws are the perfect stocking stuffer for those who are more environmentally conscious. They’re also dishwasher safe, non-toxic and BPA free.

This foundation brush by Luxie is vegan, cruelty free and on sale right now for $5. You can also grab their highlighter and powder setting brush for the same price.

Every avocado lover needs these silicone covers in their life, which helps keep the fruit fresh longer.

A nice long bath is an essential pick-me-up after a long day or week, and these adorable macaroon-shaped bath bombs are sure to add some fun and relaxation to their self-care routine.

Did you know that sleeping on a satin pillowcase is better for your hair and skin? Improve their beauty sleep and help them say goodbye to bedhead with this pick from Ulta.

We can thank TikTok for this unique find, which allows you to clean your makeup brushes on the go with a few swipes. Grab a pack of two to throw into your favorite beauty lovers stocking for under $7.

Colder weather means drier skin, which makes this the perfect addition to any stocking.

Flyaways aren’t always easy to tame, but this small and lightweight hair-finishing stick can help. It’s made of natural ingredients and won’t leave hair sticky or greasy.

