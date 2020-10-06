13 stylist-approved clothing picks for a cozy fall wardrobe

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There's no reason to sacrifice comfort for style, especially when everyone is spending more time than ever at home!

Stylist Melissa Chataigne joined TODAY to share her tips on cozy dressing and shared a few great outfit choices.

Monochromatic elegance

There's no reason a cozy look can't double as a fashion statement. For this comfortable get-up, Chataigne paired soft, all-white pieces together for a monochromatic, elegant look.

It's easy to match with this coordinated lounge set! The soft ribbed knit sweater features an off-the-shoulder silhouette for a perfectly chill look, and the wide-leg, high-waisted matching pants add just a touch of structure.

These slippers, made with real Australian sheepskin, will keep your feet warm all fall and winter long without sacrificing style. The crossover design is trendy and easy to wear, and the flexible outsole provides traction for both indoor and outdoor activities.

Cozy and cute for less

This comfortable, chic get-up was inspired by style icon Kim Kardashian West herself — but works for every budget!

This fluffy long-sleeve top and matching shorts are perfect for a lazy day at home. The V-neck and drop sleeves add some stylish details, and the pearl-inspired button-down details are perfectly glamorous.

Keep your toes cozy and warm in these lined socks. The set of four pairs includes two chic pink options, a classic white knit and a cute cat-inspired design.

Cozy WFH

This look is perfect for working from home without sacrificing comfort.

This pleasantly pink sweater is nice enough for any virtual meeting, but the knitted texture is so cozy you'll never think of it as workwear.

These leggings give you the structured look of jeans with none of the downsides. They're buttery soft, can be styled in a number of ways, and even have pockets.

Give your at-home outfit some extra flair with these low-heeled boots you can wear year-round!

Mom and baby

Tie-dye is one of the biggest trends of 2020, so incorporate it into your daily look! Mom and baby both match in these adorable pieces.

This tie-dye sweatshirt comes in a range of colors, but the soft fabric and relaxed fit are always consistent.

If you're looking to splurge, look no further than these green and white sweatpants. Comfortable yet stylish enough to wear everywhere, they're made of soft sherpa fleece and include elastic leg openings for the perfect fit.

If you want to get the look for less, try this affordable option from Missguided, which features the same colorful green pattern.

Whether you're looking for a fun animal print, a classic plaid or just a simple color-blocked style, these comfortable shoes from Dr. Scholl's have a pattern for you. Sustainably crafted with faux fur trim, the shoes deliver all-day comfort.

This stylish onesie lets even the youngest members of your family give tie-dye a try. Snap closures make it easy to take on and off, while the specially treated fabric gives it a gentle feel on delicate baby skin.

Get the little ones in on the tie-dye fun! This soft knotted headband is gentle enough for babies to wear, and we love the pale pink pattern.

