This foldable desk is great for working from home — and it's under $100

We’re spending our workdays inside and our weekends inside. We’re getting to know the four walls surrounding us very, very well.

But if you’re lucky enough to be enough to be working from home as the coronavirus pandemic rages upon the world, you might be wondering: Where am I supposed to get the best work done? I’ll tell you what it took me a really long time to figure out: It’s not the bed, nor is it the couch.

No. A hard surface is necessary for a productive workday. It’s harder to fall asleep at a desk and way easier to get sucked into a TV show while lounging on the sofa with your laptop propped up on your lap. Not science, but true nonetheless!

According to Carrie Pagliano of the American Physical Therapy Association, a desk is preferred from an ergonomic standpoint as well.

"Positions that encourage your shoulders up towards your ears or your wrists or elbows excessively flexed may result in more discomfort," Pagliano told TMRW. "Positions where your shoulders are relaxed, elbows at your sides and wrists neutral on the keyboard are best."

Still, desks can be an expensive piece of furniture and this work-from-home situation is probably temporary, so maybe you don’t want — or don’t have the room for — a permanent study corner in your apartment or house.

Enter the foldable desk.