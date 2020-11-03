Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are people who drink coffee every morning, and then there are people who live, eat and breathe coffee. Most folks love a good cup of joe, but we bet there’s someone in your life who can never get enough of the beans.

Finding the best gifts for coffee lovers might be more difficult than you’d expect, considering they’re probably already pretty stocked with ground coffee beans, their fave mugs and maybe even a fancy milk frother. Fear not, though, because we’ve rounded up 15 unique gift ideas for the caffeine-obsessed in your life.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 15.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best coffee gift sets

Gift a cup of Joe from down south with this gift box from Batch Nashville. Including a bag of Batch Nashville’s famous Bongo Java roasted coffee and two “Rise & Shine” mugs, this gift is ideal for any new parents out there needing that extra shot of caffeine.

In need of a gift for a teen or college student who also loves coffee? Consider giving this coffee bundle from Chamberlain Coffee, created by a Youtube star named Emma Chamberlain. You might not have heard of her, but the teens and 20-somethings in your life definitely have.

Best coffee accessories

There’s just something so cozy and comfy about an oversized coffee mug, isn’t there? These can also double as a small bowl for whatever scrumptious soup you’re sipping on this season.

Not everyone gets to work from home during the pandemic. For your friends and family who are on the frontlines, consider upgrading their boring travel mug with this pick from Ember. The Ember Temperature Control Smart Travel Mug 2 lets you set an exact drinking temperature for your coffee and will stay the same temperature for up to three hours.

Have you ever seen prettier coffee spoons? I think not. This set includes six spoons that are all stainless steel and safe to put in the dishwasher.

Upgrade their boring coffee grinder with a standout, kitchen counter showstopper. The 50s retro vibe adds style and class to an otherwise boring morning coffee routine.

A nifty little invention, this travel coffee press can actually brew coffee while you’re on-the-go. All you need to do is add coarsely ground coffee and hot water, let it steep for a minute or two and then press down the plunger for a delicious drink in minutes.

Another coffee-related item you often find shoved in a drawer or cupboard, this bamboo filter holder looks great on the kitchen counter and won’t take up too much space.

Best coffee-themed gifts

I think PopSockets were arguably the most fun invention in the 2010’s, no? This is another great gift for those who are on-the-go more often than not.

Fair warning: this gift could come across as offensive, so make sure you’re gifting it to a close family member or best friend who’s obsessed with coffee and might need a little extra help clearing up their teeth stains from all that java.

Is there anything more delightful than pretending you’re in a cute little French cafe, surrounded by the lovely aroma of coffee and vanilla? Oui think not.

Know someone who loves to stuff all their K-cups in the cupboard? Gift this lovely pod holder, which can hold up to 70 K-cups.

Mini coffee cups filled with mini coffee-flavored bears — is there anything cuter?

Can’t bring your java into the shower? No problem — just opt for this delicious-smelling coffee scrub instead. Ideal for boosting circulation throughout the body, the Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub will help smooth and firm while also brightening up dull skin.

The coffee lover in your life might have a standard drip coffee maker, but do they have a fancy espresso machine? Bring their coffee addiction to a whole new level with this tried-and-true espresso machine from Nespresso.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!