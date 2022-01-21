We're obsessed with Ree Drummond's new line of colorful bed and bath essentials

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For a while now, Ree Drummond (aka "The Pioneer Woman") has been making our everyday routines feel a little brighter with her colorful collections of Walmart goods, which range from fashion essentials to kitchen must-haves.

But now, Drummond is giving fans the chance to add her signature bright floral designs to their homes in an entirely new way — with a just-released Walmart bath collection. The line, which is her first foray into the bath category, includes vibrant rugs, shower curtains, towels and more. But that's not all! The Food Network star has also added some new and exciting styles to her bedding collection, for anyone who is looking to give their room a refresh.

“I’ve been incredibly excited to launch my bed and bath collection at Walmart," Drummond said in a statement shared with Shop TODAY. "My goal is to create a one-stop-shop for everything you need to make over your bedroom or bathroom, and I just love the variety of patterns and bright colors available in this line — there’s something for everyone! With a brand-new year underway, it’s such a great time to refresh the various areas of your home, and I cannot wait to see how fans of the collection style their spaces.”

Items in the collections range from $12 to $70 and are available to shop online (select products are in Walmart stores). Here, we're sharing some of our favorite picks from the new lines that you can shop right now.

Add a pop of color to your bathroom with this shower curtain. Along with the bright floral design, it features teal lace applique detailing for an extra-fun touch. Plus, it’s easy to keep looking fresh, which is a major bonus — simply throw it in the washing machine on cold and then dry on a low setting.

A new bath rug is one easy way to switch up the feel of your space. Not only is this one a beautiful choice, but it also has a skid-resistant backing, so it'll stay in place when you step out of the shower or bath.

You can also give your guests a warm welcome with this cute bath rug. They’ll appreciate the feel of the soft tufted material just as much as they will the sweet message.

Instead of using the plastic dispenser that your soap comes in, use this refillable one instead. When you pair it with the matching toothbrush holder from the set, it'll help your bathroom feel less cluttered and more cohesive.

Wrap yourself in comfort with these bath towels, which, according to the brand, feel “incredibly soft on your skin.” They’re made to be fade-resistant, so the colors should stay bright even with repeated use.

Who says your trash can needs to be boring? Your bathroom will stay tidy and look chic when you have this fun bin. It even has a convenient foot pedal for hands-free use.

Looking to give your room a major refresh? You can upgrade your bedding with this chic comforter set. It comes with two pillow shams, a comforter and a brightly colored decorative pillow that ties it all together.

This four-piece comforter set is another new addition to The Pioneer Woman's bedding collection. With its floral patterns and tufted details, it's sure to bring those chic farmhouse vibes to your room.

