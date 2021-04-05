Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Garages are great places to store all sorts of tools, equipment and other miscellaneous items, but without careful attention they can quickly become unmanageable messes. Embarking on the project without a clear plan, however, can seem impossible.

Organization and design expert Ashley Jones Hatcher is here to help. Her versatile list of products will help you get your garage in tiptop shape for spring and summer. Whether you’ve got bikes and scooters leaned up against the walls or tools strewn about, she has the solution. Scroll down to see how you can tackle what might be the worst area to declutter.

If you’ve got a handful of bagged chairs or umbrellas leaning up against a wall, this nylon strap organizer can help you get them out of the way. It can hold up to four items totaling 50 pounds.

This system comes with three tracks and a variety of J-, S- and L-hooks that can help store your rakes, shovels, hoses and more all in one place.

Organize your tools in style with these 32-inch by 16-inch peg boards. They come in a wide variety of colors and are made in the United States with solid, metal construction. Plus, it has a powder-coated finish designed to ensure the color stays looking great.

Never worry about loose basketballs or soccer balls rolling under unsuspecting feet or tires again. This mesh storage bag mounts to the wall and makes your equipment easy to see and access.

Bikes are great for transportation and exercise, but they can be a pain to store. This rack doesn’t just give you space to hang five bikes, it also has a shelf so you can keep your helmets and other cycling gear in one place.

Nobody wants to get hit in the ankle by a tipping scooter. Save yourself the pain with these scooter stands, which interlock and come in three colors.

This tool table organizer has built-in plugs for charging multiple batteries, space to hang your drills and flashlights and can either be mounted or rest on a table depending on your needs.

This sturdy ceiling mount garage rack from Husky is perfect for bulky items you don’t use regularly. It’s got an adjustable height so it can be modified to fit your needs and boasts an impressive 600-pound weight capacity.

Build out a perfect shelf unit to fit your needs by combining this five-tier freestanding shelf with the small boxes, larger totes and small parts organizer below. It’s the perfect place for your things without a place!

Available in multiple sizes, these weathertight totes are made to protect your belongings from moisture, dirt and pests.

Give everything a home with these color-coded boxes. They're not intended for food, but you can use them to store extra nails, supplies, tools, arts and crafts, toys and more.

Get rid of your junk drawer and make sure all those tiny easy-to-lose items such as nuts, bolts and screws are visible and easy to find.

