I’ve owned a Stanley cup for 3 years — I finally found an easier way to carry it

We’ve all seen our fair share of water bottle trends over the last few years. Lately, it seems like everyone is toting one around everywhere they go; on social media the tag "emotional support water bottle" has even gained millions of views. With that being said, I can’t remember a water bottle garnering as much attention as the Stanley (people have even camped out for new color releases)!

I understand the hype and love; I bought my 40-ounce Stanley water bottle back in 2021. It’s not that I’m always clued into the latest trends or anything … I was at a pool supply store and saw a large water bottle that could fit in my car’s cup holder; I was sold on that detail alone. Plus, I’m a teacher who drinks a lot of water each day, and this could hold all the H2O I normally need.

Anyway, now that my Stanley and I have entered our third year of hydration together, I can confidently say it is here to stay. However, I’ve recently started looking for an easier way to transport it. Throwing it into my bag packed with graded papers or a laptop seemed too risky, and I wasn’t willing to compromise on the bottle’s (very) large size. Enter: the Dabria Water Bottle Carrier Bag

While the Stanley cup was on everyone’s lips this year, another item was on everyone’s hips: a belt bag. I'm a big fan of fanny packs; they hold all my necessities and make life a little easier while running around with my three-year-old at a playground or on a walk with friends. But as practical as they are, they can’t help you reach your suggested water intake of nine cups a day (10 for pregnant women like me). So when I was offered to try out a bag that was both functional and could help boost my hydration, I jumped at the chance.

The bag is loaded with cool features, including an adjustable strap as well as plenty of compartments to hold a phone, your license and some credit cards. There's even a built-in hook to attach your keys! It also comes with an adorable cloud-shaped straw cover to minimize spillage when you’re on-the-go.

Courtesy Hannah Hynes

At first I worried about the bag tipping over because of the weight of all the items I was able to store, but that has yet to happen. I even feel comfortable placing it next to my classroom keyboard without a second thought.

I’ve attached the strap to the holder when going on walks or out running errands, and I can report back that it’s comfortable and doesn’t dig into my shoulder at all. Best of all, even while stored in the carrier, my water bottle still fits in my car’s cup holder.

Courtesy Hannah Hynes

The carrier comes in two sizes (30-ounce and 40-ounce) and five colors (cream, black, pink, blue, and gray). When it comes to cleaning it, the manufacturers note that the bag can be hand washed or go right into the washing machine. I did a quick spot clean on mine when I noticed a smudge, and the mark came off easily. (They also note that there might be a slight odor upon opening the bag for the first time, but it should go away within a few hours. Thankfully, I found that to be true.)

Take if from me: If you love your Stanley cup, but need help carrying it (or just want to accessorize it), you really can’t go wrong with this water bottle holder.