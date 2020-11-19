Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

No matter where you work, your company's employees generally come to the office with a smile every day, even when that means having to video conferences amid the additional challenges and responsibilities that come with working from home.

Whether they work for you or work alongside you, make you look good or make you laugh a lot (nothing brightens up the season like a lit Zoom happy hour), the holidays present the perfect opportunity to show your appreciation for their contributions to your team and life.

And this year, a little gratitude goes an extra long way. From small statements (a playful lipstick, sock or game has funk-breaking powers) to more grandiose gestures (an elegant coffee maker, virtual assistant or steak dinner, perhaps?), read on for a mix of 26 useful, yet not yawn-worthy gifts that are guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

Best clothing & accessory gifts for employees

Give them a wallet-friendly gift with wide appeal thanks to Happy Socks. The brand offers a seemingly endless supply of threads spanning from personal (insert inside joke here) to professional. We suggest going with a creative graphic for the ideal in between (holiday crackers and gift sets right this way).

Keep them cozy and chic with a classic cashmere scarf. Available in three shades, this co-ed option from Quince has tassels for added flair and punches in at a fraction of the traditional price point (or skip the fringe and go with a more straightforward style).

For added warmth, throw in these cashmere-lined gloves from J.Crew. Not only do they ooze luxury, but they’re compatible with smart devices and can be monogrammed for added customization.

Upgrade their commute with a stylish (and sustainable!) backpack. This pick from Everlane’s ReNew line is made of recycled polyester, waterproof, and has compartments for all of their work and entertaining essentials (for those going the distance, Tumi’s Just in Case Backpack is another solid bet).

Put some extra pep in their step with these eco-conscious kicks from Allbirds. Dubbed by the brand as the ‘98 percent of the time sneaker,’ they feature a lightweight, breathable fabric made from eucalyptus trees and come in both women’s and men’s (go with a classic color or let them choose their own to ensure it’s a good fit).

Protect their peepers, while giving someone else the gift of sight, with a pair of shades from Diff. Proceeds from every purchase are put toward eye exams, glasses surgeries and more for those in need.

Best food & drink gifts for employees

Satiate the sweet tooth with their own mini tower of assorted chocolates from See’s notorious candy kitchen, including the brand’s beloved holiday truffles. The Snow Day Gift Set and Christmas Delivery Gift Pack are sure to be additional crowd pleasers (there’s even a dedicated bundle for the sugar-free snacker).

For a merry mix of sweet and sour, peek this bento box from Sugarfina, which opens to reveal a mix of eight candies for their tasting and sharing pleasure (the brand also offers a holiday bundle and festive cubes for larger teams and little helpers).

Keep the taste bud party going with a curation of meats and cheeses. This spread from DeLallo brings together the brand’s Black Pepper Dry Cured Sausage, Sliced Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, Granino Cheese and a Merlot BellaVitano Wedge, all wrapped up in a bowed gift box.

Deck their halls (wherever they may be this season) with holiday tree. We’re also digging the brand’s Festive Tidings Bouquet for a more subtle approach.

Take some of the load off, while encouraging a little exploration in the kitchen, with a meal plan from Blue Apron, which can be customized to accommodate different schedules, serving sizes and dietary preferences (last time we checked, the menu was serving up hits like Zesty Pork Chorizo Tacos, Curry Mustard Chicken and Creamy Pesto Cavatelli). The brand’s gifting options include gift cards to purchase meals and wine pairings at their leisure.

Treat them to a fancy steak dinner inside the comfort of their own home with an elevated combination of sweet and savory staples from Omaha Steaks. The Tasteful Gift has all the fixings for a festive feast (additional business gift packages and certificates for browsing here).

Best home office gifts for employees

From gilded leafs to vibrant florals, there’s just something about jotting notes in Rifle & Co.’s patterned notebooks that feels special.

Encourage them to partake is some thoughtful fun with a card game from Hygge Games. This conversation starter is sure to be a hit with their office or home pod.

Watch them light up with a bougie candle from Diptyque. This universal, limited-edition blend strikes the perfect balance between sweet and spicy, with notes of orange, amber, ginger and cinnamon (additional scents and sizes available).

Ensure they stay hydrated with a performance tumbler. This one from YETI keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, and boasts a splash-resistant MagSlider for avoiding messy spills.

Save them a crowded caffeine run with their own single-pod coffee maker. This one from Keurig comes in four shades and fits right at home (it’s only five inches wide) on most desk and kitchen tops.

Noise can prove a big distraction at work, especially with many logging in from alternative (read: family-filled) environments. These sleek, wireless headphones from Skullcandy will help them unplug and provide the quiet comfort they’ve been craving (additional finishes available).

Give them the gift of a virtual assistant with the newest addition to Apple’s HomePod family — a compact, yet powerful smart speaker that features Siri to help support all of their professional and personal scheduling and listening needs. Now showcasing: White or Space Gray.

Best grooming & relaxation gifts for employees

If they change their nail polish as often as their button-ups, there’s a good chance they’ll appreciate this mini nail polish cracker from OPI, which opens to reveal four bestselling shades that are prime for work and play.

Save the blowout enthusiast this holiday season with a hard-working ensemble of mini dry shampoos from Drybar starring the brand’s latest scent: Bubbles & Berries.

Help them stand out in all those virtual holiday parties with this trio of lipstick darlings from Mac latest holiday collection.

Keep it simple with this set from Ilia, equipped with three clean beauty goodies (eye tint, mascara and liner) for creating a minimalistic and modern look, all nestled inside a pouch for easy office stashing.

Coming in clutch for Secret Santa swaps and last-minute surprises, this clean box from Lush is pre-packed with the brand’s Snowflake soap and Dream Cream for keeping skin fresh and moisturized (they even did the wrapping for you).

You can’t go wrong with this handy trio from Kiehl’s, which contains two hand creams and the brand’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve — especially great for essential workers who use (and therefore wash) their hands a lot and couldn’t be more deserving.

Help protect their pores from long hours of screen time with this digitally-savvy dopp kit from Goodhabit, boasting a lineup of blue light-blocking skin care essentials.

