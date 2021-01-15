Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You're probably already well aware of how important it is to stay hydrated. But if you've had days when the clock strikes 5 and you've barely taken a sip of water, you likely also know how easy it is to forget.

Whether you're slipping it in your bag for running errands or placing it on your desk as you work, having a water bottle on hand can be a helpful reminder to drink more water. Not to mention, they're eco-friendly: If you have a sturdy water bottle, you won't be stuck having to buy a single-use, plastic one when you're in a pinch.

Thankfully, there are plenty of good options on the market. From bottles that track your water consumption to one that cleans itself, we found the best water bottles to help you reach your hydration goals.

Top-rated water bottles

This water bottle is the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, and it's consistently well-reviewed — it has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 41,000 ratings. The stainless steel design keeps your water cool, and you can switch between the straw, flip or stainless steel lids, depending on how you like to drink your water. The best part? It comes in 19 fun colors, including multiple ombré options.

For those who are really trying to get serious about hydration, getting a water bottle that tracks your consumption can be super helpful. This one features fun sayings and goals to hit throughout the day. Since it's gallon-sized, you won't have to make constant trips to the fridge for refills.

If the previous bottle feels too old school, this high-tech version will track your water intake and sync the data with a corresponding app on your phone. It'll tell you how close you are to hitting your daily goal, how many bottles it will take to get there and when you're on a water drinking streak.

If you've spent any time around a teen in the past few years, you're probably familiar with Hydro Flask. The reusable bottle is BPA-free, phthalate-free and is made of stainless steel that will keep hot or cold drinks at your desired temperature for hours. The wide-mouth design also makes it easy to add ice cubes or fruit to your water.

If you hate the taste of metal in your water (yes, there's a taste!) or are trying to stay away from plastic, a glass bottle is a great alternative. This one has a locking, one-touch lid for easy open. The silicone sleeves protects the glass from potential cracks or breaks.

You're probably not washing out your water bottle enough, but thankfully this bottle does part of the work for you. It uses UV-C to kill bacteria in the bottle. While it still does require the occasional wash, one Shop TODAY writer said it's "worth it for some added peace of mind during the weeks when my lazy side takes over."

No matter where you are, you'll have access to clean, filtered water with this Brita bottle. It improves the taste and odor of your water by removing chlorine and other contaminants. It's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and has a leak-proof lid, so you won't have to worry about spills.

