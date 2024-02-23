Limited on storage? Shop 8 essentials that will maximize your space, on every budget

Clutter inside your home feels like a packed New York City subway car: It can be impossible to navigate. But with the right tools and tricks, you can fight the urge to throw out all your loose items and neatly tuck them away — in a fashionable way, too.

In fact, there are more than a few ways to tidy your home without breaking the bank. To assist you on your shopping search, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by Hoda and Jenna to share some of her favorite home storage essentials, including suction cup hooks and customizable binders. But if you don’t mind splurging on an item or two, Post also rounded up some higher-end picks that are certainly worth their price tag.

Regardless if you’re looking to splurge or save, these household storage essentials will add more space to any part of your home.

Household storage essentials seen on TODAY

Splurge

Storage doesn’t have to look boring. As a stylish alternative, Post suggests these seagrass baskets from West Elm. “I think of them as the ‘IT’ storage solution,” remarks Post. “I think every interior designer I know has these — look at any house in magazines and you will see these baskets.”

Each basket is handwoven around a metal frame, and comes in various sizes and shapes to fit magazines, blankets and other household essentials. Price ranges from $40 to $140, depending on the basket.

Editor’s note: For an alternative style, Post recommends the pick below:

If you want your items out of sight and tucked away, West Elm also offers this variety of rattan baskets. Each is sold separately (and has a varied cost), but most come with a lid to conceal what’s inside.

Designed to be tall and slim, this Yamazaki Home Rolling Storage Cart claims to fit neatly in between the thinnest nooks and crannies in your kitchen, pantry and other sections in your home where storage is limited. Since it already comes assembled, all that is required is a space to sit — just pull the metal handle to roll it out. Post recommends stashing “bottles and spices in the kitchen or accessories and essentials in the bathroom or laundry room.”

While grocery shopping can be a pleasure, lugging your items home is not. That’s where the Hulken’s foldable bag enters the picture. Crafted from water-resistant materials, this tote’s massive size is equipped to hold food, shopping bags, books and more without cramping your shoulder. Here’s how: At the bottom of the bag are four swivel wheels that “roll like a dream,” even with heavier products, suggests Post. “When you’re done, simply fold your Hulken bag flat and conveniently store it under your sofa or in a closet, ready for your next use.”

Save

Here’s an innovative way to add a little bit of home DIY to your resume. Stick these suction cup hooks onto most smooth surfaces (i.e. glass, tile or mirrors) to hang towels and more (up to 15 lbs) without the damage or tools, based on reviews. Post is a fan of gold, but if you prefer other metals, there are four other types available, including chrome and brushed bronze.

Editor’s note: For an alternative style, Post recommends the pick below:

Just like Home So’s hooks, this one from Yohom comes in a pack of two that both stick to your desired surface, but claims to hold up to 11 lbs.

For one, organizing food wraps isn’t the most glamorous. But trying to cleanly cut plastic wrap, for instance, is even more of a challenge. To solve both problems, the YouCopia Storaroll provides a neat space to keep three of your food wraps, including aluminum foil, wax paper and others, and a top compartment to neatly cut each.

“Upgrade your cooking routine with a cute, customized recipe binder and save your cherished family recipes along with your own favorite recipes,” says Post. And to start, this three ring binder is her favorite way to “keep your kitchen and thoughts organized.” It’s even customizable, so you can gift this to yourself or to someone special, too.

More Zazzle binder styles to consider:

