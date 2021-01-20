Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Staying organized can be a downright struggle, especially if you have a Carrie Bradshaw-number of shoes laying around — and especially if you don’t have her giant closet space! The result is finding several pairs under the couch, stored in cars or piled up by the front door. It’s time to fight the clutter, and the answer is simpler than you think.

No more tripping over your kid’s Nike Airs or losing your go-to work pumps. From stylish kicks and ballet flats to six-inches stilettos and cowboy boots, there’s a shoe organizer, rack, cabinet and closet out there to keep them out of sight and mind. Here’s a few options we think you’ll kick up your heels over.

Shoe racks

Sorry, this shoe rack won’t help hinder your shoe-buying habits — but maybe encourage them instead. When you have a seven-tiered shoe organizer that can fit any size or length shoe, you have to fill it up somehow. Each shelf is made from materials that are waterproof, tear resistant and can hold up to 50 pounds each. It also comes with six side pockets as extra space-savers. Who doesn’t love pockets?

Now you never have to neglect your favorite knee-highs or rain boots! This unique rack is made up of Tennessean solid oak poles, solid enough to hold four pairs of shoes but easy to fold and store away when not in use.

If you want to get fancy with your footwear storage, this West Elm mid-century piece is something you won’t want to hide away in the closet. Not only is it a charming addition to any room (we’re in love with the acorn finish), but it’s also Fair Trade­– and Greenguard Gold–certified. This also doubles as a mini mantle for magazines, plants or any desired home decor.

Storage benches

Keep your doorway clean and clear with this three-tiered, compact bench. The metal frame can hold up to 198 pounds and the adjustable feet will ensure your floor is safe from scratches. Store up to eight pairs of shoes below and save the wooden top shelf for your hats or bags, or simply a spot to take a load off.

In need of a space saver and statement piece all in one? This storage ottoman will spruce up any room with its slate blue colored exterior and luxurious cushions for a comfortable place to sit. Guests will never know that pairs of running shoes and slip-ons can be accessed within four of the compartments built inside.

So, you’re more interested in practicality and price than looks? Amazon can deliver on all ends with this three-in-one shoe bench, hang rail and coat rack. Improve your morning routine efficiency by placing your coats, hats, scarves and work bag on the nine available hooks, then have your footwear prepped along the bottom wired shelving. Its durability and rustic, warm-tone design will easily bring functionality and a modern touch to any hallway.

Under-bed storage

With a new season just around the corner, it’s time to prepare for packing away your winter footwear. Bed Bath & Beyond makes organizing easy with its underbed shoe bag, a lightweight garment case that holds up to 16 pairs of shoes. Just zip up the clear top to protect your belongings from dust, slip under the bed and forget about it!

Store your more expensive pumps or loafers inside a chic mason woven underbed basket, made with 100% cotton — from the charcoal-finished exterior to the soft ivory ropes attached for easy access. Whether or not you want to hide away this rather gorgeous piece under your bed is entirely up to you.

Keep shoes upright and off the ground with this mesh underbed storage rack. The durable lining is perfect for keeping flats and sneakers in place and its open design promotes visibility, making last-minute shoe swaps easy for the on-the-go businessperson.

Storage cabinets

Hide those sandy flip-flops and boat shoes inside this seaside-themed wooden storage cabinet. The off-white, distressed exterior gives off major beach vibes and would make a stylish addition to any summer home. Open the slat-style doors to find four spacious compartments fit for footwear or whatever storage you need.

Lace up your sneakers beside this modern Ikea shoe cabinet. The furniture piece includes four long shelves that can be mounted flat or angled depending on the type of shoes stashed inside. For even more storage, get two for stackable closet space!

Whoever said cubbies weren’t meant to be used outside grade-school classrooms is seriously limiting their interior-design potential. This cabinet from Hayneedle brings a sophisticated look to the cubby, using laminated wood and an espresso finish to create a closet essential. Store up to 24 pairs of shoes, plus added accessories in the roomier bottom shelf.

