The Quencher obsession is real — but editors love these other Stanley products, too

When you think of Stanley, you likely picture the brand's now-iconic Quencher. It's hard not to — the tumbler seems be everywhere, showing up in countless TikTok and Instagram videos as well as across offices, classrooms and kitchens.

While for many people the viral tumbler serves as their first introduction to the brand, Stanley has actually been around for more than 100 years. And its products, which range from drinkware to camping cookware, have long been loved by adventure-lovers, office-goers and many more.

So below, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the classic brand, including the products that editors and shoppers love, from the viral Quencher to a bestselling water bottle.

Brand history | Why is it so popular? | Tumblers and mugs | Water bottles | Food storage containers

Stanley brand history

Stanley was originally founded in 1913 by inventor William Stanley Jr.. According to the brand, Stanley "changed the way hot drinks were consumed," by fusing vacuum insulation and steel to create a portable, temperature-keeping bottle.

In the decades since, Stanley has expanded beyond the original bottle, creating food storage containers, barware, mugs and, of course, the beloved Quencher.

Why is Stanley so popular now?

The brand's current popularity can be largely attributed to the viral success of the Quencher. Thanks to endorsements from influencers, and strategic partnerships, the brand reached an entirely new audience, with Google searches for the tumbler quadrupling over the course of 2023 and videos of the hydration vessel racking up millions of views.

Beyond its viral status, the brand as a whole is often celebrated for the durability of its products. On Reddit's BuyItForLife subreddit, people have shared stories of decades-old Stanley thermoses and containers that they still use.

In fact, Stanley is so confident in the durability and functionality of its products that it offers a lifetime warranty on its stainless steel vacuum products. While it doesn't cover cosmetic damage and normal wear and tear, it applies to "degradation of thermal performance."

From mugs to lunch boxes, we're highlighting some of the top Stanley products to shop, according to editors and shoppers.

Best Stanley tumblers and mugs

Colorways: 12 | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 10 fluid ounces

Perfect for parties, backyard wine nights and more special occasions, this vacuum-insulated wine tumbler promises to keep beverages hot for up to one and a half hours, cold for up to five hours and iced for up to 20 hours.

Editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger shared that over the summer, she gifted two of the tumblers to the wine enthusiast in her life, her grandma. "They’re perfect for camping, which is when I gifted them to her and we used them all weekend! We appreciated the rubber bottoms, so they stay put and don’t slide around when they’re on a table or counter."

Colorways: 11 | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 12 fluid ounces (also available in a 24-ounce size)

With double-wall vacuum insulation, a press-fit Tritan lid and a dishwasher-safe design, this mug is perfect for all of your favorite beverages.

I received one at an event for the brand and find that it's the perfect size for my morning cup of coffee or afternoon tea. I also love how I can stick the lid on to bring it along for a walk.

Colorways: Five | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 13.8 fluid ounces

A good beer — or juice, latte or whatever else your preferred beverage may be — deserves a good vessel. And this tumbler is both sleek and functional. The design is said to be inspired by a Brazilian copo americano glass, with a beveled shape to fit right in your hand.

"It keeps drinks really cold, I normally drink my morning juice in this," says social editorial assistant Annie Shigo. She adds that she appreciates how it has special material on the bottom, which helps to keep it from falling over.

Colorways: 25 | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 30 fluid ounces (also available in 20-ounce, 40-ounce, 64-ounce and 96-ounce sizes)

As one of the brand's bestsellers, this tumbler is perfect for anyone who loves the design of the Quencher but wants something that won't leak. The straw on top snaps shut to make the vessel "fully leakproof," and helps to keep your drinks extra cold for hours, the brand says.

The tumbler has more than 18,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Associate social editor Dani Musacchio says that she recommends this bottle over the Quencher, "because of the built-in flip straw and carry handle. Unlike the Quencher, this bottle is totally leakproof so I don’t need to worry about accidentally knocking it over and making a mess."

Colorways: 26 | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 40 fluid ounces (also available in 14-ounce, 20-ounce, 30-ounce and 64-ounce sizes)

We can't create a list of the best Stanley products without including The Quencher. A cultural phenomenon, the hydration vessel has racked up more than 241 million views on TikTok and garnered countless fans (including many Shop TODAY staffers).

"I have to admit, I was reluctant about giving in to the hype of Stanley Quenchers when they first rose in popularity but now I can’t go a day without them," shares associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart. "I have one at home and one in the office and it helps me stay consistent with my water intake. Plus, since it holds so much, it requires less refills throughout the day which is less work on my part."

Best Stanley water bottles

Colorways: 7 | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 20 fluid ounces (also available in a 16-ounce size)

Described as being "easy-carry" and "ultra-packable," you'll want to bring this water bottle along for all of your adventures.

"During the spring and summer, this served as my go-to bottle whenever I was having a park morning outside and wanted to bring along my daily iced coffee," shares senior SEO editor Jess Bender. "It’s relatively lightweight so it doesn’t add much heft to my tote, plus it’s kept ice cubes fully intact for hours on end from first sip to last."

Colorways: 9 | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 1.5-quarts (also available in 1-quart, 2-quart, 2.5-quart and 20-ounces sizes)

The brand says that this thermos is designed with "superior insulation" to keep liquids hot or cold for up to 24 hours. The collapsible handle makes it easy to transport and the top doubles as a cup for easy drinking while on the go.

"I got this in the summer and it has been a great companion for hikes and colder fall days with friends," shares editor Vivien Moon. "I love how ergonomic it is and how well it travels. I never worry about a leak or if the cup will fall off."

Best Stanley food storage containers

Colorways: One | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 1.25-quarts

"I received this lunchbox at a Stanley event and this has become my favorite Stanley product to date," shares senior social media editor Kate McCarthy. "It’s perfect for holding a sandwich and a few snacks, or making an on-the-go charcuterie board. It’s easy to transport and clean, the only thing I wish I could change about it is if I could put it in the microwave."

While it may be marketed as a lunch box, the brand says that it can also be used as a jewelry box, a storage space for knick-knacks and more.

Colorways: Three | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 14 fluid ounces

This bestselling food container comes with an attached spork, so you'll always have a utensil at the ready. The small container is designed to keep food or liquid hot or cold for up to seven hours.

"After buying multiple thermos’ that didn’t keep food warm for more than an hour I have finally found one!" one shopper shared. "This thermos is excellent and keeps food warm for hours in sub freezing temperatures. The spork is a bonus too."

How we chose the best Stanley products

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through reviews and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.