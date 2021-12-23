Make healthy eating easier with these 20 kitchen tools under $25

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With 2022 just a week away, you might have already started to think about your new year's resolutions. If forming healthy habits falls somewhere on your list, you likely know that a large portion of your health journey involves what you're making in the kitchen.

It can take a lot of preparation to make a healthy meal, so we tracked down the hottest kitchen gadgets and tools that can help you get it done, from start to finish. Whether you're planning on making salads a weekly staple or just need more incentive to avoid takeout, you'll want these top-rated options on hand to make it happen. And while your personal health is worth investing in, you might not want to splurge on a juice press or an air fryer after all of your holiday shopping — so we found everything for $25 or less.

Keep reading to see some shopper-approved essentials for upping your kitchen game in the new year.

Healthy eating doesn't mean you have to cut all of your favorite carb-loaded breakfast foods out of the picture. With this sandwich maker, you have control over the ingredients in your sandwich and can make one just as tasty as the one from your local deli, right at home.

This mini waffle maker makes it easy to whip up protein waffles in a matter of minutes. It has over 150,000 verified five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with one recent reviewer even claiming, "It's good for portion control."

A kitchen scale is a gadget that can be easily overlooked. Whether you're conscious about portion sizes or prefer to measure ingredients by weight rather than using a measuring cup, you'll want this bestseller on your countertop when prepping your next meal.

Want to start making your own healthy sweets or homemade pizzas? This adjustable tool is the bestselling rolling pin on Amazon right now, and shoppers have awarded it a 4.8-star overall rating. It comes with removable discs that allow you to determine the thickness of your dough or crusts, so you can achieve consistent results every time.

Another must-have for all sorts of recipes, this gadget is the No. 1 bestselling hand mixer on Amazon. It operates on six different speeds to make mixing less of an arm workout for you. It also comes with a storage case that will keep the whisk attachments in one place, rather than getting lost in your drawer.

Regardless of what you're cooking, you probably don't want to make a mess in the oven. These budget-friendly mats cut the need for adding grease or spray to your pan, thanks to their nonstick coating. Plus, according to reviewers, cleanup is simple. "They are heat resistant and easy to clean," wrote one verified five-star reviewer. "So much easier, cheaper and more convenient than using parchment paper."

Save space in the kitchen when it comes to pasta and vegetable dishes and opt for this easy-to-use strainer. One Shop TODAY contributor said that since they "don't have to hold the colander or position it in the sink, I can strain most things with one hand," which makes the cooking process much more efficient. Plus, it makes for one less dish to wash since it's dishwasher-safe.

While the Angry Mama can't help you cook, it can certainly help you clean. Whether you steam veggies in the microwave or toss your meals in there, this will clear the leftover splatter in just seven minutes. Simply fill it with water and vinegar and then wipe the microwave clean after it's done. "I have been cleaning the microwave [the] old-fashioned way for years," one verified five-star reviewer wrote. "This makes it easy to have your microwave sparkling."

Avocados are a great source of healthy fats, but they can be a pain to cut. This 3-in-1 tool with over 22,000 verified five-star ratings splits, pits and slices the avocado with a few swift movements, so you can get to topping your avocado toast or eating your guacamole faster.

They say every good meal starts with garlic and onion (or is that just me?), but they're not the easiest vegetables to slice and dice. This clever gadget chops up to two cups of onions at once, without triggering the tears. The smaller grid can be used to mince garlic, but reviewers also love the tool for chopping tomatoes, celery, bell peppers and more.

This cutting board leaves little room for error. After you finish chopping and slicing, you can fold the sides inward to form a funnel that will make sure every last ingredient ends up in your pot or pan. "Something so simple as making it so the edges fold is ingenious," wrote one verified five-star reviewer, who also called it "handy." "Now you don’t have to worry about your onions and other veggies falling all over the place."

Not only does this TikTok-famous mash ingredients, but its sides can also be used as a spatula, separator and a strainer. "I usually use a spatula to break up hamburger [meat], but this worked so much more efficiently!" wrote one reviewer, who also said they were surprised by how great the tool works.

This nifty spice carousel uses bottles that measure out ingredients 1/4 of a teaspoon at a time. It can hold up to eight different spices at once and even rotates, making it an accessible tool to have on your kitchen counter or even in your pantry.

Dash's Rapid Egg Cooker has made the rounds on the internet for its ability to make all kinds of egg recipes — from hard-boiled to omelets. It can steam up to seven eggs at once and has impressed over 9,000 verified five-star reviewers on Amazon.

Looking to cut carbs? This spiralizer can turn zucchini, squash and other vegetables right into noodles, so you can make healthier swaps when it comes to pasta dishes. "My husband and I are eating more vegetables because of this tool," one Bed Bath & Beyond reviewer wrote. "It does exactly as [it's] described and [is] effortless to use. Cleaning or washing it is also very easy."

One thing you might not have thought about when it comes to prep? Your morning fuel. This two-quart pitcher helps you make cold brew overnight, so you can pour it right into your cup and head out the door in the morning.

From soups and sauces to stews, you can make them all in big batches and freeze individual portions with these silicone cubes. They're great for anyone short on time during the week — just pop out a cube right into a bowl or plate and heat it up!

If popcorn is a popular snack in your home, 2022 might be the year you ditch the bags of butter. This affordable popper puts the ingredients in your hands, so you can make a fresh bowl of popcorn at home without the extra oils.

The most tedious part about putting together a salad might be having to chop up the leaves. With these tongs, you can slice up lettuce and drop them right into your bowl or Tupperware for a seamless meal prep. One verified reviewer wrote that they're perfect for making a quick lunch. "I love a chopped salad but am way too lazy to chop all my vegetables," they wrote. "These scissors make a salad in 30 seconds!"

What's a good meal without any flavoring? Store all your spices in clear jars and stick your own labels on them to not only give your kitchen a bit of a visual refresh, but to also make it easy to find exactly what you need, when you need it — without having to dig through drawers and cabinets.

