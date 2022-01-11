Organize your winter accessories like a pro with these expert tips

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Winter is here, along with freezing temperatures and the need for several layers any time you step outside. Accessories like hats, scarves and gloves are an easy and fun way to flex your personal style while staying warm and cozy. The not-so-fun part? Figuring out how to store them when you get back home.

Instead of just stuffing everything in a bin during the season you’ll actually need it, Rebekah Love, professional organizer and founder of Organize for Love, recommends storing your winter accessories in a place that is easily accessible and allows you to see everything you have.

“Storage in the winter where things are out in the open and you can see them all together makes it easy to use [and] see what you have and then get rid of what you didn’t use,” she said.

But how exactly do you do that? Easy! Use over-the-door hooks and racks, according to Love. This is especially helpful for organizing chunky or bulky hats and scarves in a way that allows you to see all of your pieces. Thinner scarves like cashmere are a bit easier to store, she noted. For those, she says you can neatly fold them and put them into regular organizational bins.

For gloves, her next tip is one you might not expect. “[Put] gloves in your coats so it’s ready for you. Sometimes it’s not about the [type of] glove; it’s about needing the utility of keeping my hands warm,” she explained.

When the season is over and it’s time to put your accessories away until next winter, Love said to store them in places above reach (like the top of a closet shelf) or down below and out of the way (like under your bed). But for now, while you’re faced with organizing mounds of winter accessories, here are a few organizers similar to Love’s recommendations that will get the job done.

Winter accessory organizers, according to expert advice

This bestseller features six pockets that have clear windows so you can easily identify what's in there, which can be especially helpful if you plan to store gloves in there. It currently has over 16,000 five-star ratings and comes in seven different colors to match your home's color scheme.

Hooks make it easy to hang your favorite hats and scarves as soon as you walk in the door. This organizer features 14 evenly-spaced hooks that keeps things from overlapping. "Love when things are well designed and are functional," wrote one Bed Bath & Beyond reviewer.

While this two-pack of over-the-door hanging organizers can be used in the kitchen, it can also be easily repurposed for your accessories. Each organizer has 15 pockets — more than enough space for your winter essentials. You can use one for yourself and give one to a family member or use it anywhere else in the house.

This organizer has two buckets and five hooks so you can store gloves, hats and scarves all in the same place. One verified five-star reviewer bought this to organize their winter accessories and loves it, noting that each bin fits about six pairs of gloves alongside folded scarves.

If you don't need a big organizer, stick to the basics with this six-hook organizer from Target. It comes in satin and bronze, two neutrals that can easily blend into any decor. Plus, at just $15, you really can't go wrong.

Take organization to the next level with this organizer that features pockets of different sizes. Your hats, scarves and gloves will have each have a comfy home of their own and you'll know exactly where everything is — it's a win-win!

Love is no stranger to this specific over-the-door rack from The Container Store, recently having used it for a client. "I love it," she admits.

