Tackle your 2022 resolutions with these Consumer Reports-approved wellness picks

As the saying goes, "New Year, New You." If you're serious about tackling your resolutions in the new year, you're going to want to make sure you're taking care of yourself before you even begin.

To help you reset for 2022, Consumer Reports compiled a few must-haves for recalibrating before another year begins. Consumer Reports Digital Lifestyle Editor Elliot Weiler joined TODAY to share those picks. From weighted blankets to smart watches to track your fitness goals, you'll have everything you need to renew your mind and body before and during the next 12 months.

Read on for 13 picks for self-care that go beyond face masks and spa days.

Consumer Reports wellness products for 2022

Weighted blankets

Weighted blankets kind of feel like a warm hug. “It’s giving your body an external stimulus of comfort and safety, which can create comfort and safety in the brain,” Kate Truitt, PhD, told Consumer Reports. Sales of weighted blankets have risen since 2020, so this wellness pick isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Gravity's weighted blanket comes in one size and three different colors: grey, navy or white. The cover is made of a micro-plush fabric and the inside contains glass beads for a soothing effect. Through Dec. 31, you can find this top-rated pick on sale for 20% off of the original price.

From blue grey to lavender, Luna's weighted blanket comes in several soothing colors and numerous sizes and weights. It comes in full, queen and king sizes, as well as weights as light as 12 pounds and as heavy as 20 pounds.

Massage guns

Massages can provide soothing relief for everything from soreness to aches and pains. If you can't head to the spa, a massage gun can help you attempt to feel better at home. These powered devices topped Consumer Reports' list.

Although pricey, this massage gun from Therabody features a rotating arm and ergonomic grip that make for a deep muscle treatment. The battery life lasts for 300 minutes on a single charge, but it also comes with two interchangeable external batteries. You have the option to customize the speed range of the device via Bluetooth using the Theragun app.

This affordable massage gun from Renpho has a 4.8-star overall rating from Amazon shoppers, but Consumer Reports gave the device a 5/5 for its ease of use. It operates on five different speeds and has a 10-minute timer to help you target each muscle group.

Home workouts with tech

Getting into a fitness routine can feel overwhelming. Investing in some tech can help give you the push you need to get out and get going, while also helping you monitor your progress.

Samsung's smartwatch comes in two different sizes that are both water-resistant up to 50 meters and can connect to your phone to help you track your fitness activities, whether you're running or rowing. It also connects to your Google account, so you can do everything from streaming YouTube Music to paying for your morning coffee.

With 90 sports modes, built-in Alexa and a 14-day battery life as some of its standout qualities, this smartwatch from Amazfit is not to be overlooked. More than 950 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling out the device for its value and durability.

Headphones

Tune into your workouts and focus with the help of some "buds," or take a 60-minute sound bath to soothe your mind.

If you're looking for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, you might not have to look further than this pair. They come in six different colors and boast 12 hours of battery life on a single charge — for less than $25.

If you prefer over-ear headphones, this pair from JBL won't cost you more than $30, if you catch them on sale. A five-minute charge gives them enough juice to play for two hours, but they can last for up to 40 hours at a time. While they are wireless, you can control the volume and even take calls by using the buttons on the ear-cup.

Meal kits

Want to change your diet but hate everything involved in the process? Meal delivery services will ship everything you need to your door, so you only have to assemble everything the recipe tells you to.

Sunbasket delivers pre-prepped meals in single-servings. You can heat them up and eat in as little as four minutes, according to the brand, and you have the option to change up the number of meals you receive with every order. They also have options for dietary preferences, such as gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and others. Right now, you can save up to $90 on your order and score free shipping.

If you're looking for variety, you can choose up to 30 weekly meals with Home Chef's Customize It option. You can choose meals for two to six people, for up to six recipes each week. Meals start at $6.99 per serving, and you can save $90 over your first three deliveries.

From vegetarian meals to options for kids, HelloFresh allows you to choose from 50 weekly menu and market items for your delivery. The ingredients arrive pre-measured, so you can whip up a meal in as little as 30 minutes. Right now, you can score 14 free meals and free shipping for the new year.

More Consumer Reports-approved products

Bose's wireless headphones allow you to stream your favorite songs for up to six hours at a time on a single charge. They feature Bose active EQ and ear tips that help to keep them in place while walking, running and everything in between.

The Fitbit Sense has more than 15,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and and an overall score of 80 from Consumer Reports. The battery lasts for up to six days at a time, so you can track everything from your blood oxygen levels to your running routes each week.

