32 items experts use to keep their closets neat and organized

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Is there a mountain of shoes in your closet? Do you have to wear a hard hat every time you take something off the upper shelf? If so, it's definitely time to organize!

Cleaning is always easier said than done, so we asked organizing expert Donna Smallin Kuper to share some of her favorite tools for keeping closets looking their best.

Whether you're looking to clean the bathroom, bedroom or linen closets, the "Clear the Clutter, Find Happiness" author has you covered with these recommendations.

Bins, boxes and baskets

According to Kuper, bins are one of the quickest ways to achieve order. Just remember to use the same style bin, box or basket for an organized, pulled-together look.

These are especially great for towels and linens thanks to their spacious design.

These work well with bulky sweaters or off-season clothes since the clear plastic on the front makes it easy to see what's inside.

These woven baskets, which are available in six colors, come in a set of nine sizes for a uniform look.

Laundry essentials

The right container can make doing laundry so much easier.

This large hamper is made of lightweight metal for easy portability.

The spacious design features easy-rolling large wheels, which means no more carrying heavy laundry baskets!

Hangers and hanger add-ons

There’s more than one way to use a hanger.

This innovative product triples closet storage space by allowing you to hang up to five articles of clothing on a single hanger.

You can hang five pairs of pants in the space of one hanger with this clever design.

These hangers will make your closet look much more uniform. Their slim design also allows more of them to fit in a contained space.

Hanging storage

Turn hanging space into storage space with these ingenious inventions.

With four shelves to store clothing and a horizontal bar for extra hanging space, this organizer can provide plenty of extra storage.

This features two pull-out drawers that fit underneath existing wire shelving. Plus, it's large enough for shirts and pants or multiples of socks and underwear.

The five open shelves in this organizer allow easy access to folded clothes. The entire unit simply hooks onto the clothing rod for easy relocation if necessary.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

A Kuper pick, these closet bins attach to a door, rod or hanger to expand storage.

Another Kuper fave, this holds all your wrapping materials in one convenient place.

This hanging storage set for baby or toddler items is a fast, easy way to organize your little one's clothing.

Hooks

For a quick and easy place to hang your hat and other accessories, try a hook!

These wall-mounted hooks are great for corralling bags and jackets.

This Command hook is attractive, sturdy, easy to apply and designed to not damage walls.

Jewelry organizers

Keeping rings, necklaces and earrings all in one place actually saves closet space.

Each drawer in this unit offers plenty of storage space, and you can double the number of items in each drawer by using dividers.

This hanging jewelry organizer features 80 pockets that keep items in full view.

Over-the-door options

Clear closet shelves by making the most of the space behind your door.

This over-the-door pantry organizer features six shelves and also works great on a closet door.

This organizer has nine hooks to hold scarves, belts, hats, jewelry and more.

Shelf dividers

Use dividers to increase storage space on shelves, give closets an organized appearance and keep folded items in a neat stack.

This clear shelf divider keeps folded items in a neat stack on the shelf while providing a convenient valet knob for hanging tomorrow’s outfit.

This tall shelf divider slides onto a solid shelf and keeps larger items organized.

These are made of durable fabric and epoxy-coated steel. The dividers simply lock onto any solid shelf and stay securely in place.

Shelf organizers

These shelf additions make it easy to keep organized. These are viable options when you're looking to double your space.

Double the amount of shelving in the closet using these metal shelves.

This is great for hard to reach places.

Using an under-shelf basket can create more storage in any closet.

Shoes

Here are several ways to tame the shoe clutter that can be tough to organize.

You can easily separate your family's shoes with this spacious shoe cubby.

Each bar can be flipped up to create more space for the row below and accommodate all sizes of shoes.

This organizer neatly stores 13 pairs of shoes in large, see-through vinyl compartments.

Miscellaneous

You can use three tension rods to create a shelf for bins, baskets and other lightweight items.

Position the first rod about an inch from the back of the closet wall and about a foot above the current shelf. Place the second rod 6 inches in front of the first and the third rod 6 inches in front of the second. Keep in mind that the larger the rod, the more weight it will hold.

Hack Ikea's Billy shelf for a custom-closet look. Use ready-made shelving in bedroom closets for instant storage with designer appeal.

Vacuum-sealed items take up less space in the closet, and this set is perfect to get you started.

Looking for more cleaning and organizational recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This article was originally published on Dec. 16, 2016.