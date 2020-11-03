Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In the past seven months, it's likely that someone you know may have had a day or two (or a hundred) where they’ve worked from home. And that has brought a whole different set of work-life balance challenges. While they may no longer have to deal with Susan from accounting microwaving her smelly lunch in the community kitchen, in a work from home setting they’re more likely to have issues with desk space, privacy, time management, feeling disconnected from colleagues or even unflattering lighting for Zoom calls (yes, this is a thing).

In solidarity with others working remotely, here are gifts to send them to instill a sense of togetherness, even when we’re apart.

Best home office gifts

Help others make their workspace official with this acrylic door sign inspired by The Office. It comes with adhesive stickers on the back, but it can also be propped on a desk to make a workspace feel legit — or just make someone smile.

Add warmth to their workspace with a low-maintenance indoor potted succulent. It doesn’t take up a ton of space, it can power through when they forget to water it and it’s pet safe.

Help others combat seasonal affective disorder — or a case of the Mondays — with this UV-free therapy lamp. This adjustable model has four different brightness settings and boosts mood, increases energy and improves sleep.

This priceless device keeps their computer from timing out when they get up to go to the bathroom or when they just want to appear like they’re working really hard. Powered by any USB source, it will jiggle their mouse every four minutes (or at whatever interval they set) so their computer remains awake.

Ideal for those with lots of devices, this multitasker charges an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time. It charges devices quickly and it has a one-year warranty.

This probably won’t stop a toddler from barging in mid-conference call, but it’s a definite upgrade on a run of the mill “do not disturb” sign. It’ll let people know exactly why they’re unavailable and when they’ll be free, and it will (hopefully) prevent any awkward mishaps.

This sleek, clear design will keep users organized and blend seamlessly into any home office.

This handy little tool is a must-have for when electronics get gritty. Its soft brush cleans hard-to-reach spaces on keyboards and its microfiber pad gets rid of smudges on laptop, smartphone and tablet screens.

Help them show off their best selves on video calls with this clip-on light. It has three feature-enhancing brightness settings to get rid of shadows that can make them appear sleep-deprived. Plus, it’s rechargeable and comes with a USB cord.

Give them a sweet desk planner that’ll make big projects and key meetings a priority.

Whether their workspace involves a table, couch or bed, this lightweight, adjustable model will raise their laptop to whatever height is most comfortable. Bonus: It can be stored completely flat when not in use.

Because we all know someone who always forgets to unmute when speaking on conference calls.

This USB-powered model has a small footprint but big value. It scans both color and black and white documents and does the job quickly. To note: It’s best for small scanning jobs.

For those who mark up lots of documents, take tons of notes or work in a creative field, this will be a welcome addition to their work toolbox.

It functions as a clock and music player, and it can control lights, cameras and TVs in their home. Perhaps the most valuable WFH tool? Its digital picture frame, which will rotate their photos and give them mental breaks from stressful work noise.

Think of it as a cushiony wrist pillow that will keep their hand in a healthy ergonomic position. Reviewers love that it’s got a non-skid base and is washable.

Best practical work gifts

Even if they can’t congregate around a water cooler, they shouldn’t be deprived of fresh tasting water. This 26-ounce, BPA-free bottle comes in five colors and is environmentally friendly: It can replace more than 1500 single-use plastic water bottles per year.

If you know someone who likes to nurse their coffee, this sleek smart mug is for them. It allows users to set an optimal temperature and it keeps coffee warm for an hour and a half. No microwaving necessary.

This massager combats long hours hunched in front of a screen by easing muscle soreness in the upper back, shoulders and neck. It’s got a heating function, eight kneading nodes and three strengths so they can customize pressure.

Those who have a WFH canine housemate know pets can be seriously distracting. This doggie diverter has four layers of rotating discs and compartments for hiding treats — so pets stay occupied and you can knock things off your to-do list.

Each box includes a single origin coffee from around the world and comes with a postcard so the recipient can feel like they’re taking a trip even when working from home. The service allows them to select roast preference, grind type and how often they’d like to receive it.

Imagine a next-level warm hug that also decreases stress. Available in 4- or 6-pound versions, it will help keep users warm and calm, even when on a contentious call with a high-maintenance client.

These candles are soy-based, hand poured in the US and available in four scents — Focused (peppermint and eucalyptus), Perky (rosemary sage), Relaxed (sea salt and orchid) and Calm (white sage and lavender).

Its memory foam core, washable cover and non-slip base all work together to promote good posture and maintain healthy circulation. Plus, no one will know it’s stashed under their desk during Zoom calls.

When working at home, all those refrigerator drive-bys can lead to excessive snacking on empty calories. But this company will send them organic, all natural, non-GMO snacks to stock their pantry for a healthy afternoon pick-me-up.

Perfect for small- to medium-sized spaces, this one-gallon model combats dry skin and improves nasal congestion. It also uses UV technology to kill up to 99.9% of germs in the water.

When their commute involves thirty steps from the kitchen to their desk, why should they bother putting on shoes? That’s where this little number comes in: It heats up in just 15 minutes and keeps feet warm for up to five hours.

Think of these as dressy leisurewear. The color and fabric dress them up, but the relaxed waistband keeps WFH wearers comfy.

It’ll keep seltzers and soda cool without leaving water rings on their work documents. Plus, it comes in 14 happy colors.

This top’s trendy silhouette, solid color and work-appropriate neckline make it perfect for at-home video calls.

For those that are organizationally-challenged — or just prefer old school planners to digital ones — they’ll love that this offers monthly and weekly views, a front pocket and convenient color-coded tabs.

