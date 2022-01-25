Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Maybe your wife has impeccable style, is a fitness fanatic or is even an amateur chef. Regardless of her interests, it can be difficult to come up with a gift that she'll actually enjoy. To help you narrow down gift ideas, we've done the research for you.

Show your wife just how much you love her by treating her to something that perfectly aligns with her passions. From adorable heart-shaped succulents to a virtual cocktail-making class, this guide is filled with plenty of options to make her feel special.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 30.

Best gift ideas for the fashion-forward wife

She can use this vegan suede clutch for date night or to hang out with the girls. It would also look amazing with Banana Republic's tie-waist sweater dress.

Shackets, the mix between a shirt and jacket, are still in for winter and make for a super practical gift. This option from Amazon is loved by internet shoppers everywhere — it has over 1,900 5-star reviews.

When in doubt, buy jewelry! This heart-shaped chain necklace is both elegant and great for layering.

Satin on the inside and cotton on the outside makes this silk cap perfect to wear in or out! A satin cap protects the hair from frizzing or developing breakage.

Now get the look of tailored jeans at a great price. Go to the website and put in your measurements and get the perfect fitted jeans. Think slimming, stretchy & supportive.

This makes for a great micro-gift to keep her hats in good shape. Simply attach the clip to your hat's brim and then hook the carabiner ring onto your bag.

Step out in these popular street-savvy sneakers. They're so comfy that you won’t want to take them off.

Vegan leather makes this sophisticated bag easy on the environment while still being stylish.

These fluffy sandals will keep your wife smiling throughout the cold winter.

Wrap your wife in luxury with this warm waffle robe from Parachute that can keep her cozy all year long.

Best gift ideas for the foodie wife

Crack open her heart through chocolate, literally! Your wife will love breaking open this box of chocolate hearts that are filled with chocolate candies.

Uncommon Experiences is bringing the fun of date night right into your own home. Set up a night of making cocktail concoctions with ease — this package comes with everything you'll need to make smoky cocktails and you'll be instructed live via video call.

On a nice cold morning, your wife can enjoy the treat of adding warm frothed milk to her coffees. There’s even a cold style foam for her iced coffee during the warmer months.

Surprise your wife with a gift from her favorite vacation spot or hometown. Goldbelly ships America's most iconic foods from across the country right to your door, nationwide. Think Russ & Daughters, Shake Shack, Lou Malnati's, Loveless Cafe and more.

Whether she loves smoothies, sauces, soups or purees, this highly-rated immersion blender is versatile enough to make it all. Yum!

If she's a fan of tea or pour-over coffee, she's sure to appreciate this chic electric kettle. With a precision pour spout, LCD screen, and easy-to-use temperature dial, she'll get the perfect brew every time.

The bestselling multi-cooker is a great long-lasting gift — plus it has an air frying function! The Instant Pot comes with one-touch cooking programs to make cooking easier than ever.

Best gift ideas for the fitness fanatic wife

Say goodbye to flyaways. The brand calls this headband "buttery soft," and it will surely become your wife's saving grace on her workout days.

This aesthetically-pleasing ring will take her workouts to the next level. It can be pressed, held or swung in a combination of ways and adds a level of difficulty to any exercise.

Help your wife up her at-home workout game with this yoga mat. A towel is integrated into the mat, so she won't slip during super sweaty workouts.

These are completely wireless earphones with up to 9 hours of listening time. They're also sweat- and water-resistant. Plus, they're compatible with iOS and Android.

Best gift ideas for the beauty-obsessed wife

Even if your wife isn't keeping up the latest trends, she'll sure learn to love this one. Ice globes are an extremely relaxing facial tool that is used to de-puff and sooth irritated skin in addition to stimulating blood circulation.

Let her rest and relax with these luxurious bath salts that are handcrafted in the mountainous region of Oaxaca, Mexico. It features great ingredients like lavender, roman chamomile, cedarwood and vanilla.

This is the ultimate skincare kit that'll take you through every step of a good beauty routine: cleanse, exfoliate, mask, hydrate and moisturize. It's all travel-safe, too!

This luxurious cream was made by NYC’s celebrity dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel. It has peptides that hydrate, firm, and smooth the appearance of under eye skin while also diminishing the look of lines and wrinkles.

Best gift ideas for the homebody wife

She'll be over the moon for this fully-customizable book that includes 44 illustrated pages of your love story.

This gift is great even for the most tech-challenged folks out there. The recipient simply opens the book and it automatically plays a 20-minute long video or video-mash up of your choice. Ordering the book is simple, too, you get sent a link to upload and design your book.

Unsurprisingly, puzzles are a popular gift right now thanks to all the time we're spending at home. This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle from Piecework is perfect for killing time.

If your wife developed a green thumb while being at home more regularly, these adorable heart-shaped succulents will bring an instant smile to her face.

With notes of rose petals, peony, jasmine and red plum, this candle is the aromatic love letter she needs this Valentine's Day.

