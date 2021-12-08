19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

This year, it feels like celebrations are back on and we're getting together with family and friends again. If you're opening your doors to loved ones this year though, you might feel the pressure that comes with hosting.

From making a big dinner to putting together entertaining games and activities for the littlest members of the family, curating a shopping list for holiday celebrations might be overwhelming. That's why Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY to share essentials to make holiday gatherings less stressful.

From dinnerware to an electric s'mores maker, read on for all of the must-haves you need this holiday season.

Amazon holiday hosting essentials

Skip the paper plates and upgrade your dinnerware with this 18-piece set. The white finish is timeless and will match any table setting for any upcoming holiday (plus, they'll all match). The set includes six dinner plates, dessert plates and salad plates that are all microwave, oven, freezer and dishwasher safe. Even if you're not hosting, it makes a great gift for a new homeowner or anyone that needs a kitchen refresh.

So, the dinnerware is in your cart — now you need silverware. This gorgeous set has over 2,200 verified five-star ratings and reviewers love it for how durable and expensive it looks. It includes four dinner forks, salad forks, dinner knives, tablespoons and teaspoons.

Ndlovu says she's had the sauce before and it's "delicious." Although it's infused with cayenne and habanero pepper, it's not too spicy — just sweet and tangy, she said. It can be used as a dipping sauce, marinade, glaze and so much more to bring just the right amount of heat to a dish.

The mild sauce has a tomato base and a hint of sweetness to it. You can put it on everything from fish to rice bowls.

If you want to try both sauces, the duo featured in the segment will be in stock soon.

Forget the fire pit — you can make s'mores and stay warm indoors, at your kitchen table. It plugs right into an outlet and features convenient trays to hold all the fixings, like graham crackers and marshmallows. Not only can little kids make a fun treat over the holidays, but they can also use it as a fun activity on the weekends or for slumber parties.

Sharper Image's electric s'mores maker is another option to consider for the holidays. It boasts the same useful compartments and also comes with four stainless steel s'mores sticks.

This s'mores maker, which was featured in today's segment, is the bestselling electric fondue pot on Amazon. It's out of stock right now, but you can shop the option above.

Holiday baking can be time-consuming for the perfectionist. This silicone mold set makes it easy to create professional-looking desserts in a breeze, thanks to fun shapes such as snowflakes and gingerbread men. They're easy to clean (you can toss them right in the dishwasher) and can also be used for soaps, chocolates, ice and more.

With all of the food, games and fun, you'll want to make sure someone is capturing it all. This instant camera makes it easy to let guests take pictures together (and then they have a favor to take home with them, too.) You don't need any ink cartridges or film, since the photos will print right on the photo paper in less than a minute.

More Amazon holiday hosting essentials

Once you've done all the cooking, kick your feet up and let everyone serve themselves. It can keep up to three side dishes warm and ready to serve at once.

Whether you're putting shrimp cocktails out as an appetizer or serving up fruit salad with dessert, these innovative serving trays will keep everything at an optimal temperature.

Keep little ones entertained at the kids table with this fun activity (that will also protect your tabletops). The holiday design features snowflakes, gingerbread people, trees, snowmen and more that they can color in while they wait to eat.

Conversations at family gatherings can sometimes feel like a full blown "Saturday Night Live" skit. With this pack of conversation starters, you can (hopefully) avoid any holiday mishaps and learn more about the people around you.

A fun card game is another way to get the whole family involved and engaged with one another over the holidays. Exploding Kittens is a bestseller with over 41,000 verified five-star reviews from shoppers, so it's bound to be a hit at your family function.

The baking molds are just part of the final piece of the puzzle when it comes to holiday baking. If you don't already have one in your kitchen, an electric hand mixer can help you save time (and energy) with plenty of recipes.

If you'll be spending time with loved ones outdoors, this heated cushion might be worth grabbing now. According to the brand, it will stay warm for up to six hours and can be used as a seat cushion and a back rest.

Prefer to make your s'mores the old-fashioned way or simply want everyone to gather outside? Reviewers say this fire pit is easy to assemble and is also portable.

Once you've enjoyed big meals, it's time to stow them all away to enjoy as leftovers. This set of 20 includes glass containers that come in all different shapes and sizes.

If you're short on time, sheet pan dividers are a smart way to cook multiple side dishes at once. These dividers can also be used for meal prep and baking.

Dutch ovens soared in popularity last year as making bread became a popular quarantine hobby, but they're useful for more than just baking. They prove useful for stews, rice dishes and make roasting chicken and searing large pieces of meat a breeze.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!