For many people, winter calls for more indoor gatherings and less outdoor adventures. But there is always a way to bring the holiday spirit inside your home with a cool kitchen gadget worth the splurge. If sitting by the fire pit and toasting marshmallows sounds like the perfect winter wonderland dream, an electric s'mores maker is the way to take the adventure inside.

According to Google Trends, searches for s'mores makers have increased 140% in the last 90 days. Not only is this portable countertop appliance an unconventional (yet totally fun) holiday hosting tool, but it also offers a simple, mess-free way to prep this jaunty campfire treat your guests are sure to love.

If you're still searching for a unique gift or an innovative kitchen appliance for your favorite foodie, these are some s'mores makers shoppers are loving for the ultimate indoor camping experience.

Best s'mores makers

This little s'mores maker provides the perfect after-dinner activity with your kids. The junior kit adds an extra dose of cheerfulness to any party and will toast your marshmallows without the extra fire.

With a solid 4.4-star average and over 11,000 verified ratings on Amazon, this s'mores maker offers a great setup for your graham crackers, milk chocolate bars and marshmallows. The kit features an electric flameless heater and two stainless steel roasting forks to enjoy s'mores during a Hallmark movie marathon.

For a more practical preparation, stack your s'mores in this compartment that holds individual s'mores. This maker will let you roast six s'mores at a time in the oven without the need to use sticks. All you need to do is put together the desserts in the basket and let them melt. One verified reviewer said it "works great on the grill. It’s easy to use, easy to clean and adds great fun to a meal."

Incorporate this s'mores maker into your tablescape — it'll surely spark tons of conversation around the dinner table. The mini roasting chimney comes with a ceramic tray to place your ingredients and four convenient roasting sticks. All you'll need before lighting things up is a little bit of chafing fuel.

Bring the cozy campfire to your kitchen or patio with this elegant s'mores maker. The light, compact design can be easily placed anywhere and features an electric range with a plug and cord.

Those with limited square footage at home may want to find a little room for this aesthetically pleasing roaster. This compact s'mores maker features a minimalist design and a fire bowl to burn your marshmallows with confidence. One reviewer shared, "It is quick and easy to pull out and use, and the flames produce easily and beautifully."

You can emulate a fire pit in your home — literally— with this fun s'mores maker from Walmart. The bestselling set features a fire pit-inspired ceramic bowl, four forks, four plates, a fuel holder, a steel grill and a flame snuffer for a true camping adventure. This would also serves as a great Christmas gift for the lover of all things outdoorsy.

If you're looking for s'mores in an instant, this quirky tool from Walmart is a great find. This microwave-friendly maker cooks up to two s'mores at a time in just under 30 seconds. Expect consistently perfect results every time, thanks to innovative features like a water reservoir that'll heat up your marshmallows and chocolate evenly.

Whether you prefer melted chocolate fondue or crunchy marshmallows, this dual maker from Kohl's offers the best of both worlds. Bring out this sweet tradition when it's super chilly outside.

Keep it safe with this electric s'mores maker featuring a modern design. The top-rated kit comes with four hidden forks in the base compartment and a stainless steel surface for a clean cooking experience. With the touch of a button, you will have s'mores ready in no time!

This charming set from Williams Sonoma will leverage your hosting duties. It features a roasting chimney, grill top, four roasting sticks and a sleek ceramic tray to showcase all your s'mores ingredients.

The next time you need to entertain guests on a whim, place this minimalist ceramic toaster on the table. This s'mores roaster from Sur La Table features stainless steel roasting sticks and a center plate to hold your crackers while you toast your marshmallows.

This bestselling s'mores board from Etsy will add a homey touch to your living space. The pine material offers a naturally rustic vibe to any room, plus the roomy side pockets can contain all of your edible materials. You can even personalize it for that special someone!

