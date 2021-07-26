Stanley, which was founded in 1913, is known for creating ultra-durable and sleek drinkware and food storage options, and the Quencher is no different. Shoppers fell in love with its quality and its ability to keep drinks cold for hours, and within the last few years, the tumbler has become an social media hit thanks to raving endorsements from mom bloggers and popular review accounts on Instagram and TikTok.

Available in nine chic colors, including the new electric green citron and red flame which will debut during the restock, the tumbler blends style with functionality. The 40-ounce vacuum-insulated cup can keep drinks cold for up to 11 hours, hot for seven and can even hold ice for up to two days. It also features an adjustable lid, so you can sip from the wide-mouth opening, use the accompanying straw or close it up when you're not drinking from it, to avoid spills.

Because of its large size, the fact that it has a handle is a huge plus. It makes carrying it to the office or toting it around for workout classes and walks a lot easier. And as an added bonus, it's dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning a breeze.

Given its cult-favorite status, it's not surprising that it has a 4.9-star average rating from reviewers — the most common complaints are about how it hardly ever stays in stock.

"[It's] the cup I never knew I was missing 'til I had it," wrote one reviewer. "Love it so much that I’m getting one for the office, one for upstairs and one for downstairs … once they come back in stock."

Reviewers also say that they love how durable it is — the stainless steel material can stand up against tumbles — and how it can fit into the drink holder of a car.

"Best mug/tumbler I’ve ever had," wrote one reviewer. "I love the colors and how long it stays cold. Not to mention the straw. All around best product out there!!!!"

During the restock in June, all colors of the Quencher sold out in five hours, and with more than 22,000 people on the current waitlist, there's no telling how long these will last. So you'll want to grab one while you still can.

